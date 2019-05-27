PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: Why I Am Not Buying The Drop

The BDC slightly overearned its dividend payout with NII in the last quarter.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s (PFLT) shares slumped after the business development company reported results for its second fiscal quarter earlier this month. Though the company managed to meet net investment income projections, investors are concerned about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s deteriorating credit quality and sliding net asset value. Shares are now priced at a ~10 percent discount to net asset value. An investment in PFLT yields 9.6 percent.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. matched earnings expectations when it reported Q2-2019 net investment income of $0.30/share on May 8, 2019. Despite stable NII, the BDC's shares crashed after the company reported a drop in net asset value and credit issues in its investment portfolio. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s share price slumped 10 percent after the release of earnings, and shares have not yet bounced back from the sell-off.

Source: StockCharts

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. - Portfolio Overview

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company with an equity value of $463 million. The BDC's investment portfolio was valued at $961.5 million at the end of the March quarter and largely consisted of (floating-rate) first lien senior secured debt (88 percent).

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is not to be confused with PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT), its sister BDC, which is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisors, LLC. The main difference between these two BDCs, as the name implies, is that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. exclusively invests in floating-rate assets.

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Investor Presentation

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a high degree of portfolio diversification. The BDC makes loans to a wide range of different industries including business services, consumer goods and high-tech companies. The portfolio included 88 different portfolio companies with an average investment size of $10.9 million.

The hotel, gaming and leisure industry continued to have the highest industry representation in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio in the last quarter, at eight percent.

Here's an up-to-date diversification snapshot.

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has steadily grown its portfolio size over the last three years through new investments and has been able to grow its portfolio yield to 9.1 percent at the end of the March quarter.

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Distribution Coverage

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. just about covered its dividend with NII, on average, in the last six quarters.The BDC outearned its cumulative quarterly dividend of $0.285/share in the last quarter with net investment income of $0.30/share, but the margin of dividend safety is thin, to say the least.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital earned an average of $0.28/share in net investment income in the last six quarters, implying a NII-payout ratio of 97 percent, leaving little room for error [quarters in the chart below depict calendar quarters].

Source: Achilles Research

NAV And Credit Quality

Two issues weighed on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s shares after the earnings release: 1. A NAV decrease and 2. A rise in non-accruals.

As to the first point, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s net asset value dropped $0.42/share, or 3.1 percent in the BDC's second fiscal quarter.

Source: Achilles Research

In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the BDC reported $(0.60)/share in unrealized losses (depreciation on investments) which points to a decrease in portfolio quality.

Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

As to the second point, and related to the first, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. said that it had four portfolio companies on non-accrual as of March 31, 2019, reflecting 3.2% and 1.5% of the overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, and that the portfolio had net unrealized depreciation of $26.0 million.

Just six months ago, at the end of the September quarter 2018, the BDC's investment portfolio had no portfolio companies on non-accrual, and had just $0.9 million in net unrealized depreciation.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has historically had a low number of loans on non-accrual status, which works to the benefit of the BDC. Since inception, the company had just 9 non-accruals out of 349 companies, so the recent deterioration in credit quality is concerning.

Valuation

After the sell-off, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s shares are priced at a 10 percent discount to the last reported net asset value. I generally like to scoop up BDCs when shares sell at a 10 percent discount to NAV due to a higher margin of safety. In this case, however, I am not buying because I want to see how the BDC's non-accruals develop going forward.

Investors with a higher risk tolerance, on the other hand, could consider PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s shares on the drop.

Data by YCharts

Downside Risks

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has further downside potential if the BDC's non-accrual ratio continues to rise in the next quarter. The business development company's shares, of course, could also head lower in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession and its net asset value continues to slide going forward.

Your Takeaway

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.'s shares have gotten a lot cheaper lately but are only a "Buy" for investors with a very high risk tolerance that want to bet that the U.S. economy will do well going forward. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. barely covers its dividend with net investment income, reported a drop in net asset value, and saw a significant increase in non-accruals. Sitting on the sidelines is probably the best course of action until investors get a clearer picture about the BDC's non-accrual trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.