Rayonier Advanced Materials: Deep Value But No Catalyst

Given the company is free cash flow positive and selling for below tangible book value, this is a good "reversion to the mean" play. However, there is no clear catalyst to unlock value, and any improvement has to be gradual.

Recently, the company reported a bad quarter. This, together with general weakness in the market, has set the stock careening down over 50%.

RYAM is a broken spin-off from Rayonier Inc. Since its separation in mid-2014, RYAM's stock has gone from bad to worse, as management misallocated capital, overpromised, and underdelivered.

Overview

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.'s (NYSE:RYAM) main business is manufacturing high-purity cellulose, a natural polymer used by its customers to make cigarette filters, cell phones, flat-panel televisions, tires, rayon fabrics, paint and pharmaceuticals, among other things.

In August 2014, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha entitled Rayonier Advanced Materials: An Undervalued Industry Leader. RYAM had at that time just separated from Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN), which has chosen to be a timber REIT. The stock at that time was selling the mid-30s, down from the high-40s. In my article, I judged it to be a $50+ stock.

I was spectacularly wrong. In reality, the stock was way overvalued, given market realities. It was loaded down with debt before spinoff. Many of the smart commentators who called out my bullish bull** were right. In hindsight, I totally misjudged the supposed "moat" of the company's high purity Cellulose Specialty (CS) product and its use in cigarette filters. Turned out that it was just another cyclical commodity manufacturer overhyped by management and underwriters prior to separation from Rayonier, and analysts lapped it up. For example, the Morningstar analyst at the time was rating it a five-star stock.

Figure 1: mmm......this crow isn't so bad......

The industry attracted by high prices being commanded by high purity cellulose over-expanded (including RYAM), then the cycle turned leading to low prices and over-capacity. Gross margins declined from 28% in 2014 to 14% in 2017. RYAM, which was loaded down with high debt level prior to separation, crashed from over $40 a share in September 2014 to around $6 in September 2015. I lost a bundle. Since the overall market was in the middle of an epic bull run, and the stock so low, I soon forgot about this name and moved on to other things. Since hitting a low of $6, RYAM actually went up to the low-20s in 2018 but, recently, after reporting another atrocious quarter, has crashed back to $7 a share. I have not sold the 500 shares I had bought for ~$34 a share.

Figure 2 - Source: Morningstar.com

Recently, I took another look at the 500 shares (with steep paper losses) in my portfolio and asked myself if I should sell this dog and move on? The stock does not care what price I had bought it for. So, I have to judge it at the present time based on its merit. It's now just taking up capital which I could put to other uses and maybe offset some of my other taxable gains this year. This article is an attempt to answer this question.

In taking a look back over the last 5 years, it looks like in spite of its travails, RYAM continued to generate quite decent operating and free cash flow. It has also started paying a dividend (currently yielding approx. 4%).

Figure 3 - Cash Flow (Compiled by Author with data from Gurufocus.com)

Last year, the company generated a massive $375 million in net earnings. This was distorted by purchase accounting adjustment of $317 (a paper-gain associated with RYAM's acquisition of quasi rival Tembec in Q4-2017 (more on that below). Free cash flow was actually down for 2017 due to lower finished product pricing as well as higher input costs.

Investment Thesis

Investment sentiment has become extremely negative on RYAM. The company is generating free cash flow. Leverage is manageable and heading down. The company is selling for just over half of tangible book value. RYAM's Tembec acquisition has diversified product, geographic, and currency mix, and I view it positively. This is a play on "reversion to the mean".

Tembec Acquisition

RYAM acquired Quebec, Canada-based quasi competitor Tembec in May 2017 (deal closed Nov. 2017) for $807 million. Acquisition of Tembec has diversified RYAM away from high purity cellulose towards commodity cellulose, forest products, and pulp and paper. It is also now more globally diverse with major operations in Canada and US as well as a paper product mill in France. However, Tembec is mostly into commodity products and has a much lower operating margin as compared to the legacy RYAM. The operating margins have declined from <20% to >10% now. Cellulose Specialties remains the core of RYAM's product mix.

The debt snapshot is as follows. Though debt to equity ratio is high at 1.8, interest coverage (interest expense/operating income (EBIT) at 3.3 has a good margin of safety. Most of the debt is secured and long term spread out with big chunks due in 2022 and 2024. Net leverage (debt/EBITDA) is a manageable 2.8X and is targeted to be reduced to 2.5X by 2020.

Figure 4 - From 10K (As of Dec. 31, 2018).

Note: Company has added another $35 Million to debt from revolver in Q1-2019 maturing in November 2022 at LIBOR + 2%, which is not reflected in above table.

Figure 5: Compiled by Author from 10-Q

Insider Transaction

Paul Boynton, the company CEO bought 10,000 shares in the open market at $13.72 in November 2018. He now has about 494,000 shares.

Hedge Fund Holdings

Renaissance Technologies LLC, the famed quantitative hedge fund and one of the best money managers on the planet, has about 8% of the common shares outstanding purchased at much higher prices than current. Looks like it sees some value.

Figure 6 - Source: Gurufocus.com

Preferred Stock Mandatory Conversion

RYAM has ~49.8 million shares of the common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2019. In addition, it has 1.725 million shares of 8% preferred stock outstanding, which will convert to common on August 15, 2019, at the rate of 7.7459. This means the common stockholder will get diluted by ~27% this August. However, the company going forward will save the approx. $13.5 million dividend it pays to preferred stockholders every year.

My Net Takeaway and Closing Comment

The company should be able to generate $150-200 million a year in free cash flow. Longer term, the company should be able to de-lever and achieve a much more financially stable position. This is imperative as the company operates in a cyclical industry, and carrying a large debt burden exposes the shareholders to a high bankruptcy risk. Obviously, this risk is reflected in the low share price.

On a personal note, I will hold on to my shares a bit longer as they may have a 50-100% medium-term upside from here. If operational improvements show up next two quarter, I may even add to my position. The mandatory preferred conversion in August may be a short-term overhang on the shares, and the market may take some time to digest the dilution.

I am no longer under the illusion that this is a $50+ stock, but I think the "~$7" per share, the market is asking for the stock is too low. I believe the stock should trade around double of this, within the next two years. Market sentiment is very poor. At this point, management has very low credibility, and it's pretty much a "show me the money" story. In the short to medium term, upside will be very dependent on quarterly results, but downside is limited as it's now selling below tangible book value (even after taking the upcoming dilution into account).

Figure 7: Tangible Book Value per share (Source: Gurufocus.com)

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.