UK Retail Sales Up 5.5% YoY But This Isn't Going To Boost Retail Commercial Property

What it isn't though is a bright star for the state of the High Street retail economy.

That UK retail sales are rising strongly is a useful indicator of the state of the economy.

Retail Sales Up - Great, Eh?

If we look at the economy purely as a set of cycles which take place over an unchanging underlying structure then we'll miss all of the really important things that happen. Those being those changes in that underlying structure. This difference between cyclical and structural change is crucial both to understand the economy itself and also for success as an investor.

So, UK retail sales are nicely up. This is good for the traditional retail sector, right? Actually, no, it's not, For the growth is near nothing to do with that traditional retail sector.

What Has Happened

The Office for National Statistics gives us the numbers here:

In the three months to April 2019, the quantity of goods bought (volume) in retail sales increased by 1.8% when compared with the previous three months, with strong growth in non-store retailing, which reached a record high of 9.4%. Online retailers selling clothing items were the driver to this growth, with the warm weather helping to boost sales. When compared with the previous year, the quantity bought in April 2019 increased by 5.2%, with growth across all sectors except household goods, which fell by 4.5%.

We can do a quick eyeball here. Online is close to 20% of retail sales now. That grew by near 10%. Total retail sales grew - by volume - about 2%. Ah, there's not much growth in physical retailing then, is there?

Further, given that it's online clothing boosting it, well, fashion was the area where that High Street thought it has an advantage. People like to go clothes shopping, right?

Oil Is Also Important

There's a slight slip in the Moody's Analytics comments on these numbers. Ah well, but even Blind Homer nods and all that. They tell us that part of the rise in sales was about petrol and oil prices:

Despite rising pump prices, fuel sales drove the monthly sales the most, followed by another jump in internet sales.

Ah, no, that's not quite how it works. Sure, things get more expensive, people buy less of them. So, crude oil goes up, petrol rises in price, people buy less of it. Except here we've the difference between short and long term elasticity. Elasticity just being the jargon for how much sales change in relation to price.

Everything is elastic in the long term, some things are inelastic in the short. Oil, famously, being near entirely inelastic in the short term. We don't in fact change the amount we buy if the price rises. Because we've already got our car with an engine of a certain size, our commute to work is such and such and we don't move house immediately. Granny still lives 50 miles away and we're not going to change that this week over a 10p a litre rise in gasoline.

So, price changes for petrol make, in the short term, near no difference at all to the quantity bought. Which means, as with other inelastic items, that when the price rises we spend more on that thing. Weird but there it is, this is called the J Curve and it happens quite a lot. Things get worse before behaviour changes kick in. A fall in the exchange rate can often increase the trade deficit until the price changes work through and thus change behaviour.

So it's not actually despite there from Moody's, it's because.

But It's Still Online

After those effects of fuel we find that it's still really pretty much online driving the sales growth. Which means that retail property isn't going to benefit from this sales growth. Which is the important thing to take away from these retail numbers.

Normally, we think that rising retail sales will be good for retail commercial property companies. Landlords always do end up with a slice of the action after all. Except this rise in sales isn't in that bricks and mortar sector. Thus landlords won't benefit.

Commercial Property Doesn't Benefit From This

As we've said before British retail commercial property has a significant problem. The amount of empty retail property is moving in lockstep with the rise in online retail sales. We've that underlying structural change going on:

Actually, rough statistics say that some 18% or so of UK retail spend is online now and some 16 or 17% of retail floorspace is empty. There's a connection between those two numbers, obviously enough. We would therefore expect to see a certain decline in the value of commercial retail property and also in the companies that own much of it. Thus HMSO (Hammerson) and LAND (Land Securities) perhaps.

Which is our takeaway here. It may well be - is in fact - that UK retail sales are rising. But this isn't going to help the retail commercial property sector out of its problems. One part of the rise in retail sales is simply a technical point about the elasticity of oil demand, the other is the continuing move to online. That second being exactly what is commercial property's problem right now. A rise in that is not a solution now, is it? More of a problem doesn't solve the problem.

This rise in retail sales is still bad news for commercial retail property in the UK. Continue to avoid the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.