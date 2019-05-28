Apple Hospitality Trust: Sleep Well With This 7.3% Monthly Dividend REIT

Apple Hospitality provides a 7.3% dividend yield and economic pricing on upscale properties that should hold up better than many other REITs during an economic downturn.

There is a broad array of price/service points within lodging and the rooms-focused segment is not only the most efficient, but also is the most reasonably priced luxury.

Lodging REITs can be highly sensitive to economic growth with consumers increasing their travel budgets during good times and retrenching during bad times.

Let's face it, when we stay at a hotel while on vacation or even while traveling for business, we want to do as little as possible, right? Especially while on vacation - we prefer to go to a 'full-service' hotel where all of our needs are met by willing and able employees of the property. A perfect example is what I experienced at the Ritz Carlton on South Beach one weekend during a 'staycation. It was when we still lived in Miami but wanted to go somewhere close but that seemed very far away.

One day while sitting by the pool, I see a Ritz employee bringing a Starbucks coffee to one of the guest sitting poolside. I happen to be walking by when I said "Excuse me, I didn't know there was a Starbucks on the property". The gentlemen said, "There isn't, it's down the street".

The Ritz employee ran down the street to grab a Starbucks coffee for this guest. That's full-service!

Not all hotels offer these services, however, and not everyone can afford 'full-service' That is why many upscale rooms-focused hotels offer high luxury feel but at a fraction of the cost. Bottom line: You don't get all the bells and whistles. You get a gym, not a spa. You get a bar, not a restaurant. You get a continental breakfast, not a limitless mimosa brunch. These are extreme examples but you get the point.

The good thing is that some consumers are Ok with that and that makes for a very compelling business model for Lodging REITs like Apple Hospitality.

Apple Hospitality Trust

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) (“Apple Hospitality”) is a publicly traded Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”) listed on the NYSE that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 242 hotels with more than 30,972 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company’s portfolio comprises 108 Marriott-branded hotels, 125 Hilton-branded hotels and one Hyatt-branded hotel.

Competitive Landscape:

As shown below, the Lodging/Resorts REIT sector had a difficult 2018 with a -12.8% return despite a booming hotel industry. The poor 2018 performance is mostly due to a plunge in the final months of 2018 amid economic slowdown fears, and the snap of a 102-month stretch of positive RevPar growth as a result of tough comparisons to last year’s hurricane-affected data. Additionally, supply growth from hotel development continues to hang over the industry. Through the first three months of 2019, the sector has returned 15.82%, coming in slightly below the FTSE Nareit All Equity REIT return of 17.17%. As a result of the sectors poor overall performance and low relative valuations, the sector’s average dividend yield remains very strong at 5.3%.

Similar to Ashford Hospitality Trust (See Ashford Hospitality Trust report), which we covered in a previous article, Apple Hospitality focuses on investing in and owning properties ranging from budget motels to ultra-luxurious travel destinations. As mentioned in the Ashford Hospitality Trust report, Hospitality REIT’s are typically more vulnerable during recessions due to their daily rental structures. However, it should be noted that Apple Hospitality focuses on the upscale “rooms-focused” segment of the hospitality REIT spectrum, while Ashford Hospitality Trust focuses on full-service upper upscale and upscale properties. As shown in the chart below, there are two additional upscale/rooms-focused REITs that compete with Apple Hospitality.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) – INN is a hospitality REIT focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of February 26, 2019, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 75 hotels with a total of 11,529 guestrooms located in 25 states. INN’s market capitalization is $1.2B.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT) – Chatham is a self-advised hospitality REIT focused on primarily investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,282 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites. Chatham’s market capitalization is $903MM.

As shown below Apple Hospitality’s rooms-focus approach leads to several advantages when compared to full-service hotels. The comparison below is to Host Hotels (HST), which is the largest lodging REIT and is focused on a full-service business model approach. Apple Hospitality reported lower overall operating expenses and capex, with comparable general and administrative expenses. That led to a much higher percentage of cash available at 29.3% compared to the 18.1% for HST.

During an economic downturn, this could be especially advantageous as consumers downgrade from full-service to room-focused before giving up on travelling all together. It would be the lodging equivalent of consumers shifting from Macys to Target when things get tight. That's not to say that even the rooms-focused hotels won't be impacted, but while some consumers will stop traveling altogether, others will look for more economical ways to do so.

