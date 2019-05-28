iStar: Perhaps The Most Undervalued REIT

We believe the liquidation value of iStar is around $22.50 per share, and we have a target price for iStar of $18.50 per share or 90% higher from where it trades now ($9.59 per share).

We believe that due to the company's lack of focus, very lumpy earnings, and large holdings in assets which are not yet generating much income, the market is greatly undervaluing.

Co-produced with Preferred Stock Trader for High Dividend Opportunities

Introduction

At High Dividend Opportunities, our main aim is to identify solid high-yielding investments to buy and hold for the long term. Typically, we target an overall yield of 9% to 10%. From time to time, however, we discover an opportunity which may not fit our typical investment profile. In this case, we have a REIT with a yield that is lower than our typical stock holding (4.6%), but we believe the capital gain opportunity here is so outsized that the total return potential more than makes up for the lower yield. Additionally, iStar (STAR) offers some good preferred stocks which do fit into our typical investment profile.

iStar

iStar is a diversified real estate investment trust (REIT). Prior to the 2008 financial crisis, it was primarily a lender, lending to commercial property owners and developers. It also had a portfolio of net lease properties. During the financial crisis, a significant number of loans they had made went sour. Since then, iStar has taken ownership of many of the properties that were put up as collateral for the bad loans and morphed from primarily a financial REIT to primarily a property REIT, with only 20.6% of their assets now being commercial loans. The chart below shows the current make-up of iStar's assets.

Source: March 2019 10Q SEC Filing

As can be seen from the chart, iStar now has significant land and development holdings as well as other operating properties. Their net lease properties are primarily in the office/industrial sector, but they also have a significant number of entertainment properties and even a smattering of retail properties.

iStar's Future Operating Plans

iStar entered 2019 with 68 million shares outstanding, its performing loan portfolio yielding 9% unleveraged, and its net lease properties providing an unleveraged yield to iStar of 8.8%. This is the bulk of their portfolio and it is very profitable. Additionally, iStar had $13.69 per share of cash and $13.72 per share of land and development properties (legacy assets) at cost which are generating very little earnings. This $27.41 per share in very low yielding assets is huge for a stock selling at $9.59 and provides enormous potential. If these assets could be redirected into investments yielding just 5% more than they are currently yielding, this would increase earnings or FFO by $1.37 per share, again on a stock trading at only $9.59.

It just so happens that this part of a 3-pronged approach that management is taking to increase shareholder value. The first prong is to monetize (sell) these low yielding assets and redirect the funds into higher yielding investments. iStar has already taken steps in this direction in the first quarter. First, it paid off a $375 million bond issue early which will lower interest expense. Second, it invested $252 million of its cash hoard in Safehold (SAFE), which is a ground lease REIT in which iStar owns a majority stake and also manages. Third, it invested $181 million into its higher yielding loan portfolio and net lease portfolio. Fourth, it sold off $100 million in low yielding legacy assets. Lastly, and what we think is the best investment, iStar has repurchased 5.5% of its outstanding common stock just since the beginning of 2019. iStar currently has about 65 million shares still outstanding.

Source: iStar's March Presentation

iStar has divided its legacy assets into 2 pots. $485 million of these assets will be liquidated as soon as possible, with most expected to be sold within 1 to 2 years. They have 3 other assets which are carried at $515 million (almost $8 per share) which they believe have too much potential to just sell now and plan to develop (or continue to develop/hold) these properties.

