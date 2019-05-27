SilverCorp Metals: Macro Factors Continue To Haunt The Share Price

The turbulence in share price is caused by depressed metal prices and the implications of the US-China trade war on local industries.

SilverCorp Metals (SVM) recently reported healthy FY 2019 results. Despite being a silver miner, a large proportion of its revenues is based on base metal sales. Operationally, SVM has very attractive cost metrics and operational guidance for FY 2020 looks appealing. Plus, the company has an attractive valuation among peer silver miners. SVM's investment in a Bolivian project further enhances the long-term growth potential, but we see that share prices are troubled these days. In my view, this is primarily due to depressed metal prices. Moreover, the prolonged US-China trade war has its implications for the company.

Figure-1 (Source: Corporate Presentation)

SVM's FY 2019 revenues ($170.5 million) were flat with last year. The adjusted net income of $0.19/share came down from $0.24/share last year. The AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) per ounce of silver also increased Y/Y, from $3.27 to $3.52. But these cost metrics are insignificant compared with the silver prices of ~$14.6/oz and provide for strong operating margins, which could surely improve if silver prices gain strength. The graph below (Figure-2) establishes SVM's competitive 'cost' strength (in relation to peers) during the past 5 years (excluding FY 2019).

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

SVM's FY 2020 guidance exceeds FY 2019 in terms of production and ore grades, but we can also see an increase in expected production costs (Figure-3). Then again, the overall cost dynamics will still be very favourable for the company and it will continue to deliver high operating margins.

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

Another plus point is SVM's attractive valuation among peers. Figure-4 shows that SVM's PE ratio is one of the lowest among competitors and its PB ratio is also suitable at ~1x.

Figure-4 (Source: Presentation)

SVM currently operates two mines and is evaluating the option to resume operations at its BYP gold mine in China. In my view, the fact that SVM's operations are principally based in China simultaneously acts as a positive and negative catalyst for the company. On the plus side, SVM's ore tonnage is processed in Chinese smelters and helps control production costs. In contrast, the prolonged US-China trade war has affected the demand for Chinese goods and indirectly affects SVM's sales volumes. Also, a persistent decline in metal prices for both precious and base metals (Figure-5) drills down heavily on SVM's revenues.

Figure-5 (Source: Infomine)

This situation indicates that SVM's sole presence in China is not free from risks (despite SVM's attractive valuation and cost metrics) and it could surely benefit from geographical diversification. The good thing is; SVM is already going for expansion of operations through the acquisition of ~30% stake in New Pacific Metals (OTCQX:NUPMF).

NUPMF is an exploration company that owns the Silver Sand project in Bolivia. This project could turn out to be a resource-rich, high-grade silver mine in future, and exploration activities are already underway to evaluate the underlying resource potential (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: Presentation)

Further, SVM looks determined to spread its expansion strategy beyond Silver Sand and continues to search for projects promising high-grade resource, long-life, and near-term operability (Figure-7). In my opinion, SVM's liquidity position supports this strategic intent. On that note, SVM generated $67.8 MM in operating cash flows and had cash and equivalents amounting to $115.3 MM at the end of FY 2019.

Figure-7 (Source: Presentation)

In summary, despite its strong fundamentals SVM's short-term outlook is troubled by depressed metal prices and the implications of the US-China trade war. Nevertheless, its suitable cost metrics and attractive valuation among peers provide for an investment case which is further supported by its expansion strategy that would support business growth and reflect positively on the share price in the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.