Additionally, Apple Hospitality boasts higher EBITDA margins and RevPAR when compared to upper upscale/full-service and upscale and upper upscale combined REIT’s. As the chart below indicates, this tends to be the case across the lodging REIT sector, where EBITDA margins tend to be higher for rooms-focused REITs even though their room rates tend to be on the low side. The lower RevPar, however, doesn't necessarily reflect the difference in room rates but is partially driven by the fewer revenue drivers in rooms-focused hotels versus full service one.

Portfolio

One thing that stands out for Apple Hospitality is the average effective age of its properties. With an average age of just 4 years, consumers can rely on relatively brand new properties when staying at one of the Apple hotels.

As previously mentioned, Apple Hospitality has 242 hotels with 30,972 guest rooms spread across the United States. It's portfolio consists solely of Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt branded hotels with a focus on the brands upscale select-service offerings.

Apple Hospitality is one of the largest owners for both Hilton and Marriot owning 3% of the brands upscale and upper midscale rooms in the United States. This gives Apple Hospitality a strategic advantage over its major competitors given it is such a large owner of the brands hotels. Specifically, the scale of Apple Hospitality’s ownership gives the REIT unparalleled access to performance data, economies of scale, risk diversification, and influence:

Performance Data – Given Apple Hospitality’s ownership of 242 hotels and more than 425 historically provides unique ability to identify areas of opportunity and implement best practices. Additionally, the performance data allows the REIT to offer unique variable fee management contracts based on balance scorecard results.

Economies of Scale –The large scale of ownership give Apple Hospitality volume purchasing discounts and fixed cost efficiencies.

Risk Diversification – Apple Hospitality is not dependent on a concentrated number of markets and has a broad base of demand generators. Additionally, the smaller assets require fewer guests to maximize profitability.

Influence – Apple Hospitality has representation on over 10 Marriott and Hilton Advisory boards allowing access to valuable data and experience to support brand initiatives.

As previously mentioned, Apple Hospitality has a geographically diverse portfolio with no market representing more than 6% of its portfolio. The Company has a disciplined strategy of investing in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets where diverse demand generators and proximity to guest amenities drive strong, consistent performance.

A unique factor of Apple Hospitality is that the 100% of the REIT’s portfolio is operated by third party property managers primarily independent of brand management. The REIT’s concentration within managers allows for added influence over terms and negotiation. Additionally, Apple Hospitality uses a unique variable performance driven management contract structure that better aligns owner and manager to maximize performance in all market environments.

LBA is Apple's biggest partner with management of 42 properties which consist of 17% of the portfolio. By contrast, Apple Hospitality makes up 58% of LBA's business.

FY2018 Results:

During 2018, Apple Hospitality purchased 5 hotels for aggregate purchase price of approximately $152.2MM. Additionally, as of January 31, 2019, the company had outstanding contacts for the potential purchase of six additional hotels for a total purchase price of approximately $162.5MM, five of which are under development and are planned to be completed and opened for business in the next 3 to 24 months. Apple Hospitality also looks to strategically sell properties when it believes superior value can be provided from the sale of the property. As such, the Company sold three hotels for an aggregate sales price of $15.8MM during 2018.

Apple Hospitality reported FY18 revenue of $1.27B compared to $1.24B in FY17. The company’s increase in revenue was primarily the result of favorable macro trends and increased hotel count from 239 in FY17 to 241 in FY18.

For FY18 and FY17, respectively, comparable hotels achieved an average occupancy of 77.0% and 77.7%, Average Daily Rates (“ADR”) of $136.11 and $136.11, and Revenue per Available Room (“RevPAR”) of $104.80 and $105.00. During 2018, the Company’s comparable hotels experienced a slight increase in ADR and a slight decrease in occupancy compared to 2017, leaving RevPAR for comparable hotels virtually unchanged. Overall, because of Apple Hospitality geographic diversity, the Company’s comparable hotels RevPAR change for 2018 was in line with industry/brand averages.

As a percentage of total sales, Apple Hospitality’s hotel operating expenses remained unchanged at 56.3%. As a reminder, hotel operating expenses include direct room operating expense, hotel administrative expense, sales and marketing expense, utilities expense, repair and maintenance expense, franchise fees and management fees.

Apple Hospitality’s property taxes, insurances, ground lease, general and administrative expenses remained relatively unchanged year over year.

