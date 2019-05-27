Recent Purchase: Lowe's

I wasn't surprised to see the stock down in response to the ER, but I was surprised to see this dividend aristocrat down ~14% at the intra-day lows.

It’s extremely rare to see a high-quality company trade down double digits in a single trading session. It’s even more rare to see a dividend aristocrat do so. For the most part, when I see big red numbers like that, my eyes light up. They’re always on the heels of some bit of negative news; however, I generally view them as overreactions that I can take advantage of. In short, unless a company’s business model has come under severe threat or they were ridiculously overvalued prior to the big downfall, I think it makes sense to step in and increase exposure during big sell-off events. You know what they say: long-term investors should be buying when there is blood in the streets. Well, I think Lowe’s (LOW) got a little bloody on Wednesday, which is why I initiated exposure to that stock at $95.77 when shares were down nearly 14%.

Lowe’s had been making progress in terms of multiple expansion under new management over the last year or so, but this post-earnings sell-off has knocked the ttm P/E ratio back down to the 18x range. This is below LOW’s long-term average P/E of 20.2x. It’s also hovering right around levels that we’ve seen serve as support for LOW stock since 2016. This is shown by the light blue line on the F.A.S.T. Graph below. Will this ~18x threshold hold once again? I don’t have any idea. However, I was happy to buy a ~1/3 LOW position into current weakness as the stock hit this level because I believe that LOW is a high-quality company that is worthy of long-term ownership. If the stock were to go lower, I’d be happy to add.

So, why the double-digit sell-off? In short, disappointing negative margins during Q1. LOW posted gross margins of 31.46%, which was 165 bps lower y/y. Returning to prior levels of profitability was one of Marvin Ellison’s goal when he took over as CEO in 2018. Prior to the changes that LOW made at the top last year, it appeared that the company was losing market share and falling behind technologically relative to its peers. The company and analysts alike have acknowledged that cash flows and potentially margins could soften a bit in the short term as the company makes investments and takes measures to grow market share, yet this 165 bps drop was well below expectations.

The stock had traded up recently as confidence in Ellison and his team grew. This quarter definitely sets that sentiment change back as it appears that LOW may have shot itself in the foot, so to speak. Sure, the trade war can be blamed on some of the lower margins, but it also appears that failed promotions and inventory mismanagement may have played a role as well.

I’ve seen some commentators mention weather as a headwind for LOW. This seems to be a common scapegoat for disappointing retail results. However, I don’t buy into this reasoning/excuse. During the conference call, management noted that 10 of the company’s 13 segments delivered positive comps, including double-digit comps from the seasonal and outdoor living and high single-digit comps from the lawn and garden section. In short, these are the two areas of the business that I would have expected to suffer in a wet spring and they didn’t. So, while I understand that the weather may have slowed construction in certain areas of the country, I don’t think it had an outsized impact on LOW during Q1.

Yet, it’s not as if the entire quarter was a mess. LOW’s turnaround plan may have experienced a hiccup, but it still posted same-store sales growth of 3.5%, which was well above the 3% expectation. U.S. home improvement sales comps increased by 4.2%, putting it well ahead of expectations and major peer, Home Depot (HD) (it’s rare that LOW posts higher comp growth than HD, but HD only posted 2.5% comp growth in Q1). If LOW’s was to continue this 3.5% pace, the stock would surely trade with a much higher multiple. It appears that most analysts expect to see 2.5% same-store sales comps over the long term, so this 3.5% print is well above average and should be lauded.

During the quarter, management gave FY19 guidance, which included ~2% sales growth, ~3% same-store sales comps, and an increase of operating margin by ~310-340 bps. These growth figures seem to point towards a strong year for the company. I was also pleased to see that Lowes.com posted 16% comp growth. This lags the 23% that Home Depot posted with online sales growth during its recent quarter, but I’m never going to complain about a company that I own posting double-digit growth of any sort. It wasn’t long ago that LOW was considered a dinosaur that couldn’t compete online. Sure, it’s still no Amazon (AMZN), but it’s developing a strong web presence and I think this should help long-term growth.