Asbury Park

The crown jewel in iStar's portfolio is their Asbury Park property. It is a one-mile long beachfront property in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Within a 75 mile radius of their property is a huge population which includes Philadelphia and New York City. They are finishing their first Asbury Park development which is called Asbury Ocean Club (Asbury Ocean Club: Surfside Resort & Residences). This is a mixed use building which will include condominiums, a hotel, and retail space. They plan to market their condominiums for an average of $950,000 for a 1 bedroom condo (950 square feet) to around $6 million each for 4 bedroom units (4511 square feet) Asbury Ocean Club: Surfside Resort & Residences. If they are successful in selling these condominiums at these prices, the profits will be huge. The prices they are asking must be close to double what it costs to build these condos and they already owned the land which they picked up when they foreclosed on the developer some years ago. If this first Asbury Park development is a success, there is certainly space on this mile-long property for more very profitable development projects. The company has also indicated that in order to conserve cash (and probably to speed up monetization of the property), they may do joint ventures or sell parcels of land to other developers.

iStar will start marketing the Ocean Club space this summer, and if they are successful, this property should be a homerun for iStar. No doubt iStar is optimistic as they plan to keep this property for the long term rather than monetizing it now. Up to now, iStar has only been sinking development cash into this property, but soon the cash should start flowing into iStar.

Safehold Incorporated

The second prong in iStar's new focus on increasing shareholder value involves making a big move into the ground lease business. They are majority owner of a REIT called Safehold Inc. whose sole focus is on the "ground lease" business. We won't go into great detail on this business as we have already published a bullish article on SAFE (Low-Risk Income For The Long Run, High Insider Ownership, 16% Minimum Upside) as have other SA authors, and you can read these.

Basically, SAFE owns the land on which buildings sit and leases the land back to the owners of the building. This allows the owner of the building to get cash out of the building by selling the land on which the building sits or allows a builder to build for much less by avoiding the cost of purchasing the land.

What is important here is that iStar plans to hugely scale up SAFE. With iStar being the manager of SAFE, their management fees should grow rapidly as they are tied directly to the size of SAFE's equity. iStar now owns 65% of the company. iStar purchased $252 million of additional shares of SAFE in the first quarter at $20/share and the price of SAFE has already rocketed higher to $29.17 per share. So iStar is already carrying a $1.75 per share unrealized gain on this recent investment in SAFE and an estimated $2.80 per share unrealized gain on their total SAFE stock holdings.

iStar has also partnered with SAFE to create a new platform called SAFE/STAR which they expect to be the "go-to" platform for a complete solution for building owners/buyers. They see the ground lease business as a revolution in commercial real estate. Property owners can get a loan on their building as well as get a ground lease, all from this one platform. In other words, they can cross sell each other's financial products. iStar is very high on the prospects for this new platform and plans to be the king of the ground lease business. There are massive opportunities here as few buildings have yet to take advantage of ground leases which can greatly reduce the cost of buying/owning a building. For example, the land may be 35% of the cost of the building and by getting a ground lease, the cost of purchasing the building is reduced by 35%. This allows commercial property investors to get more leverage by putting up less money which increases their return on investment. It is also a way for building owners to get cash out of their buildings.

Stock Buybacks and Dividend Increases

The third prong in driving iStar's stock price to fair value has been through the institution of a growing dividend and through stock repurchases at prices significantly below the NAV (net asset value) of the company. iStar recently instituted a $0.36 annual dividend and has already raised it 11% to $0.40 for a yield of 4.17% at iStar's current $9.59 price.

Additionally, iStar has been repurchasing its common stock, which it has done even more aggressively since the beginning of the year, purchasing 5.5% of the total outstanding shares in just 4.5 months. With iStar aggressively purchasing their stock, we believe we should follow management's bullishness and join them in purchasing stock in this very undervalued stock with great promise.

Impairments and Gains

iStar struggled for years after the 2008 financial crisis having acquired many properties through foreclosures when too many of their loans went bad. Since then, iStar's earnings have mainly been driven by impairments on properties that were under water offset by gains on the sales of assets that were undervalued on their books along with acquired assets that moved up in value due to the strong rebound in real estate values since 2008.

