Where The Millennials Are And Some Implications

The story of suburban growth is not well known; this adds to the investment thesis for some kinds of investment.

One sees two mythic themes in much coverage of the evolution of business, in media and here on Seeking Alpha. One of them is the death of retail. Another is the death of suburbs in the wake of re-urbanization. Like most mythic themes, there are true facts behind the myths. But also like most mythic themes, both are so exaggerated as to mislead investors. There is plenty of more nuanced coverage of the death of retail to be found on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. Some kinds of retail are flourishing. My focus here is upon the alleged death of the suburbs.

Stories of the death of the suburbs abound. Forbes ran an article in 2013, entitled “What 'The End Of The Suburbs' Means For Boomers,” interviewing Leigh Gallagher about her book “The End of the Suburbs.” Business Insider ran a sequence of articles in 2017 entitled “Death of Suburbia.” Len Lewis writes, in Wainsight Grocery Business

Americans once flocked to the suburbs in search of a better, easier life. Now, it seems as if the reverse is true as more and more people are living in cities across the country - and for a longer time period. … The demise of urban sprawl in favor of the “new urbanism” or re-urbanization of America - the reverse migration that has resulted in a multi-generational population shift from suburbs to cities ....”

Urban planners and various other pointy-headed academics detest suburbs, for many reasons. This increases the embrace of the myth that suburbs are dying, as these members of the chattering class have frequent opportunities to write or speak for myths they embrace. As a dissenting member of that class, I have a dim view of would-be philosopher kings. As an investor, I seek truth for the sake of profit. Let’s proceed to look for real evidence.

Re-urbanization is real

The renewal of inner cities in the US has been evident for several decades. One used to call this gentrification. We have seen the gradual expansion of rebuilt neighborhoods in many cities. Chicago has long been an example. More recently, with the Millennial generation playing a more prominent role, there has been a trend toward describing the dynamics as re-urbanization. An article from 2008 wrestles with the problem of which word to use for recent changes in Brussels, Belgium. A more recent article discusses the re-urbanization of Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Lewis discusses how supermarkets and other businesses have created revised stores, specifically to serve dense urban settings. In a recent interview, Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, was emphatic about the opportunities Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) is pursuing in inner cities. The recent re-urbanization turns out to involve the movement specifically of college-educated professionals. These are mostly white and often displace a more diverse population. Unsurprisingly, this has generated some criticism. This potentially could have a political impact that changes the investment story, although it seems unlikely to me.

Re-urbanization became significant beginning nearly 20 years ago, according to CityLab, before the Millennials were old enough to contribute. In the 50 largest US metro areas, for three decades before 2000, college-educated professionals moved to the suburbs rather than the downtown areas by a ratio of more than 3 to 1. In 2000-2010, for the first time, a slim majority of the college-educated professionals from Generation X moved to the downtown areas of these cities. This trend has clearly continued and appears to have intensified.

However, it is difficult, from the coverage easily found, to know just what this movement to the cities means. For that, we must go to recent academic work. The figures in the CityLab article are based on a study by Victor Couture and Jessie Handbury, and specifically on a figure shown in their unpublished draft from 2015 but not in the final publication cited below. I am sure this material is valid, it was just hard to find. But the reason for doing so was to learn that for this study “downtown is defined as all census tracts nearest to the [Central Business District] and totaling at most 5% of a [Core-Based Statistical Area] CBSA population.”

Couture and Handbury eventually published NBER Working Paper No. 24084 from 2017, finding that “urban revival emerges as a distinct widespread phenomenon in the 2000s and is restricted to areas smaller than the central city.” They say this about the plots shown in the newer paper:

“These plots uncover a new, previously undocumented trend: between 2000 and 2010, in both the 10 largest and the 11-50th largest CBSAs, college-educated growth is fastest near the city center. This trend is specific to the 50 largest cities and, outside of three or four gateway cities like New York, Chicago and San Francisco, only emerged in the most recent decade. “These local trends are strong enough to have an aggregate impact. About 150 million Americans live in the 50 largest CBSAs. In these large cities, downtowns accounting for five percent of the population experienced 24 percent of the total increase in the young college-educated population ... between 2000 and 2010. Strikingly, young college graduates grew faster downtown than elsewhere in the CBSA in 23 of the 25 largest CBSAs.

The conclusion of their study is that lifestyle amenities are a driving factor in this trend. They go on to note that “Contrary to claims by the popular press that retiring baby boomers are urbanizing, the older 45+ year-old college-educated groups are still suburbanizing.”

The other side of this picture is that, despite the disproportionate concentration of the young, college-educated population near city centers, the vast majority of even this population is outside the city centers. Even if the young professionals had doubled the population of these inner areas, there would still be only 8 million of them (about 10% of the total).