To me, this makes sense. I know that a lot of the financial headlines these days have been centered around the trade war, but to me, this is a company whose success is based upon the strength of the U.S. consumer and they appear to be strong. The U.S. economy appears healthy, unemployment is low, wages are rising, and sentiment remains high. Sure, there is always the threat of a black swan event that changes these things, but at the end of the day, the China issues will have a much higher impact on tech stocks and names that do a lot of business in/with that country. LOW certainly has exposure to the tariffs, but as long as the U.S. economy remains strong, I suspect that they will be able to pass a lot of the added expenses onto consumers and I don’t think the trade war is a major risk to LOW’s business unless it brings down overall economic growth (in which case, every stock in the market will fall).

During the quarter, management did highlight a slight silver lining to the recent weakness. The company plans to maintain a 2.75x leverage ratio, which should allow it to repurchase “approximately $4b of stock.” LOW’s current market cap is ~$78b, so this means that the company hopes to repurchase more than 5% of the outstanding shares at current levels. Obviously, shareholders would rather see share prices moving higher than lower, but with ~$4b of dry powder available for buybacks, lower share prices in the short term aren’t the worst thing in the world. A lowered share count will help to increase the company’s bottom line and make dividend increases more sustainable long-term.

Speaking of the dividend, I think that LOW’s dividend is one of the primary reasons to own this stock, in my opinion. Lowe’s is a dividend aristocrat with 56 consecutive years of dividend growth. The company is known for strong, double-digit dividend growth. LOW’s 10, 5, 3, and 1-year dividend growth rates are 18.4%, 21.2%, 20.4%, and 17.1%, respectively. The stock yields roughly 2% after recent weakness, so this isn’t a particularly high yielder, though it’s worth noting that LOW has paid a $0.48/share dividend for 4 quarters now and is scheduled to announce an increase in early June. The company’s current payout ratio is just 36% and analysts are expecting to see EPS growth of nearly 20% this year, so my expectation is for another double-digit increase.

CEO Ellison mentioned in the conference call that Lowe’s is still in phase one of the three-part turnaround plan that he has for the company. This means that it’s still early and while I wasn’t exactly happy to see the negative margins, I think it’s too soon to give up on the company’s restructuring efforts. The comp growth numbers (especially that 4.2% U.S. figure) were great. Ellison remained confident in his vision, stating that:

“From my experience there are three things you hope to see during the early stages of a transformation. You want to see positive customer transactions, you want to grow average ticket, while reducing expense and improving efficiencies to leverage SG&A. We saw all three in Q1 which gives us confidence that we're taking the right strategic steps.”

Here’s the deal: At the end of the day, Home Depot is still the best in breed company in the home Improvement big box retail space. HD has proven an ability to execute better than Lowe’s and deserves a higher multiple. From an income-oriented standpoint, HD also has a much higher yield than LOW, though the gap could narrow with LOW’s upcoming dividend announcement. But, while I generally prefer to buy best in breed companies and hold them for the long term, it’s not as if LOW is a slouch.

The company has new management and it’s trying to fix its operations and catch up to HD (because really, there shouldn’t be such an operational gap between these two companies – they’re in the very same business, after all). LOW’s is a dividend aristocrat with 56 years of consecutive increases. It doesn’t get much better than that from a dividend growth standpoint. Frankly put, I viewed the ~14% intra-day sell-off as an overreaction and I was happy to attempt to take advantage of it.

It’s not very often that the market gives out gifts and I’ve learned to take advantage of them, even if they may not be optimal. LOW may not generate the same returns long term as HD, but I have a hard time believing that I’m going to lose money long term buying a blue-chip name like LOW down 14% at the ~17x earnings level where it has found support numerous times in recent years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, LOW, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.