What is key here to note is that, due to accounting rules, impairments can be taken on properties that have fallen in value but properties that have moved higher in value and are worth far more than book value generally cannot be marked up. iStar is pretty much through now with impairment write downs. They have stated that they have taken all necessary impairment charges against the assets that they plan to monetize over the short term, and on the conference call, CEO Jay Sugarman stated that overall there are only a couple of asset issues left to deal with and the losses will not be large. This is 2 out of hundreds and hundreds of properties and loans. And of the remaining properties owned by iStar, all of those that are now worth more than they paid for them contain embedded capital gains which are invisible to investors but are very real. We believe the undervaluation of their properties is likely significant, and that going forward, we will see few impairments and many gains on property sales reported in future quarters.

Valuation

An example of what we are talking about is the recently announced sale of iStar's cold storage net lease assets for $442 million which will net the company a gain of $215 million or $3.25 per share. This is a massive gain for a $9.59 stock and helps replenish part of their cash hoard that they spent during the first quarter. The purchaser also assumed $228 million of iStar's debt, lowering their debt load by $3.50 per share. iStar also owns many other net lease properties that were purchased long ago. The majority of their office properties were purchased between 1999 and 2002. We believe these are likely to be quite undervalued on the balance sheet. Additionally, a vast number of iStar's 217 entertainment properties were purchased back in 2004, so these also have potential for significant capital gains. Lastly, the fact that their net lease properties are producing a very high 8.8% unlevered return indicates that these assets are undervalued.

Subsequent Event: Just after completing the writing of this article and posted it to our investments (subscribers to High Dividend Opportunities), our hunch about the entertainment properties being undervalued has proven out. On May 21st, iStar announced that it will recognize a gain of $145 million to $165 million on a transaction with Bowlero related to 157 of its bowling alleys (entertainment centers). This is a gain of well over $2.00 per share to iStar. Great things just continue to be happening for iStar as more and more of their value is being recognized. On its most recent conference call, iStar placed their adjusted book value (book value excluding depreciation) at $12.92 per share including the gain on its cold storage assets. Add to that the approximate $2.80 per share unrealized gain they have on their 20+ million shares of SAFE stock and the estimated $1.10 per share increase to adjusted book value from the bowling alley transaction and iStar now has an adjusted book value of around $16.82 per share. This number does not include any value for the rights to manage SAFE and the fee income that it will generate for iStar, nor does it include any increase in value of its properties over their original costs, nor anything for the potential for gains on the Asbury Park property. CEO Jay Sugarman stated on the recent conference call that they believe "there is value in the balance sheet above where it is marked".

We estimate that if all of iStar's assets were marked to market and the value of the SAFE management contract was included, iStar's adjusted book value would be somewhere in the range of $22.50 per share or 2.3 times the current price of iStar (see next section on methodology). Thus, we feel our $18.50 per share price target on iStar is very reasonable. If iStar continues to buy back its stock, these estimates of fair value and our price target will continue to move higher.

Another possible valuation methodology could be to look at FFO estimates. The 2 analysts that Yahoo Finance reports on estimate $0.96 per share in income in 2020. Add to that $0.90 per share in annual depreciation and you get an estimate of $1.86 per share of FFO. This means that iStar is currently selling at only 5 times FFO. At our $18.50 price target, FFO would still be only 10 times what we believe will be a fast-growing FFO due to future Asbury Park cash flow and the continuing monetization of low yielding assets.

A SA author, Jonathan Selsick, in June 2018, wrote a good and thoroughly researched article valuing iStar based on the NOI (net operating income) he expects iStar to achieve once it has monetized all of its legacy assets. He judged fair value for iStar at $32.92 per share. In our communication with him recently, he believes the valuation is now even higher due to the gains from iStar's SAFE stock, the $3.25 per share gain iStar will report in the second quarter, lower G&A costs, and the lower share count. Just adding the $2.80 per share gain on SAFE stock, which occurred after his article was written, would put his iStar valuation at $35.72 per share. You might want to read his article iStar, Inc. - A Sharpened Focus Should Finally Unlock Large Embedded Value. In reading Selsick's article, one should keep in mind that monetizing all of its legacy assets is some years out into the future, and some estimates have to be made in doing this, but it shows you what kind of long-term potential there is with iStar. The risk versus reward opportunity here is just huge.