Apple Hospitality’s interest expense increased from $47.3MM in FY17 to $51.2MM in FY18. Interest expense increased as a result of increased average borrowings in 2018 when compared to 2017 resulting from acquisitions and share repurchases, partially offset by dispositions, combined with an increase in the Company’s effective interest rate during 2018 as compared to 2017. The company continues to expect its interest expense to increase due to 26% of its total debt being variable, tied to the 1-month LIBOR, which is expected to continue to rise through 2019.

The Company reported net income of $206MM for FY18, compared to $182.5MM in FY17. The slight increase comes from mild improvement in topline revenue, partially offset by a decline in gains from the sale of real estate.

The company reported FY 18 FFO and MFFO of $391.6MM and $395.8MM, respectively, compared to FY17 FFO and MFFO of $387.7MM and $389.4MM, respectively. The YoY increase in FFO and MFFO comes primarily from the result of high FY18 reported depreciation of $182.5MM compared to $175.6MM in FY17.

Apple Hospitality reported FY18 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAre of $442.0MM and $448.5MM, respectively, compared to FY17 EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAre of $407.8MM and $438.5MM, respectively. The improvement in EBITDA is primarily the result of higher net income, depreciation, and interest expense, slightly offset be a decline in non-cash impairment losses.

Debt and Capital Transactions

As of 12/31/2018, the Company had approximately $1.4B of total outstanding debt with a combined weighted average interest rate of approximately 3.74%. Apple Hospitality’s debt consists of approximately $488.8MM in outstanding mortgage debt secured by 31 properties, with maturity dates ranging from June 2020 to January 2038 and stated interest rates ranging from 3.55% to 6.25%, and approximately $928.8MM in outstanding debt under its unsecured credit facilities with maturity dates ranging from July 2022 to August 2025 and effective interest rates ranging from 2.44% to 4.24%. Additional availability under its credit facilities consists of $157.2MM available under its $425MM revolving line of credit and $75MM under its $225MM term loan facility.

As shown below, approximately 210 of the company’s portfolio is fully unencumbered, representing additional borrowing capacity if ever needed. Additionally, the majority of Apple Hospitality’s debt is not due until FY22 and beyond.

As mentioned above, in 2017, the company executed an equity distribution agreement that allows the company to sell, from time to time, up to an aggregate of $300MM of its common shares through sales agents under an at-the-market offering program (the “ATM Program”). During 2018, the company sold approximately 0.2MM common shares under its ATM Program at a weighted-average market sales price of $19.73 per common shares. This is compared to 2017, where the company sold 6.9MM common shares under the ATM Program at a weighted-average market sales price of approximately $19.55 per common share and received approximately $135.1MM. The company used proceeds from these sales to pay down borrowings on its revolving credit facility.

Dividend/Repurchases/Valuation

Dividends paid for 2018 were $1.20 per common share for a total of approximately $275.9MM. Apple Hospitality’s dividends are paid monthly. It should be noted, that Apple Hospitality’s dividend has never increased.

During 2018, the company’s Board of Directors approved an extension of its existing share repurchase program, authorizing share repurchases up to an aggregate of $464MM. The company purchases approximately 6.6MM of its common shares for a total of $104.3MM. The company did not repurchase any shares during 2017.

When looking at Apple Hospitality’s total return from May 2015 to February 2019, the company has returned 16.9%, while the U.S. Hotel REIT index has returned only 9.6%. While the stock price has been fairly volatile, the company’s dividends and share repurchases have delivered outsized returns when compared to the index.

Our Take

As mentioned in the Ashford Hospitality report, it is important to pay attention hospitality REIT’s due to its performance generally acting as a leading indicator for the broader health of the economy. However, we believe Apple Hospitality has several pro’s and con’s for serving as an investment in the space.

It's affiliation with big name brands like Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt means that consumers will generally seek out those properties when looking for places to stay. And if the economy does slow, it is likely that many consumers currently 'splurging' on full-service hotels will likely clamp down on spending and be more likely to seek out rooms-focused properties like those owned by APLE.

The stock also pays a monthly dividend of over 7%, which is very sustainable considering the current payout ratio of just 69%. In fact, the company recently announced its latest dividend, which was in line with the previous dividend.

However, the dividend hasn't been increased…ever - and the oversupply in the industry could create headwinds if economic activity slows. And lastly, AFFO is expected to decline by 4% according to analysts while the dividend is expected to remain intact.

After the company reported Q12019 results recently and upgraded guidance, I became even more comfortable with the stock. It boosted EBITDAre by $9M and the FFO per share beat guidance even if it was slightly lower than last year.

At a 7% dividend yield, I'm happy with that.

