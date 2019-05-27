Chipotle: Bumpy Ride Amid Investor Biases

Investment Thesis

In terms of forward EV/EBITDA ratio, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) trades nearly at a 62.1 percent premium to McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) and The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN), its rivals in the fast food industry. CMG’s stock price has endured a choppy ride since its food safety issues in late 2015. Cognitive biases, arising from information processing and memory errors of the human brain, throw light on some of the reasons behind CMG's tumultuous stock price movement.

Several such biases as regards to CMG are notable. The sharp and transient stock price movements upon media reports on food safety issues at CMG reflect how investors are susceptible to availability bias. Inadequate adjustment of earnings forecasts despite the company’s efforts to improve food safety highlights the conservatism bias. Confirmation bias, as indicated by the recent surge in CMG's share price, impacts the decisions when investors only focus on information that supports their views. Higher volatility of the stock due to availability bias and the recent increase in stock price amid confirmation bias suggests overvaluation of CMG. However, cognitive biases can be easily corrected through better awareness, and therefore, understanding the impact of biases on investment decisions lead to better portfolio management.

CMG’s extreme sensitivity to food safety issues

Trading at a significant premium to average forward EV/EBITDA of peers, CMG’s turbulent stock price movement since its food safety issues in late 2015 to the recent peak offers valuable insights on how behavioral biases affect investment decision making.

Sources: The Author; Data from seekingalpha.com

Following the first major outbreak of food-borne illnesses from E. coli linked to its food in October/November 2015, CMG's share price remains highly vulnerable to food safety issues. In August 2018, when the Ohio Department of Health announced it received more than 100 complaints of food poisoning at one of CMG's restaurants in Ohio, its share price declined close to 7.7%. As recently as April 2019, CMG dipped c. 6.8% when the company disclosed it received additional subpoena related to food safety issues at its restaurants in 2017 and 2018. Whenever issues related to food safety at CMG crop up, its shareholders seem to overreact.

Source: koyfin.com

In behavioral finance, giving too much importance to such readily available information in making investment decisions is identified as availability bias. Since reaching its peak just before the company faced food safety issues, CMG’s share price declined to reach its lowest in February 2018 as the company continued to battle a slew of food safety issues widely reported in media. The stock has gradually recovered, expanding nearly 2.7 times since then. The bumpy ride CMG's share price endured illustrates the impact the availability bias has on investment decision making. Focusing on long-term returns and thoroughly researching the stock before making an investment decision will help overcome the bias.

Failure to adjust forecasts despite company reassurances

Following the food safety scare in 2015, the company took steps to promptly address the reputational damage: system-wide closure of restaurants to make staff aware on food safety, public apologies by then-CEO Steve Ellis and hiring of a crisis PR firm. In 2016, it established the Food Safety Advisory Council and appointed an Executive Director of Food Safety to keep future health issues in check.

Even two years after the first major outbreak, investors’ initial concerns over the vulnerability of the stock to food safety issues remained. CMG kept sliding from its peak in October 2015 to reach its lowest in February 2018 with an overall decline of c. 66.5%. Despite the reassurances given by the management and steps taken to address future outbreaks, investors failed to fully incorporate the lower risk of the stock in their forecasts.

Here, cognitive bias has impacted investor decisions as they failed to change the initially-formed view on the stock despite favorable developments later. It could overly influence even the future share price volatility of CMG as the company’s legal battle over previous food safety issues continue. Awareness that the bias exists and frequent updating of financial forecasts in the light of new information could help overcome the bias.

Investors focus only on favorable aspects of CMG…

Despite setbacks in food safety, CMG remains one of the hottest stocks in the restaurant industry today. The company’s comparable sales growth in the two most recent quarters has far exceeded its rivals MCD and WEN. In the quarter ending March 31 for the financial year 2019 (FY19 Q1), restaurant level gross margin stood at c. 34.3%, nearly double the average of MCD and WEN at c. 15.4%. CMG meanwhile remains one of the least leveraged companies among its peers with free cash flow per share consistently staying above those of peers. In the latest quarter, its net debt to EBITDA turned positive for the first time since 2016 due to the adoption of new accounting standard on leases.

Sources: The Author; Data from company financials of CMG, MCD and WEN

Sources: The Author; Data from CMG, MCD and WEN; financial data from seekingalpha.com

Such favorable attributes, however, can overwhelm investors, leading them to focus only on views that support their perspectives and ignore contradictions. Known as confirmation bias, this partly explains the c. 50.5% YTD rise in CMG (compared to c. 15.3% gain of Dow Jones Restaurants and Bars Index) as investors continue to ignore its inherent risks highlighted below.

While risks to the stock remain

CMG’s new CEO, Brian Niccol, has just completed a year into his job. With Chief Marketing Officer and Chief People Officer joining the company only in April 2018, he has a relatively new team in hand. Meanwhile, CMG’s Executive Director of Food Safety is set to retire in 2019. Despite the company’s strong cash position, the extent of damages it has to pay if found guilty of food safety issues could be substantial.

Source: koyfin.com

CMG's much publicized ‘Food with Integrity’ approach demands that the ingredients should come from sustainable farming practices. While the costs of self-compliance with this approach is rising, CMG faces intense media scrutiny over its origin of food amid concerns over the food safety.

Unlike MCD and WEN which have franchised nearly 94 percent of their restaurants, CMG remains directly subject to a higher regulatory compliance risk as it doesn’t franchise its outlets. Meanwhile, higher margins and better customer insights for a personalized service attracts CMG as it further expands digital sales amid plans for digitized make lines and digital pick up shelves system-wide by 2019 year-end. However, the surge in digital sales which expanded c. 100.7% YoY in FY19 Q1 to make up c. 15.7% percent of total sales makes CMG increasingly vulnerable to data security breaches. Recent reports of hacked user accounts in its mobile ordering app highlight the potential reputational and financial damage CMG could face in the event of a data security breach.

Giving into confirmation bias and ignoring CMG’s risks, as mentioned above, could see the investor building a large position in CMG resulting in under-diversification of the portfolio. The required attention to both positive and negative aspects of the stock could help moderate the bias.

Summary

Behavioral finance studies how normal investor behavior deviates from traditional finance theories. Currently trading with a significant premium to its peers in terms of forward EV/EBITDA ratio, CMG has endured sharp ups and downs in its stock price since its food safety issues in late 2015. Cognitive biases explained under behavioral finance reveal some of the reasons behind CMG’s turbulent stock price movement. Availability bias and conservatism bias are notable cognitive biases CMG’s investors displayed until 2019 when its share price reached its highest in more than three and a half years backed by confirmation bias. Amid high volatility from availability bias, the rising CMG stock price partly due to confirmation bias warrants a significant risk premium that could put downward pressure on the stock in the future.

*If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.