Lastly, Jade Rahmani (Keefe, Bruyette & Woodslead real estate analyst) said on the last iStar conference call that based on where iStar is trading today versus his calculation of adjusted book value makes iStar "the lowest price to book multiple of any company I cover". So it seems that this professional analyst might answer the question in this article's title "iStar: Is this the most undervalued REIT?" with a "yes".

Methodology Used to Calculate a $22.50 Fair Value For iStar

We used Green Street Advisor's Commercial Property Price Index ('CPPI') to calculate the rise in real estate values since iStar acquired certain of its properties. (At this link, scroll down to see the price chart). We started with current adjusted book value of $16.82, which uses property at cost. We then made adjustments that we consider quite conservative. Here are our adjustments:

Entertainment Properties - We have not marked up any of the 60 remaining entertainment properties that were not part of the recent Bowlero transaction.

Industrial Properties - although iStar just achieved a $3.25 per share gain on the sale of their 7 cold storage industrial properties, we are only marking up the remaining 8 industrial properties by $0.75 per share.

Office Properties - iStar has 17 office properties, but we are only marking up the 12 properties that were purchased between 1999 and 2004. The original cost of these 12 properties was around $241 million. Although the Green Street chart shows commercial property values rose about 130% since these properties were acquired, we are only marking these properties up by 80%. This gets us a markup of $193 million or around $3.00 per share.

Retail Properties - Although iStar owns 11 retail properties, 6 acquired in 2005 and 2006, we are not marking up these properties at all.

Other Properties - iStar owns 4 apartment buildings, 2 hotels (one in Honolulu), and 2 mixed-use properties, but we are not marking these up at all.

Asbury Park Potential and Management Rights to SAFE - We are adding $2.00 per share for these items.

Total - Our conservative markup methodology calculates to an additional $5.75 per share of yet unrealized value on iStar's current $16.82 adjusted book value, giving us a fair value of $22.57 for iStar.

Timing

When looking at iStar's trading history, this looks like an opportune time to take a position. In 2014, iStar traded over $15.50 per share while they still had much work to do with the assets that they took on during the financial crisis. It also traded around $12 in the 2016 to 2017 period. Why iStar now trades at only $9.59 is a mystery. iStar is now in a much stronger position than it was when its stock price was much higher with the 1) recent success of its SAFE REIT and the huge growth opportunities there, 2) the future management fees that will accompany that, 3) the cross selling opportunities provided by the SAFE/STAR platform, 4) the already unrealized $2.55 per share gain on its SAFE stock investment, 5) the whopping recent $3.25 per share gain that iStar will report in the second quarter, 6) the more than $2.00 per share gain on the bowling alley transaction, 7) the completion of almost all impairment charges, and 8) the near completion of the first development at their crown jewel Asbury Park ocean front property which will turn this development from a cash drain to cash flow.

The depth of investor lethargy and blindness with this stock is astonishing. It is clearly under-followed, has little analyst coverage and is currently flying under the radar. Seeing a stock ignore great news to this extent is quite extraordinary. Since the beginning of the year, when the stock traded at $9.50, the company has pleasantly surprised investors with a total of approximately $8.30 per share gains in SAFE, the bowling alleys, and the cold storage properties, as well as raised the dividend and aggressively bought back shares. With $8.30 per share in unexpected gains, logic would dictate that the stock would at least move up $4.00 per share to $13.50, but the stock remains essentially unchanged. How strange! We believe that once the stock starts to move higher, the algos and momentum players will discover this stock and will drive the price much higher. To us, it is just a matter of time.

