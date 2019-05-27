Daimler: Premium Leader With 5% Forward Dividend Yield, 35% Upside Potential

Although the US-China trade war is significant from the standpoint of an economic slowdown, as Daimler has adjusted to the conditions it is less significant from the perspective of the direct tariffs escalation.

Investment Thesis

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF & OTCPK:DMLRY), which 134 years ago invented cars, is currently valued as one of the cheapest European companies. The trade war, CO2 regulation, and technology disruption have weighed heavily on the automotive sector, and the whole industry is significantly discounted compared to the market averages. Although some companies will be heavily hit and deserve a low valuation, Daimler is reshaping itself, as it did throughout its history, and has a strategy in place that will keep the company on the top of the automotive sector.

Trade war and its repercussions

With the US-China trade war, both sides are threatening with long term tariffs, which could heavily influence current automotive exports to China. However, during the last year, China announced that it is abolishing the longstanding restriction on foreign ownership for automotive manufacturers. This move effectively increases local investments and shifts production from the US to China.

China promised that it would gradually phase out all restrictions on foreign ownership in the automobile industry, first for electrical vehicle manufacturers in 2018, followed by commercial vehicle makers in 2020 and then for passenger vehicle companies in 2022. Under the current regulation, foreign car producing companies that want to produce and sell cars in China have to establish 50/50 joint ventures with Chinese companies. As China is the world's biggest car market, success in this market is paramount for many car makers. As such, this regulation change could have a significant impact on Daimler's revenues and profits.

Because of this change, first there was speculation that Daimler wants to increase its share in Chinese joint venture BBAC (Beijing Benz Automotive Co Ltd.), but it seems that this idea has gained track and that it would be a likely move following BMW's (OTCPK:BMWYY) decision to gain control of its Chinese joint venture.

In light of the trade uncertainties, this move is a logical step towards securing the control of Chinese production and distribution, especially after Daimler announced that it plans two significant investments totaling €1.65 billion for expansion of its production and R&D capabilities.

Source

For Daimler, China is the most important market, and its importance grows further as in 2018 the number of sold units increased by 11.1%. Data from the first four months of this year confirm the continuation of this trend as sales in China rose to a new high of 232,050 units (+2.2%), while the Daimler's total units sold decreased during this period decreased by 5.6%

Source: Company presentation

During 2014, the share of locally produced vehicles was 50%, but that percentage has increased drastically to 72% in 2018 and then further to 84% during the first quarter of 2019. During the first quarter, only 28,000 Daimler cars were imported to China, which was 5% of the total worldwide Mercedes-Benz Cars production, or just 3.6% of 773.8 units that Daimler has produced.

Source: Company presentation

That being said, it is evident that Daimler's Chinese distribution significantly decreased its dependence on US production, and when the second production site is finished, practically all Chinese sales will be locally produced. Although the US-China trade war is significant from the standpoint of economic slowdown, as Daimler has adjusted to the conditions it is less significant from the perspective of the tariffs escalation.

The whole Chinese production is being done by BBAC (Beijing Benz Automotive Co Ltd.), which is a joint venture between Daimler and BAIC Motor. At the beginning of the last year, Daimler announced an expansion of the Chinese production to additional locations, which will include the manufacturing of fully electric vehicles from the new EQ series.

The new production site and likely increase in the control over the Chinese joint venture will further decrease dependency on exports from the US and should increase Daimler's revenues and profitability. Nevertheless, even if China decides to raise tariffs on cars manufactured in the US, this move would not be devastating for Daimler, as the exposure is only 3.6% of the total units sold.

The trade war between the US and the European Union is an additional problem, but for now, Trump postponed its tariffs decision on EU cars to November. However, even if the US imposes tariffs on EU cars, Daimler should not be too exposed because the US production capacity is around 300.000 units per year, and unit sales in 2018 were 316.000 units. Although a part of the US production was exported to China, Chinese distribution will become independent from imports, which will free up US production to be used almost exclusively for US sales. Essentially, the US-EU trade war could in the mid-term have an impact, but in the next two to three years, most problems should be mitigated.

Electric vehicles development and CO2 regulation

From 2020, the new European Union CO2 emission regulation will start, which will require that the whole fleet of sold passenger vehicles on average comply with 95 g/km of CO2. However, there is a one-year phase-in period, requiring 95 percent of new car sales to adhere to the target in 2020 and 100 percent from the end of 2020 onwards. Effectively, the 95 g/km target, therefore, applies from 2021 on.

