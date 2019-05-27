Bank Of America Pullback Opportunity Happens Again

The stock price is not reacting to fundamental changes in the business model, only to temporary political news.

Bank of America (BAC) has risen strongly in the previous years, outperforming the general stock market index (SPY). An investment in BAC would have delivered a ROI of 102%, whereas a passive investment in SPY would have “only” yielded 44% ROI.

Source: stockcharts.com

Other major bank stocks achieved this strong stock performance as well, all outperforming the stock market index (with the exception of Wells Fargo). The strongest major bank stock was Bank of America, followed by JP Morgan.

Source: stockcharts.com

Since the beginning of 2019, Bank of America (BAC) has appreciated with 12.6% in line with the general performance of the S&P 500 stocks (SPY) of 12.8%. The stock price rose from $23 in January to the $30 level in February, to bounce between the $27 and $31 level. The stock price moves along with the general stock market trend and tends to strongly react to any new developments regarding the US China trade war.

As we look at the stock price of BAC over the last months we can clearly see the pattern of volatile stock price action, resulting in strong price corrections often followed by rising stock prices.

Source: finviz.com

As BAC has not managed to make new high levels, investors are worrying whether the bull case is still valid. In this article, we will highlight why new high prices are not required to make (elevated) returns on investments. We will present a trading strategy, which benefits from the range bound market BAC has been moving in recently.

Business Model Remains Solid

In my previous article on BAC, I wrote my view on the fundamental model behind BAC and why I belief this model justifies the stock growth price of Bank of America. The main reasons can be summarized as follows:

Anticipation of higher interest rates, driving the earnings and intrinsic value of BAC to higher levels. As the earnings of BAC remain highly sensitive to the general interest rates, we can expect their earnings to increase solidly in the future.

Low valuation rates (P/E below 10.5 and P/B ratio of 1.12), which are relatively low taking into consideration the stock market has been rising in the past years and many companies have much higher price ratio’s

Multiple internal cost cutting initiatives & share buybacks

A growing US economy, increasing the demand for banking transactions

None of these points here above have changed in a significant way, which would justify a (temporary) stock price correction. The only driver behind the stock price decline are the recent US-China trade war tensions. As time plays out, we expect their impact on the stock prices of strong companies will also fade out. In the meantime, we can use this event to gain an elevated ROI on Bank of America.

Options Trade

Earlier this year in March, I presented a trading idea which benefits from the price action in BAC’s stock price. In that article, I described how BAC’s stock was going through a price correction very similar to the previous price corrections.

At that time the stock price had declined with 10% in only a week time, while the call options had declined with 61%.

As the reasons behind the price correction were only temporary (and no long-term fundamental threats), I advised to buy out-of-the money call options on BAC. The strike price of the options was 11% above the stock price at that time. If the stock price would achieve the $30 target, the call options would deliver an estimated return of 197% (19x the ROI of a common stock investment).

The stock price appreciation we had anticipated materialized in the coming weeks and by 3 May 2019, the common stock price was at $30,7. The premium of the call options had risen to 187%, delivering a strongly leveraged return to investors.

Today we see a similar option trade opportunity presenting itself. Bank of America recently declined from its $30.7 high price on 29 April to $28.15 as of today (24 May 2019). This means a stock price decline of 8.5%. When we look at the impact on the price of the call options we can see the effect was much more severe.

In this case we will look at the $30 call options expiring in November 2019, which have a stock price of $1.03. This price is 58% below the option price of 24 April 2019, which was around the $2.50 level. We can summarize the price action in the below table:

Assuming the stock price will recover again in the coming weeks, we can see what ROI an option investment would deliver compared with an investment in the common stock:

Obeservations from this table:

BAC common shares have declined with 8.5% while the call options declined with 58%. The leverage factor is around x6.5.

Assuming the stock price will appreciate to the $30.5 level we can anticipate a price appreciation of 153% in the call options

An investment in 100 common stocks of BAC would cost $2,815 at this moment, while an investment in the $30 call options only requires a capital outlay of $103. As the required investment of the call options is much lower than the required investment in the common stock, investors can attribute a small part of their equity to this trade and still benefit from the upside potential.

Lastly, we want to ensure the premium of the call options is not overpriced. When can do this by comparing the Implied volatility of the options with the Realized (of Historical) volatility. From the chart below we can see the implied volatiltiy remains below the historical volatility, meaning the options are not overpiced in relation to their volatility level.

Source: optionistics.com

Conclusion

BAC's stock price declines again from its high peak as a consequence of external events which have no major impact on their buiness model. Their earnings flow and earnings potential remains solid. We can benefit from the temporary decline in stock price by buying out-of-the-money call options, which will return a leveraged reward profile in comparison with the common stock.