Catalysts

We see catalysts coming over the next few months that should really kick-start iStar into high gear. More share buybacks would be one. A second will be the cash flow and profits they start receiving from the sale of Asbury Ocean Club condos as well as leasing revenue from the associated retail space and the cash flow from the Ocean Club's hotel.

But the primary catalyst will be when second quarter earnings are reported and what they have to say on the conference call. It seems that the investors are asleep to the fact in the 2nd quarter that iStar will be reporting this huge (relative to the $9.59 share price) $3.25 per share gain on its cold storage properties and a minimum $2.25 per share gain on it bowling alleys. The actual earnings report should wake investors up. Additionally, it appears that CEO Jay Sugarman will likely have some very positive things to say in the next conference call regarding actions that they have set in motion that will significantly increase their book value and earnings. Sugarman said on the first quarter conference call:

Other transactions set in motion are not yet far along - far enough along to be able to talk about, but if completed, should help further demonstrate the sizable value built up in certain of the investments on our balance sheet. With approximately 65 million basic shares outstanding, getting these values recognized will add significantly to per share earnings and book value per share, and we will continue to work to highlight this value to the market. We hope to have more to say on these in our second quarter earnings call.

Possibly the bowling alley transaction was one of the transactions he was referring to, but we are very much looking forward to the second quarter report and conference call to hear about any other actions that iStar has to increase its earnings and book value.

Risks

There are 2 risks here. One is that the Asbury Ocean Club will be a complete bomb and our $22.50 per share estimate of mark to market book value is overstated. However, iStar does have a long way to drop the prices on their Ocean club condos and retail leases before they would suffer a loss.

The second thing to mention is that iStar carries a large amount of leverage when looking at their balance sheet. This is somewhat mitigated by the fact that many of the assets on their balance sheet have been depreciated well below their cost and other assets are simply understated in their value. If assets were marked to market, the true leverage would be somewhat lower. When looking at the bonds of iStar, the September 2022 bonds trade at around 5% yield, so bond investors seem to see little to be worried about with iStar. Additionally, we expect iStar to close out the second quarter with around $8.00 per share in cash and $9.00 per share in SAFE stock, making liquidity a non-issue and iStar has already prepaid their nearest bond maturity.

iStar Preferred Stocks - Yield +7.4%

iStar has 3 fixed-rate preferred stocks and one convertible preferred stock. We will not cover the convertible preferred stock (OTCPK:SFICP) as it has a low yield, is extremely illiquid and rarely trades. We believe the common stock of iStar is a much better investment as its dividend is not that much below that of SFICP, the dividend on STAR common has the potential to grow, and STAR common will rise in price faster than SFICP if things go as we expect for iStar. Here are the 3 traditional preferred stocks offered by iStar which offer a nice yield.

iStar Series D ( STAR.PD ) - with a $2.00 annual cumulative dividend and at its current price of $26.00 it has a 7.84% stripped yield and is callable any time.

- with a $2.00 annual cumulative dividend and at its current price of $26.00 it has a and is callable any time. iStar Series G ( STAR.PG ) - with a $1.92 annual cumulative dividend and at its current price of $25.63 it has a 7.63% stripped yield and is callable any time.

- with a $1.92 annual cumulative dividend and at its current price of $25.63 it has a and is callable any time. iStar Series I (STAR.PI) - with a $1.88 annual cumulative dividend and at its current price of $25.79 it has a 7.42% stripped yield and is callable at any time.

We are recommending purchase of STAR-G and STAR-I, whichever one has the best yield. Currently, that would be STAR-G. Although STAR-D has an edge in current yield over STAR-G, STAR-D has significant call risk and at a price of $26.00 would sustain a capital loss if it should be called at $25 soon. STAR-D also has virtually no upside price potential, just downside price risk.