Here is where I end up about re-urbanization of cities. The renewal of inner cities is true and important. It provides novel opportunities for both established and new businesses to serve the young, college-educated drivers of this trend. But the trend is also well-understood and so is likely to be priced into potential investments. Moreover, the population involved is quantitatively small. Re-urbanization appears to me to be over-estimated in much of the commentary. This suggests that some investments that play strongly on re-urbanization may be more risky than they seem. It may surprise you that Starbucks (SBUX) is not such a case (see below).

Where are the rest of the Millennials?

Garner Economics has a table of millennial population, ages 20-34 in 2014, by metro area for about 300 areas. The average population fraction is 20.6%. Only 43 of these have a population fraction above 25%, and nearly all of them are college towns. Just 10 have a population fraction below 15%. Overall, the Millennials are widely spread. As Figure 1 shows and the article concludes, the Millennial population follows the pattern of the overall population density.

Figure 1. Density of population ages 20-34 in 2014. Source

Looking toward the future, Figure 2 was produced using the “Mapping America’s Future” online tool. It shows that the ongoing growth of the Millennial population is concentrated in a few southern cities but also in a wide range of areas that are not in major cities. The San Juaquin Valley in California is an example, where the major percentage growth is anticipated near Bakersfield. I have not been through Bakersfield for a long time, but it is not quite what one conjures up from "urban Millennial."

Figure 2. Projected change in population of ages 20-49 from 2010 to 2030, assuming average rates of migration. This is a fun map. You can look at different age groups and play with some of the assumptions. Source

Overall, only 40% of the Millennials have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and well under half of those are for now in the city centers. Few of those who have no degree can make enough money to join the wealthy near the city centers. The Millennial population is widely spread and not predicted to concentrate further. Overall, more than 70% of the total Millennial population does not live in the downtowns, and the vast majority of that is in the suburbs.

It is clear where the Millennials are not. They are not in the small, rural towns. This article provides more of the common examples of the shrinkage of these towns as another generation grows up and leaves.

Where is everybody else?

It is a challenge to validly categorize where people are, because the data to do so may not exist. As Jed Kolko writes for five thirty-eight,

Official government data obscures how suburban America really is. There’s no definition of “suburb” or “suburban” in the census’s otherwise exhaustive list of geographic terms and concepts. The census definition of urban areas amounts to the 81 percent of the U.S. population that is not rural, but this definition…lumps together urban and suburban neighborhoods.

Thus, if one just takes the “urban” numbers from the census, one will lump together suburbs and cities and draw wrong conclusions. So, when Lewis writes "Census figures also show that for the first time in decades growth in urban areas outpaced the suburbs, with 33 of the nation’s 51 largest cities following this trend, according to 2011 U.S. Census data", without giving a reference or explaining the methodology, he is at best unclear and at worst wrong.

If one asks where all the people are in general, one can use the distribution of population density by zip code to learn the following about the US population. 24 million people live in locations where the population density is above 10,000 per square mile. Even many of these, though, are outside the city centers as defined by Couture and Handbury. 121 million people live where the population density is above 2,213 per square mile, identified Kolko as urban, and 141 million live in areas he would identify as suburban (not urban and above 102 per square mile). He describes the identification as follows:

To develop a standard definition of suburban that reflects what residents experience, [at] the online real estate site Trulia, where I am the chief economist, … We asked [survey participants] to describe where they live as urban, suburban or rural, and we purposely did not define these terms for them. We also had each respondent’s ZIP code, which we used to identify his or her city, metropolitan area and state of residence. The new census population data shows that the fastest-growing large cities tend to be more suburban. Among the 10 fastest-growing cities with more than 500,000 people, five — Austin, Fort Worth, Charlotte, San Antonio and Phoenix — are majority suburban, and a sixth, Las Vegas, is only 50 percent urban. Only one of the 10 fastest-growing, Seattle, is at least 90 percent urban. Among all cities with at least 100,000 residents, … there are both fast-growing urban cities (such as Seattle) and slow-growing suburban cities (such as Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Louisville, Kentucky).

Figure 3. Growth rates for areas of varying description. Source.

In another article, Kolko provides a deeper analysis of this survey, producing Figure 3. He reports that

The fastest growth was in the lower-density suburbs. Those counties grew by 1.3 percent in 2016, the fastest rate since 2008, when the housing bust put an end to rapid homebuilding in these areas. Those figures run counter to the “urban revival” narrative that has been widely discussed in recent years. That revival is real, but it has mostly been for rich, educated people in particular hyperurban neighborhoods rather than a broad-based return to city living. To be sure, college-educated Millennials - at least those without school-age kids - took to the city, and better-paying jobs have shifted there, too. But other groups - older adults, families with kids in school, and people of all ages with lower incomes - either can’t afford or don’t want an urban address.

