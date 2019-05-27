Approach Resources: The End Draws Nigh

Undoubtedly, one of the most troubled oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms on the market today is Approach Resources (AREX). Despite crude prices soaring once again in recent months, significant haircuts on natural gas, a mainstay of the business, combined with high levels of debt and declining output, are putting the firm in a position where, frankly, there might not be any coming back from. Absent some miracle engineered by management and lenders alike, the probability of Approach surviving through 2019 is extremely slim.

Setting the stage for cash flow

Before I dive into the results of my cash flow model for Approach, I should touch on the core assumptions I used to arrive at my conclusions. First and foremost, as has been the case with all other firms in this space that I have analyzed, I decided to rely as heavily as I can on management’s own assumptions. These can be seen in the image below.

*Taken from Approach Resources

In addition to the assumptions put forth by management, I also had to use some assumptions of my own. This is because some items were not provided and yet are still integral in calculating the cash flows for the E&P firm. In the table below, you can see the primary assumptions I used for my model that were not included as guidance by management. Most of these were arrived at based on historical performance by the firm, as well as taking into account recent trends in energy prices.

*Created by Author

While it might be tempting to just lay the assumptions out and move on from there, I do believe that a few items need discussed in further detail. First, capex and growth. As management indicated, capex this year will be between $30 million and $60 million. Generally speaking, I would pick the mid-point here, but management stated that they are tentatively planning to make this figure closer to the $30 million mark. As a result of this low level of spending, production this year is slated to be about 3.70 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent).

This level of output implies a decline compared to 2018 of about 9.3%. That isn’t the only decline the company has experienced, however. In 2017, output was 4.232 million boe, while a year earlier than that, it was 4.537 million boe. Due to this trend, and commitment to low capex so far, I elected to assume that production will fit one of three scenarios for 2019 and beyond: either it will remain flat in perpetuity from 2019’s level, it will decline at a rate of 5% per annum after 2019, or it will decline at a rate of 10% per annum after 2019. Due to fewer boe worth of output to replace each year we see a decline, a realistic guess might be a 5% decline per annum, but more conservative investors should assume the worst.

Another item to touch on here are the firm’s differentials. Last year, natural gas differentials averaged about $1.68 per Mcf. However, in the fourth quarter, it was far worse at $3.01 per Mcf. According to my findings, if we annualize figures along the futures curve for the rest of this year, differentials might be around $2.07 per Mcf for 2019. It is entirely possible that this could be too low compared to what was seen late last year, but I felt comfortable with this nice (but very painful) middle-ground. For oil and NGLs, I merely used the worst out of the entire average differential seen last year, or what was seen in the fourth quarter.

The last point that needs to be taken into consideration here relates to the company’s general and administrative costs. Earlier this year, management announced the staggered departures of multiple executives. Collectively, they will save the company 19% of its total general and administrative costs per annum. In my model, I assumed, because of the timing of their departures, that the second half of this year will see half of that 19% decline, and that in subsequent years it will be in full. I also assumed here that the 19% drop was seen in both cash and non-cash general and administrative costs.

Cash flow doesn’t look so great

*Created by Author

Now that the assumptions have been laid out, it’s time to dive right on in and see what kind of cash flow Approach should generate. In the first table, shown above, you can see the free cash flow calculations for Approach for the period of 2019 through 2020. This particular table applies the 0% growth scenario, so it’s actually the most bullish for investors. This year, with current energy prices, $30 million in capex should result in a net outflow for the business of about $4.01 million. For 2020 and beyond, this figure will level off at $5.69 million per annum, the worsening due entirely to a change in hedges.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, you can see the same calculations, but in a world where output falls at a rate of 5% per annum. Free cash flow there would dip to -$8.11 million next year, but this would only be the start of the decline. By 2023, outflows would total $14.68 million per annum. In the table below, you can see the 10% annual decline scenario. This picture, obviously, is far worse. Even in the current energy environment, free cash flow would total -$22.37 million per year by 2023. This would put Approach in a real bind if it cannot find some way to reduce costs.

*Created by Author

Free cash flow is an important metric to look at, but there are other important ones to consider as well. Take, for instance, EBITDA, and operating cash flow. The first, EBITDA, is important from the perspective of lenders, while the second, operating cash flow, is a good measure because it doesn’t punish a company for its capex spending. To get a full look at a company in the oil and gas space, all three cash flow metrics, at a minimum, should be taken into consideration together.

*Created by Author

In the table, shown above, I decided to calculate EBITDA and operating cash flow (as well as to put free cash flow again) for Approach in a world where output remains unchanged for the foreseeable future. Based on my math, EBITDA this year would be a hefty $50.17 million, but this would dip modestly to $48.49 million in 2020, where it would stay in perpetuity. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, would show a similar trend, hitting $26.01 million this year but then falling to $24.34 million in 2020 and the years that follow.