Daimler's answer to stricter regulation is the increase in the number of EV and plug-in hybrids to twenty models by 2020, up from five models during the last year. By 2025 the company expects that up to 40 percent of passenger cars will be electric or hybrid cars, and due to this strategy, management has reiterated that they plan to meet stringent regulatory targets.

Source: Company presentation

From this year, Daimler introduced its new fully electric EQ series. The first vehicle under this series is SUV EQC that went on sale beginning of May, and by 2022, the strategy is that more than ten different fully electric cars will follow. Daimler will also electrify the entire Mercedes‑Benz portfolio, and buyers will have the choice of at least one electric alternative in every Mercedes‑Benz model series, taking the total to 50 overall.

Mercedes Benz EQC

Automotive Industry Sales Development

According to the forecast, during the next five years, global light vehicle production will increase by an average rate of 2.9%. During 2023, expectations are that the total worldwide production will equal to 110.9 million units, which is up from 96 million units produced during the last year.

Global automotive sales should approximate the world's GDP growth, although, during this period, the expectation is that the US market, as well as the rest of the developed markets, will be laggards. According to Goldman Sachs' projections, as per capita income will grow, emerging markets will account for an ever-increasing share of the world's new car purchases.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

As the German 30-year yield is trading around 0.50% and is distorted by prolonged and significant ECB purchases, which artificially increases projected equity values, I have adjusted the rate upward by 2% to be more in line with the cost of equity for US automotive producers.

Currently, as the Daimler's yield spread to German government bonds is around 1%, and the German 10-year bond is trading at 0%, I have projected the cost of debt at 1%.

Beta source; Equity Risk Premium source

Although during the Q1 presentation Daimler confirmed that 2019 expected EBIT is slightly above the previous year, due to the possible trade war escalation I have modeled 2% lower revenues, coupled with lower EBITDA margin, and subsequent 13.5% decrease in EBIT. During 2020 I expect stabilization of revenues, and then in 2022 and 2023 return to the forecasted long term growth rates. Although the five-year average EBITDA margin was 12%, due to the significant technology disruptions and uncertainties how the market will accept the new models, I have lowered that ratio below historical profitability levels.

For the next two years, management has forecasted stable CAPEX levels, but after that, I have modeled a gradual increase to 7% of the annual revenues. Besides investments in property, plant & equipment, CAPEX as well includes investments in intangibles.

Although I am counting with lower sales and EBIT margins than management, and have incorporated higher CAPEX needs, upside potential is still substantial and points to undervaluation of more than 35%. According to the analysis, the projected target is at €64.60 ($72.39).

Dividend

Source: Annual report

Daimler has a dividend policy of a 40% net income payout ratio, although during 2018 the payout ratio was almost 50%. Nevertheless, we should expect that the next dividend will be close to 40% of the earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS). As I expect that 2019 EBIT will be lower by approximately 13.5% and that net income will be lower by roughly the same amount, this points to EPS of €5.86 ($6.57). Following this projection, the forecasted forward price-earnings ratio is 8.1, and the forward dividend yield is 5% (€5.86 * 0.40 = €2.34)

Risks

The biggest threat is posed by the US-China trade war and an economic slowdown that it could bring. Despite short term challenges, Daimler manages to increase its Chines sales, but significant economic disruptions would have consequences for the company. As it is practically impossible to know the trade negotiations will end, I have based Daimler's DCF valuation on the assumption of further trade disruptions.

For a highly cyclical industry as car manufacturing, the economic recession is the second most significant risk factor. As the last US GDP data came above expectations, this risk factor has slightly decreased. On the other side of the Atlantic, the European Union grows at a significantly slower pace but should maintain a rate of 1.2% throughout this year.

The third risk is that Daimler's new vehicles will not be that popular as the traditional combustion engines, or that competitors as Tesla or other EV producers will have better technology and market acceptance.

Recap

Although the automotive industry is troubled by many different problems, Daimler has an answer for them and has developed a strategy with a focus on fully electric and hybrid vehicles, which will help to comply with the CO2 regulation and reinforce global premium market leader position.

At the current valuation, the market expects an exaggerated impact from the tariffs, regulation, and new technologies, and is not taking fully into account the long-term electrification plan, and current production and distribution changes.

If you enjoy my analyses for new high potential long-term investment ideas please hit the "Follow" button on the top.

Until my next analysis, be patient with your investments and give them time to grow!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DDAIF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.