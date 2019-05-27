IPO ETF: Consider Adding It To Your Portfolio

Investment Thesis

Initial public offerings are some of the most exciting and in-demand stocks at any given point in the stock market. This holds true today, possibly more so than it has since the 1990s, with many household name companies spending more time than ever in the private markets. While these stocks may be exciting and may experience initial sometimes extreme outperformance, investing in these companies is very high risk and for investors holding a balanced portfolio, this can easily create a negative overexposure to single security risk, exposure via some of the most volatile companies at any given time. One solution investors have available is the Renaissance Capital IPO ETF (IPO) which buys and holds a diversified basket of new listings that have been on the market for no more than 2 years. While this fund is certainly very high in terms of risk, its performance in positive market conditions cannot be overlooked from both a gross and risk-adjusted viewpoint.

Renaissance Capital

In the world of ETFs, the firms that see the most success either had an early mover advantage or have found a niche. When it comes to the IPO space, Renaissance Capital is the premier name to which investors turn. Much like how ProShares became synonymous with the geared ETF, Renaissance has a reputation for their extensive IPO research platforms and unique products offering diversified exposure to these new equity offerings.

Portfolio

As previously stated, the ETF holds a basket of equity securities initially listed on the public market within the past two prior years. This particular product focuses largely on US firms with a small sub 2% exposure to Europe and Asia. As one could imagine, the portfolio is heavily weighted in technology and communication services (a sector which contains firms that many associate with tech such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)).

Source: Morningstar

As one could expect, the ETF holds a basket of high growth medium cap stocks. Given the two-year time constraint, the portfolio is ever-changing, however, the current top holdings include companies such as Uber (UBER), Roku (ROKU), Elanco (ELAN), and BJ's (BJ). While I am not a fan of all of these firms as individual investments, looking at the valuation metrics, it's hard to deny the fund is fairly well-positioned as a whole.

Source: Morningstar

I have to admit these figures came as a bit of a shock to me, as I was expecting to see multiples that were much higher. IPO trails the benchmark, the S&P 500, and category, mid-cap growth, in almost all valuation metrics including price/earnings, price sales, and particularly in price/cash flow, but leads by a slight margin in dividend yield. Considering the unheard of multiples seen in companies like Zoom (ZM) and Beyond Meat (BYND), these numbers are much lower than one may intuitively have assumed.

Performance

Source: Contributor Research

The charts above detail the hypothetical growth of a $1,000 investment in the IPO ETF vs. the S&P 500 and MSCI World index. Since inception, the fund has underperformed compared to the S&P (though it did outperform the MSCI), but from a one-year, three-year, and YTD view, it's hard to ignore the fund's strong outperformance vs. the stock market. To get a better understanding of these trends, I think it's best to observe the fund's underlying performance metrics.

Source: Contributor Research

Viewing the stock since inception, the IPO ETF has lagged on the performance metrics, but perhaps most notably in terms of Alpha and its Sharpe ratio. That being said, the fund has generated a positive Sharpe and Treynor Ratio vs. the market every period observed since, and this trend is particularly visible in the 3yr and YTD periods. I believe this trend is attributable to the strong IPO markets observed in 2017 and this current year, as well as the fund's exaggerated losses during the February 2016 market sell-off. This is very evident in the charts above. While this is a negative aspect of the portfolio in and of itself, I am pleased to see the exaggerated volatility did not cause the same outcome despite the losses incurred during the recent sell-off and brief intraday flirtation with bear market territory we experienced in Q4 2018.

Another area of note that surprised me is the relative correlation the ETF has with the broader stock market. While it has been 25-50% more volatile over the past year, going back three years and it only presents a 5% higher beta than the S&P 500. The reason this surprised me is that IPOs are typically not correlated with the stock market, at least not in their first several months to even the first year of trading. Think about tossing a bottle in a stream.

The current of the stream flows on, but initially, the force of entry causes the bottle to move independently as it adjusts and begins to flow alongside the current of said stream. IPOs are similar. Because they have never been traded before they experience a similar pattern of normalization and centralization. If this fund had a non-correlation, as I originally imagined, it may have more value as a source of diversification, but given the market tends to trend upward over time, a positive correlation is not the worst outcome either.

Conclusion

I began my research on this fund with a negative headline in mind and I have to say I was proven wrong. The IPO ETF is not a perfect investment, nor should it be used to replace the core equity component in your portfolio. That being said, it certainly merits a light allocation, I'd say no more than 10% depending on your overall risk tolerance. The fund offers exposure to high growth stocks at a reasonable valuation and could amplify your returns during a period of market growth. In conclusion, I do not suggest you put all your eggs into this basket, but I feel IPO is a good buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.