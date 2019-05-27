Why Newell Brands Must Maintain Its Dividend

Just when Newell Brands (NWL) looked as though it would sink below $13.60 in April, buying interest spiked when the company reported first-quarter earnings. On top of that, shares offer income investors (of record May 30) a dividend yielding 6.11%. With the company around midway through its turnaround, should investors bet that the worst is over?

Newell reported earnings of $0.14 as revenue fell 5.5% to $1.71 billion. Cash flow improved by $200 million over last year. Though the stock rallied to above $16 only to give it up in the days that followed, the turnaround is clearly progressing. But management did not address the safety of its dividend on its conference call. This might explain why buying momentum from income investors weakened.

Five Core Objectives

Newell pointed out five core areas to focus on. First is developing consistency in delivering results. Second is cost optimization through what the company calls the “Accelerated Transformation Plan” divestitures. Investors will notice the company achieved a 16% headcount reduction with more to follow this year. Third, Newell aims to increase cash flow by putting more efforts into its profitable segments while simplifying the entire business. And fourth, it is aligning its staff skills with the businesses offering the best growth potential.

First-Quarter Profitability Falls

Newell reported a 5.5% drop in revenue, part of which is due to the exit of ~60 Yankee Candle retail stores. Gross margin fell 140 basis points to 31.9%. Net income fell sharply from $138 million to $67 million. This is due to the exiting of a number of businesses in 2018, including Waddington, Goody, Rawlings, Fishing and Jostens.

With a debt/equity of around 1.47 times, Newell is selling non-core businesses to pare debt levels. This will have a negative impact on total revenue and profits and puts its dividend at risk. With 425.9 million shares outstanding, the $0.92 annual dividend requires $391 million in cash to sustain the over 6% dividend yield. Still, Newell forecasts cash flow of $300-$500 million for the full-year 2019:

Full Year 2019 Outlook Net Sales $8.2 to $8.4 billion Core Sales Low single digit decline Normalized Operating Margin 20 to 60 bps improvement Total Company Normalized EPS $1.50 to $1.65 Total Company Operating Cash Flow $300 to $500 million

Source: Newell Press Release

Investment Opportunity

Newell’s aggressive asset divestiture included the sale of Process Solutions and Rexair, which closed prior to the Q1 earnings report. With $6 billion in assets sold so far, investors may safely assume the company completes all divestitures by the end of 2019. Raising a total of $9 billion will bring its leverage ratio to 3.5 times at the end of the year. The improved debt profile will alleviate fears that Newell will cut its debt.

After shedding non-core assets, Newell may continue to spend its efforts growing on its core strengths. Even though it reported a good first quarter, investors will want to look for operating margin expansion and cash flow growth.

The U.S.-China trade dispute is taking a toll on the markets overall, but the impact of higher tariffs is minimal for Newell. The company recognized tariff headwinds of just $20 million. It did not change its outlook in light of the potential for higher tariffs.

Supplying to Walmart and Amazon

Amazon.com (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) enjoy higher valuations compared to Newell because of their growth profile. But as their e-commerce business grows, Newell benefits as a pure-play to them and to online sites like retail.com.

International growth is another growth opportunity for Newell. Short-term prospects are clouded by the trade war, so do not expect markets to recognize Newell’s partnerships with major Chinese online firms. This includes TMall, spun off from Taobao and operated by Alibaba (BABA), and JD.com (JD). Newell may grow its brand through social platforms like Weibo (WB).

Valuation

According to Tipranks, five analysts covering Newell's stock have an average price target of $19.75. That implies the stock is trading at 31% below analyst price targets.

Conversely, a downside target price assumes Newell will grow revenue at no more than 3-4% in the next five years. In a finbo.io 5-year DCF Revenue Exit model, the flat growth implies that the stock already trades at fair value.

Your Takeaway

Newell Brands is a “show me” investment idea whose upside depends on the company shedding assets, paring debt, maintaining its dividend and growing cash flow organically. If it does all of that, investors get rewarded a dividend yielding over 6%. The stock’s appreciation will come if profits start growing in 2020.