*Created by Author

As can be expected, we start off the same for 2019 with the 5% annual decline scenario (shown in the table above) and the 10% annual decline scenario (shown in the table below), but from there it’s all down hill. EBITDA next year, under the 5% scenario, would come in at $46.07 million, but it would drop eventually to $39.50 million by 2023. Operating cash flow would see a similar trend, eventually hitting just $15 million by 2023. Under the 10% scenario, EBITDA and operating cash flow would eventually fall to just $31.81 million and $7.02 million, respectively.

*Created by Author

Setting the stage for valuation

Already, the fundamental picture looks bad for Approach. Unless management can stop output from falling materially moving forward, things look scary. That said, even if a picture is bad, there could be a price at which it makes sense to dive in. To understand if this is the case, we should figure out where, from a price perspective, the company is. In arriving at this conclusion, I will rely on two things: 1) the cash flow metrics already discussed in this article, relative to 2) the ‘price’ of the business.

*Created by Author

One way to look at price is to look at the value of the company’s common stock. However, another way is to look at the firm’s EV (enterprise value). EV is essentially the sum of the company’s common stock and its net debt. In the table above, you can see how I used the firm’s debt, cash, and market cap figures to arrive at an EV of $421.75 million. Of this, only a small piece of the pie, $35.03 million, is equity in the firm. Debt is $386.74 million, and the company had about $22 thousand in cash and cash equivalents on hand.

*Created by Author

Using the aforementioned metrics, I then was able to create the table above. In it, you can see Approach’s cash flow metrics compared to the company’s price metrics. This particular table is for the company’s 2019 fiscal year. As you can see, it is currently trading on an EV/EBITDA basis of about 8.4, but its market cap / operating cash flow ratio is a paltry 1.3. This disparity is notable and is caused not only by depressed EBITDA, but also by a serious discounting of the company’s chance of survival in the eyes of the market. An EV/EBITDA ratio that high is not necessarily out of the question, and may in fact be just fine in the right environment, but at a time when many of its peers have a reading well below 6, this is pricey to say the least.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, you can see the same metrics, but for 2020 and in a world where output will remain flat in perpetuity. In the two tables below, meanwhile, you can see first the 5% decline scenario for 2020, and second the 10% decline scenario for next year. What’s notable here is that all of these metrics show pretty much the same story: a major disconnect between the market cap and the EV in relation to their respective cash flows.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

When you dig into the cause here, you really arrive at one conclusion: debt is far too high for Approach. In the table below, you can see, for 2019, as well as for each scenario for 2020, the net debt / EBITDA multiples of the E&P firm. Even in the most optimistic case, the business has a net leverage ratio of 7.71, and in the worst case shown it’s 8.86. This high degree of leverage is precisely why the oil and gas firm has issued a going-concern statement in its annual report and why management has been exploring strategic alternatives. Absent some major, such as a material asset sale or a change in the natural gas picture such that EBITDA can rebound higher, there is a significant probability that Approach cannot and will not survive for much longer.

*Created by Author

Shares really aren’t cheap

*Created by Author

Keeping in mind all that I have already written, it’s important, I think, to finish my valuation assessment of Approach. In the table above, you can see a range of hypothetical EV/EBITDA multiples for the business, and where its share price would be and what the change from today’s price of $0.37 per unit would be under each reading. This, in particular, is for the firm’s 2019 fiscal year. here, we would need to see a multiple of about 9 on an EV/EBITDA basis just to see some nice upside. This would translate to a share price of $0.68 per unit, about 84.9% higher than where units are today. This kind of multiple would probably be reasonable if Approach’s leverage was well below 2. But at a reading as high as it is, I would be shocked to see a turn higher.

*Created by Author

In the next table, shown above, you can see a range of market cap / operating cash flow and market cap / free cash flow multiples for the business under the same hypothetical EV/EBITDA multiple ranges. Here, shares actually look cheap pretty much any place they are priced, but the reason for this disparity, again, is the significant impact created by the existence of so much debt on the firm’s books. In short, an investor relying on only the market cap multiples for the business might mistakenly think shares are a deep value play when, in fact, they are merely over-leveraged.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

In the next three tables above, you can see the same measures, but for the 2020 no-growth, 2020 5% decline, and 2020 10% decline scenarios. Meanwhile, in the three tables below, you can see the same corresponding pricing methods for Approach’s stock. In summary here, all six of these tables really just show modest iterations of the same problem: a high-debt company with shares pushed so low because of the market’s expectation of a bad ending for common shareholders.

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

*Created by Author

A necessary note

Following the release of this article to my Marketplace Service (Crude Value Insights) subscribers, the management team at Approach announced first quarter results for its current fiscal 2019 year. The results have not influenced the conclusions of my analysis in any material way.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am no fan of Approach right now. Management truly is stuck in a bad spot and unless some major asset sale can be achieved (which I believe is probably unlikely), the path forward for the firm looks dark and scary. I, personally, intend to stay far away from this name, because I believe the chance that this picture gets resolved in a way that’s positive for shareholders is remarkably small and, for me at least, is not worth the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.