A Big Opportunity For General Electric

For years now, blockchain has been seen (and invested in) as though it will play some big role in economic development for years to come. Surely, this view is not unwarranted, and the biggest winners will be the firms who capitalize on this trend early, can scale effectively, and remain a step ahead of the competition. Few firms are better equipped to do this than mega-conglomerate General Electric (GE). For some time now, management has been placing an emphasis on the application of blockchain to the company's own operations, and while significant value creation for the company is probably still years away, investors should prepare for big changes in the future that will ultimately help (given appropriate execution) the firm's bottom line.

Three ways blockchain will create value for GE

Given the breadth of opportunities out there for blockchain, it may not be most people's first guess to look at applications in the industrial arena. That said, with the rise of IoT (internet of things) devices, blockchain will become more important in the industrial space than most people could possibly fathom. The growth rate in industrial devices (of which counted for 5.9 billion of the 31.1 billion globally last year) connected to IoT is forecasted to be, on an annualized basis, 24.4% between 2013 and 2030. This dwarfs the 21.4% growth rate forecasted for automotive/transportation devices and the 20.8% growth rate forecasted for medical devices over the same period of time.

This brings us to the first major opportunity for General Electric in applying blockchain, not only for its industrial applications but also for all parts of its business. As more devices connect across the globe and as the amount of data shared increases, the opportunity to sell said data to other parties for analytical purposes should expand. According to one forecast, by 2030, companies will have invested $3.9 trillion into IoT and there will be 100 billion devices connected on the global scale. It's believed this will lead to the creation of IoT data marketplaces where buyers and sellers will agree to engage in various transactions. The estimated value unlocked by this data alone is forecasted to total $3.6 trillion. Blockchain isn't the only method to consider as IoT data marketplaces become a reality, but in the collection and organization of this data, having a distributed ledger based on blockchain has its benefits.

The second major way in which a firm like General Electric will benefit from blockchain can be seen by looking at a recent example management has provided investors. In an announcement on its investor relations page, the conglomerate revealed that one of its teams created a 'quantum-secure Blockchain Network' used for 3D printing or what is called additive manufacturing. In a prior article, I detailed General Electric's work in additive manufacturing, so instead of rehashing those points, I would like to refer you to that article here.

Though more details are needed from the company, it sounds like what they created is the ability to keep track of components made via 3D printers, starting with the powder (their word, not mine) used to create the components and ranging all the way to the finished product (an Aviation Segment's engine, for instance). According to the company, its aircraft engines should be considered 'liquid assets' in the respect that, over a five-year period, about 60% of them change hands. Not only that but also as they wear down and get repaired, new components are swapped in to replace old ones. All of that together makes for a great deal of movement and using paper or even manually-typed digital records can be a pain. Using blockchain networks, the company can have a digital record of where every single component of every single product came from and went to, with the expressed aim of ensuring quality control.

In its discussion surrounding the Blockchain Network it has worked on for additive manufacturing, management also alluded to transactions in the financial sense. This brings me to the third major application here where the conglomerate and its shareholders can benefit over time. In various corporate processes, there are, at times, several steps where things are not automated. For instance, in financial transactions through banks, the banks in question often require verification that the activity required for the release of funds has been completed, after which the bank will release funds. Through blockchain, this can become a thing of the past. Due to the nature of the networks, every automated transaction will occur back-to-back without the need for that third-party verification. This, in turn, will reduce the time required to complete certain activities and will also directly reduce costs of said activities.

What kind of supply chain savings can be generated here is anybody's guess, but if General Electric is correct on the nature of IoT and blockchain as a whole, the impact globally will be tremendous. Back a few years ago, the company stated that over the next two decades, the impact to the global economy from connected devices (inclusive of all of the services they could bring) will amount to between $10 trillion and $15 trillion. At the high end, that's nearly three-fourths the equivalent of adding an entire United States of America to the global economy. Any firms, then, that can establish themselves as major players in this space will inevitably reap significant benefits.

Takeaway

Right now, General Electric is not a popular company. Far from it. However, as we have seen already this year, there is a path forward whereby the conglomerate has a nice opportunity to recover and as it does so, it will be investing heavily in the areas in which the greatest prospects exist. Certainly, its core businesses will be areas of focus, but fast-growing prospects like blockchain will also be emphasized to at least some degree if management's actions are to be relied upon. So, as long as the firm does not err in its approach to this market, the upside for it and its shareholders should prove to be material over the long haul.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.