If the Millennials and the retiring Boomers were all flocking to the inner cities, Figure 3 would look very different. Similarly, the CityLab story quoted above notes that from 2000 to 2010, “only two downtowns grew faster than their outlying suburbs in terms of total population.”

However, if a suburb were a place where one has to drive a car for almost any errand, then a large fraction of the areas identified by Kolko as urban would have to be reclassified as suburban. Consider the Boston area, shown in Figure 4. Almost the entire area within Route 128 would be classified as urban by Kolko, but a large fraction of this area is full of block after block of houses, not particularly near to any amenities. Figure 5 illustrates this for the area near Route 128 and just south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. If one lives in these areas, one drives for most excursions.

Figure 4. Three images of greater Boston, out to just beyond the famed Route 128 where so much tech was born (but here labeled as I-95). The top panel is a standard Google Maps image. The middle one shows population density by zip code. The lower one shows the fraction of the population that is Millennial, also by zip code. To show areas of concentration, each symbol shows the percent of total population who are Millennial age. The symbols are larger if there are more than average (24.7%) within an area. The symbols are largest when at least 50% of the population in an area is made of Millennials.

Figure 5. Satellite view of Boston inside part of Route 128. If one lives here, or in most of the Boston “urban” area, one is driving a lot.

One concludes that the US is far more suburban than some estimates suggest and that the suburban population is growing steadily.

Europe has growing suburbs too

The Economist recently notes that suburbs

“... are often overlooked in Europe. The suburban dream infuses American and Australian cultures, which often either put them on a pedestal or subvert them. Continental Europeans, it is true, also built post-war suburbs and continue to do so—but they never embraced the ideals of personal space and car-borne independence to the same extent as Anglo-Saxons. Middle-class Europeans are more likely to live in flats, and wealthy Europeans have long preferred city centres, choosing museums and opera houses over swimming pools and golf courses. Most often, European suburbs are anonymous blank canvasses. Elfriede Jelinek and Michel Houellebecq, the twin masters of the dark contemporary European novel, have both lived in suburbs and are fascinated by what they see as the soulless nothingness of these “peri-urban” realms. More so than their American or Australian counterparts, European suburbs are anonymous places.

A recent article in New Geography notes that

“To start with, more people live in the suburbs of France than in the urban cores. Paris is the ultimate example, where the Ville de Paris (urban core) has shrunk from nearly 3 million people in 1954 to about 2.2 million today, while the suburbs have exploded to include more than 10 million of the metropolitan area’s 12.5 million residents. They are scattered across 6,630 square miles (17,200 square kilometers), an area nearly as large as the states of Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.

I’ve driven around the outskirts of Paris quite a bit while visiting colleagues. There are a lot of people living in suburbs up on the plateaus and shopping at Carrefour.

Another article in New Geography observes that the growth of European suburbs is widespread:

Despite the assertions of some planners and urban boosters, urban core population loss has been the rule since mid-century throughout the metropolitan areas of Western Europe. For example, ... Copenhagen shrank 39 percent from 1950 to 1991, inner London (This includes the 13 inner boroughs and the “city” of London, which are roughly the former London County Council area) declined by a third from 1951 to 1991 while Milan‘s population declined by a quarter from 1971 to 2001. Since 1965, virtually all major metropolitan area growth [in Western Europe] has been in the suburbs. Indeed the share of the metropolitan area population gains in the suburbs has been greater in Western Europe than in the United States.

Similarly, the European Commission reports that

Town and suburban developments are characterised by greater amounts of living space and lower density housing than in cities, and almost two thirds (64.5%) of the EU-28 population that was living in towns and suburbs occupied a house (rather than a flat). There are a number of reasons which may explain these patterns: city centres offer a high level of services and so respond to the needs of single people, … By contrast, on the outskirts of functional urban areas it is easier to find larger properties, which may offer more affordable housing, spacious living environments, and friendly/secure neighbourhoods more suited to raising a family. As noted above, it is relatively common for young people to initially move to central city locations for education or in search of work. Once they have established a career, their next step in life is often to consider starting a family. It is therefore not surprising to find that the most common age for people moving house is when they are 30–49 years-old, as a growing family requires additional space.

Ultimately, the drivers for human behavior are not so different in European culture than in the US. In Europe as in the US, it appears to me that for every Jussi Askola, content in the inner city and expecting to stay there, there are several people more like my step-niece. She lives in southern Germany, had a kid a year ago, and just bought a house.

Suburban shopping and transportation will flourish

My takeaway from this for investments is as follows. Certainly, businesses that tap into the wealth of the inner-city Millennials can do well. But the market going forward will remain much larger for businesses that serve the suburbs. (Doing both won’t hurt, of course.)

In addition, bringing concentrations of urban-style amenities out into the suburbs may have a lot of legs. This was emphasized in an interview with the CEO of stREITwise, just published on High Yield Landlord. To my mind, this is a continuation of an established trend. Forty years ago, the suburbs and small towns did not have good coffee shops, good beer, or good bread. Now, they have these things and more.