The current stripped price of STAR-G is $25.17 and STAR-D is $25.34. We believe that there is at least some upside price potential, especially given that STAR-D has not been called despite its $26.00 price. STAR-D is the least likely to be called given its lower dividend. The yield on STAR preferreds is fairly nice in today's interest rate environment. All of iStar's preferred stocks go ex-dividend in 3 days on May 31st.

In 2018, dividends on iStar preferred stocks were treated as long term capital gains which made them great after-tax yielding investments. We cannot be sure that will continue in 2019, although with the big long term capital gain on their cold storage sale, this may very well continue in 2019 and beyond.

In terms of risk, although iStar is a leveraged company, its assets are undervalued and it has great liquidity. To repeat, we estimate iStar currently has $8.00 per share in cash and around $9.00 per share in SAFE stock which can be sold to raise cash in the unlikely scenario that this becomes necessary, and this is on top of the $485 million of assets ($7.00 per share) that iStar plans to sell over the short term. iStar bonds yield around 5%, indicating the credit markets see little risk with iStar. We should also note that iStar went through the 2008 financial disaster with less liquidity than now and never suspended its preferred stock dividends.

Summary/Conclusion

In early 2014, investors saw enough value in iStar's assets that it traded well over $15.50 per share. It seems over time that investors grew impatient waiting for the company to realize the value of its assets and reward them with a dividend. Now that iStar has instituted a dividend which it subsequently raised, is monetizing assets, and already has demonstrated significant capital gains in its cold storage and bowling alley net lease properties, as well as its SAFE investments, it is strange (in a very good way) that we can now buy the stock at $9.59. The weariness of earlier investors in iStar is to our great benefit and we certainly believe that iStar's assets now are more valuable than they were when the stock traded over $15.50 and the share count is now lower. Commercial real estate values are certainly higher now than they were 5 years ago (at least 10%), and 5 years ago Asbury Ocean Club was only an idea and there was no $2.80 per share gain on its SAFE shares. In fact, iStar's investment in SAFE alone is worth $9.00 per share to iStar, so by buying iStar at $9.59 you are getting all of their operating properties, land/developments and $8.00 per share in cash for next to nothing. We certainly believe that the value of iStar's other assets is worth well more than their debt.

Since the beginning of the year, SAFE has ripped higher, going from around $18 to $29.17, and incredibly iStar investors have just yawned, and iStar stock is virtually unchanged on this huge move in the share price of SAFE. It seems investors are totally unaware of the large position iStar has in SAFE. When the market is this illogical or ignorant, it spells opportunity.

Currently, we estimate that iStar's assets less its debt to be conservatively worth $22.50 per share. To again be conservative, we have put an $18.50 per share price target on iStar. With Jonathan Selsick having calculated the post-monetization value of iStar at $35.72 (including the gain on iStar's SAFE stock), and with our current valuation of $22.50, iStar is certainly a long term buy; and now we are paid 4.17% while the stock works its way toward fair value (and, that 4.17% yield could be treated as a long term capital gain for tax purposes making it more valuable than it appears).

iStar has a very simple and easy way to increase shareholder value significantly from our estimates, and that is to buy back more of its own stock. To answer the question in the title of this article, we do believe that iStar is, if not the most undervalued, it is certainly one of the most undervalued REITs in the market, and hugely undervalued relative to the typical property REIT.

We also like iStar's Series G preferred stock STAR.PG and Series I preferred stock STAR.PI for those who prefer the safety of a pure fixed-income investment. We recommend purchase of the preferred that has the highest current yield (currently STAR-G) with an edge to STAR-I if the yields are similar (due to better call safety). They will go ex-dividend in 3 days on May 31st. There is a decent possibility that preferred dividends will be treated again as long term capital gains in 2019 making them excellent after-tax fixed-income investments.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click Follow next to my name to receive future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 2500 members. Our aim is to generate immediate high income. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility. Join us today and get instant access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019" START YOUR FREE TRIAL HERE

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAR, STAR.PG, STAR.PI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.