Walmart - A New High On The Horizon?

The stock is currently looking to break out of a range, which, if done successfully, may propel it to new highs.

Walmart (WMT) currently looks pricey from the standpoint of the quarterly earnings growth estimates as well as the dividend yield of 2 percent. The company’s foray into the Indian e-commerce market is also set to face major competition from the country’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, who has now set his eyes on the burgeoning retail sector. Based on the above factors, the stock could face volatility in the quarters ahead, and the investors should then use the dips to initiate fresh positions or to add to their holdings. Right now, WMT is at best, a hold.

Every stock or business looks attractive at a certain price in order to create long-term wealth. This price is often the culmination of the historical performance as well as the expectation of future growth. Investors who forget this simple lesson often end up overpaying for the business in the hope that another investor would pay more. Sometimes the herd mentality can create bullish momentum which can bring huge rewards, but ultimately, it comes to a bad end.

Walmart is one case where the purchasing public is not considering the future challenges that the business will face. Although the business is very strong, and it is least likely that any shareholder would incur a loss if the position was held long enough, the future returns may not be as exciting or as rewarding as one hopes for.

Many investors who track the stock’s price action are getting excited about the prospect of the new all-time high for the stock. After the latest earnings release, the stock has been consistently striking the resistance zone which began at the 2018 high. See the downward sloping trendline in the weekly Walmart price chart below. The strong momentum is keeping the stock afloat while the broader market continues to struggle amid the U.S.-China trade chaos. There is a possibility that the ceiling will eventually break and the stock could jump higher.

As for the support, it is approximately 10 percent lower from the current levels.

Source: TradingView

But, this is just the technical side of the story. Should investors buy the stock just because of the technical structure? Clearly, NO. The price action has to be supported by the fundamentals, or else it becomes a trap. The bullish breakout in such a scenario could easily fail.

Coming to the fundamentals, analyzing basic yet essential metrics, one can infer that the growth is unlikely to take off in a hurry. All of the data presented henceforth has been taken from Seeking Alpha.

The consensus EPS estimates for the next several quarters indicate that the company is expected to earn $1.12 in Q3 2021, similar to what it recently reported. Until then, the EPS projection is choppy at best, which implies that the stock could face volatility and that there is little chance of a strong run-up.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additionally, many investors go long in WMT in pursuit of higher total return, which includes capital appreciation in the stock price and the dividend income. Since we know that when one component lags, it affects the overall return, it should concern the investors in WMT’s case because both components offer unattractive prospects.

While above we have already discussed that the EPS growth will remain nil until Q3 2021, it is worth noting that the current dividend yield is at multi-year lows.

The present yield pales in comparison to what has been offered to the investors since 2010. With the exception of this year, every year has offered a dividend yield of at least 2.5 percent, and at least 6 times yields of approximately 3 percent. Please see the maximum yield column in the table below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusively, from the EPS and the dividend point of view, WMT does not offer reasonable value to investors.

In my opinion, an investor should always be willing to look at the fundamental metrics of the company he/she owns or he/she wishes to own and develop an informed opinion which is based on facts and not just assumptions. The long-term fundamental charts presented below highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the business.

A very strong point which I want to highlight is that the company has done exceptionally well in maintaining the gross margins (TTM) at 25 percent in the competitive landscape which also has the presence of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). BABA, as I noted in my latest article, Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War?, has been battling rapidly deteriorating margins.

On other important fronts such as ROA, EBIT/EBITDA margin, and revenue, the company has been unable to tilt the scales in its favor.

The 5-year revenue data indicates a growth of just 8 percent. This is less than even 2 percent CAGR.

While the revenue growth has been anemic, the EBITDA (TTM) has declined by approximately the same percentage in the same period. The EBITDA margin has declined by almost 15 percent during this tenure.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As a result, the Return on Assets ratio has compressed by 24 percent to 6.23 percent.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The fundamental indicators have been painting a pretty bad picture for some time now. And it seems, it’s only going to get tough from here on.

Walmart’s entry into the Indian e-commerce market via Flipkart has been marred by challenging e-commerce rules. According to a Reuters report, the national government modified the FDI norms in e-commerce in December 2018, which does not allow foreign players to control and market their own inventory on their online platforms. Walmart’s Flipkart and Amazon have allegedly been violating the norms by creating proxy sellers, in which they have direct or indirect stakes, allowing firms to give deep discounts that upset offline trade.

That the regulatory changes have come as an upsetting factor for the company can be gauged from this conversation that took place between an analyst and the CEO Doug McMillon during the Q4 earnings call:

Bob Drbul, Guggenheim Securities Okay. And then can you spend a little bit of time, you've given us a lot on the Flipkart performance. But I guess can you talk about the topline of the Flipkart since the regulatory changes and sort of how you're thinking about the business in terms of the trends? You said you're in line with the plan in the fourth quarter, but when you think about where we are today heading into 2019? Doug McMillon I can't comment on the future the guidance for Flipkart in the first quarter. I'll just say that the things that have happened have been disappointed in some way, but they haven't shaken our confidence and excitement about what this is going to mean to the company long-term.

The Indian government tweaking the FDI rules could not have come at a better time for Mukesh Ambani who is expected to launch his own e-commerce platform, Reliance Retail, to compete with Amazon and Flipkart. Global market research firm Forrester noted that:

"Due to the recent changes in eCommerce policy and the restrictions on an inventory-led model for marketplaces with FDI, Reliance Retail is finding a favorable policy environment to launch operations where it can use its existing retail infrastructure to deliver goods to customers."

The reason why everyone wants a piece of the online retail market in India is because of the massive growth potential stirred by a rising middle class. Forrester estimates that online retail sales in India will grow at a CAGR of 25.8 percent to reach $85 billion by 2023. Morgan Stanley estimates that the Indian e-retail industry will touch $200 billion by 2027.

Mukesh Ambani’s entry will become a big headache for foreign players since he has a different model for his e-commerce platform. According to reports, his aim is to let offline merchants and small grocery stores, which have been unable to compete with deep online discounts, sell their goods to the Indian consumers. Although no more details are available around this model, Reliance Retail can be expected to create massive disruption in the market.

Reliance Retail currently operates more than 10,000 stores in at least 6,000 cities of India. With a pan-India presence, the company has established a huge customer base over the years, and some believe the annual footfall in the stores is close to half a billion.

The prominent feature in Reliance’s entry will be the huge discounting that it can offer. Reliance has historically followed a policy of quickly grabbing market share by virtue of massive discounts and freebies. When Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries entered the Indian telecom space with Reliance Jio, it allowed the customers to make free calls and send messages for more than six months. When it finally started its paid service, it offered rock-bottom prices to the customers which wreaked havoc on the incumbents, Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD). As a result of the immense competition, Vodafone and Idea joined hands to take on Reliance Jio, but even their combined wherewithal has been unable to measure up to the Ambani juggernaut.

If Reliance disrupts the e-retail market with huge discounts, then it will affect Walmart’s earnings as well. As of Q1 2020, the company’ international operations reported a steep decline of 37.5 percent in operating income in constant currency terms, primarily due to Flipkart.

Source: Walmart Q1 2020 Slides

Conclusion

The higher competition will only bring more pain to the company. Reliance Retail is a risk that cannot be calculated as of now, but it cannot be shrugged off entirely. The India operations can have a major negative bearing for Walmart in the coming quarters, and therefore, it would be smarter for investors to understand the challenges and practice patience in deploying fresh capital. The current valuations neither offer the comfort of future growth nor offer a high dividend yield. The momentum can take the price higher, but that cannot be a reason to buy at the current levels. That is a thing for the short-term traders, and should not affect the long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.