Here are a few thoughts regarding companies that seem likely to me to be positively affected by growth in the suburbs. I am not an investment advisor and only offer these thoughts for your consideration.

Amazon (AMZN) is poised to profit from all the developments discussed here, one way or another. A notable element is that Amazon is adding more stores of its Whole Foods subsidiary in the suburbs. Some of their stores for books and other items are also being placed in suburban malls. Whether that and other things make them worth buying near their all-time high is your decision.

If one really thought the suburbs were draining into the inner city, as some of the re-urbanization fans seem to, this could be bad news for Walmart (WMT), which is also trading near its high. In reality, the growth of the suburbs, and especially the lower-density ones, is good news for this company going forward.

Major grocery chains beyond WMT are also obvious beneficiaries. Kroger (KR), in particular, is aggressive at being first in new neighborhoods and seems likely to benefit from the continued growth and viability of the suburbs. It is also trading well below its high. Sure Dividend believes it is an excellent buy at the moment.

Suppliers of staples to such stores are also candidates. Tyson Foods (TSN) gets a lot of coverage here and lends itself to entertaining article titles (e.g. Playing Chicken with Tyson). But it is trading near its high and also is very much an international company, as are many such food suppliers. It is unclear to me that any of them would be mainly responsive to trends in the suburbs of the US or Europe.

B-malls are an obvious area that could benefit from growth in the suburbs. At this point, the B-mall story appears to be mostly about execution and finances, not potential viability. It does not appear to me that any of them would need to die if finances and debt were not precarious. On this score and from what I have seen, Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) looks too good (having moved to A-malls), Washington Prime Group (WPG) looks hopeful, and CBL & Associates (CBL) looks challenged. They all get plenty of coverage and don’t need more words from me.

As to much-debated Tanger (SKT), only 6 of their 38 current properties are cleanly in outer suburbs, as opposed to somewhere else. These seem to me to be positioned to prosper, but the full story of the market for that company is more complex.

Retailers aimed at middle-class consumers also have the potential to flourish. Lands' End (LE), for example, having freed itself from Sears, is rethinking brick and mortar and heading to the suburbs. It has opened a store in Kildeer, Illinois. Lands’ End CEO Jerome Griffith said,

“Kildeer is a great location, and we are thrilled to be bringing the Lands’ End brand to life with our new store opening.”

The Kildeer store offers a range of clothing and accessories, and swimwear, for both women and men. LE is highly leveraged, and it is not yet clear how strong their move to the suburbs is.

Finally, Bloomberg reports that “Starbucks Has Seen the Future. It Looks Like a Drive-Through Window,” with a tagline “Other companies will also realize that urban areas are too expensive and earn too little.” Starbucks (SBUX) is trading near its all-time high. In an earnings call last year, per the Bloomberg report,

Starbucks noted that more than 80 percent of store growth over the next few years will be drive-throughs [Figure 6], particularly in suburbs in middle America and the South, as their analysis suggests “significant opportunities for store expansion in higher-growth, lower-cost markets, especially when considering rising wages and occupancy costs."

Figure 6. The future of Starbucks. “That’s one measure of equality: Cold Foam Cold Brews are coming to more American cupholders.”

Conclusion

Population and cultural trends do affect long-term investment prospects. As, an example, Jussi Askola's perspective on such factors entered into his article looking toward the long-term future of Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT), now approaching 200 comments. The present article arose out of a subsequent discussion in the High Yield Landlord chat room. Apparently, many readers consider such factors worthy of attention.

That said, I hope that no readers consider only such matters when contemplating an investment. These trends can inform the long-term prospects. They will never make or break an investment thesis.

In this context, perhaps you can understand my surprise when the Seeking Alpha editor requested "an actionable investment takeaway" and that I "quantify the upside and discuss risks". Very well. Here you go: If you are a young investor who can buy and hold for decades, invest in Kroger, Walmart, and Starbucks. If you are comfortable with speculative investments, take small positions in Pennsylvania REIT, Washington Prime Group, and CBL & Associates. The risk for the first three is that they will slip in execution over time. The risk for the last three is that they might not survive. If they do, major short-term gains will develop at some point followed by long-term appreciation. All that thrive should see an additional, long-term increase of earnings (and thus price) by about 1% reflecting the growth of suburban populations in the US and throughout the developed world.

My conclusion is this. Re-urbanization offers a niche market of wealthy, young consumers. Their fraction of the total population in the US is small, but they do number in the millions. Steady suburban growth is ongoing and seems likely to continue across the US and Europe. Most importantly, don’t sell any investment from the point of view that it will suffer because suburbs are dying. Instead, attend to companies like Starbucks that are finding ways to embrace suburban opportunity.

