Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund: Pre And Post-Tender Analysis

Investment thesis

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund's (EIM) first tender offer was relatively poorly subscribed, giving a high pro-ration factor and ~5% alpha gain for the tendered shares. Similar results may be anticipated for the two conditional follow-on tender offers.

The offer details

March 27, 2019 | Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Firm And Conditional Tender Offers. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has authorized a cash tender offer for up to 10% of its outstanding common shares at a price per share equal to 98% of the Fund's net asset value ("NAV") per share as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the date the tender offer expires (the "Firm Tender Offer"). The Firm Tender Offer is expected to begin on or about April 18, 2019 and expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on or about May 17, 2019, unless extended. The pricing date is also expected to be May 17, 2019, unless the Firm Tender Offer is extended. The Board also authorized the Fund to conduct two conditional cash tender offers to follow the Firm Tender Offer, provided certain conditions are met. Specifically, as soon as reasonably practicable after the Firm Tender Offer closes, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("First Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Initial Conditional Tender Offer") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the First Trigger Event occurs. The Initial Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. If the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs, the Fund will announce via press release the commencement of a second 120-day period. If, during such period, the Fund's common shares trade at an average discount to NAV of more than 6% ("Second Trigger Event"), the Fund will conduct an additional tender offer (the "Second Conditional Tender Offer" and, collectively with the Firm Tender Offer and the Initial Conditional Tender Offer, the "Tender Offers") beginning within 30 days of the end of the month in which the Second Trigger Event occurs. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will be for up to 5% of the Fund's then-outstanding common shares at 98% of NAV per share as of the close of regular trading on the NYSE on the date the tender offer expires. The Second Conditional Tender Offer will not commence and the Fund will not announce a second 120-day period unless the Initial Conditional Tender Offer occurs.

Pre-tender analysis

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund's tender offer closes on May 17, 2019, which is this Friday. The offer is for 10% of shares at 98% of NAV. EIM closed yesterday (Monday) at a discount of -7.73%, meaning that there could be nearly 6% of alpha to be gained on the tendered shares available to be harvested. Of course, the risk in buying the fund for the sake of the tender is that the non-tendered shares may collapse in value upon expiry, leaving the investor overall in the red despite the gain on the tendered shares. At first glance, this risk appears elevated since the current discount of -7.73% is significantly above the 1-year average discount of -11.05% and also slightly above the 3- and 5-year average discounts as well.

(Source: CEFConnect)

To delve deeper into the risk/reward of the buying EIM for the tender, we ran a screen for the national muni CEFs in the database. The results are shown in the table below and are ranked by ascending order of premium/discount.

The data shows that the 78 national muni CEFs have an average discount of -5.22% and a median discount of -6.00%. In this light, EIM's discount of -7.73% doesn't seem too narrow compared to the peer group (it's the 31st cheapest CEF out of 78), despite it being more expensive compared to its own historical average. From a macro perspective, the contracting discounts across the entire muni CEF universe can be linked to the reality of no further rate hikes (or even the prospect of rate cuts) coupled with the current risk-off environment in the general stock market. In terms of z-score, the average 1-year z-score is +0.98 and the median is +1.00. Here, EIM's +1.8 z-score makes it relatively more pricey compared to the peer group.

The next question that we may wish to ask is: if the price of EIM does collapse after expiry, are we happy to hold EIM over the medium to long term? The fund's yield of 4.11% isn't stellar but does show 105% coverage according to the latest earnings numbers.

Performance-wise, EIM has slightly outperformed the peer group over 1-year on NAV, trails at 3 and 5 years but outperforms again at 10 years.

1Y NAV 3Y NAV 5Y NAV 10Y NAV EIM 7.02 2.26 5.23 8.04 average 6.94 3.19 5.35 7.69 median 6.77 3.14 5.36 7.69 rank 32/76 71/76 42/75 22/67

One final point that is in favor of EIM's valuation being supported is the fact that the board has authorized two conditional follow-on tender offers (5% each at 98% of NAV) that will be triggered if the fund trades at an average discount of over -6% in a 120-day period after closing of the previous tender.

Based on the above analysis, buying EIM for the upcoming tender offer is slightly attractive. On the plus side are its wider-than-average discount valuation versus the peer group and the presence of conditional follow-on tender offers. The downsides are the higher-than-average z-score and mixed performance vs. the peer group over different time frames. Since we have some spare cash lying around in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio, we may decide to buy EIM in the next 1-2 days and submit all of our shares for tender. Remember that you will need to inform your broker of your intention to tender, possibly a few days in advance of the expiry date depending on your broker, as the default option is to "not tender".

Moreover, in EIM's prospectus for the tender offer, it is stated that there is no guaranteed delivery:

When does the Offer expire? Can the Fund extend the Offer, and if so, when will the Fund announce the extension? The Offer expires on May 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, unless the Fund extends the Offer. The later of May 17, 2019 and the latest time or date to which the Offer is extended is hereinafter called the "Expiration Date."

The Fund may extend the Offer period at any time. If it does, the Fund reserves the right to adjust the purchase price to correspond with such extension.

If the Offer period is extended, the Fund will make a public announcement of the extension no later than 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the next business day following the previously scheduled Expiration Date. If you hold your Shares directly, you have until the Expiration Date to decide whether to tender your Shares in the Offer. If you want to tender your Shares, but you cannot comply with the procedure for book-entry transfer by the Expiration Date, you will not be able to tender your Shares. This can occur, for example, if you purchased Shares at, or within one or two days of, the Expiration Date, not allowing sufficient time for such purchase transaction to settle. There are no guaranteed delivery procedures available under the terms of the Offer as an alternative delivery mechanism. You should consult your broker or other Nominee Holder, as defined below, to determine if there is an earlier deadline by which you must inform such Nominee Holder of any decision to tender your Shares and provide to such Nominee Holder any other required materials.

EIM is 34.26% institutionally owned, with the largest stake of 12% belonging to the activist investor, Karpus Management, who I presume will tender all of their shares. I'm expecting that around half of all EIM shareholders will submit their shares for tender, giving a pro-ration factor of 20% (i.e., 20% of tendered shares will be accepted by the fund).

Post-tender analysis

The preliminary results for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund's tender offer for 10% of shares at 98% of NAV were released after expiry of the offer last Friday:

May 17, 2019 | Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) (the "Fund") announced today the preliminary results of its tender offer for up to 10% or 8,969,613 of its outstanding common shares of beneficial interest. The tender offer expired at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time on May 17, 2019. Based on preliminary information provided by American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer, approximately 33,920,082 shares were properly tendered. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer, because the number of shares tendered exceeds the number of shares offered to purchase, the Fund will purchase shares from tendering shareholders on a pro-rata basis (disregarding fractional shares). The purchase price of properly tendered shares is 98% of the Fund's net asset value per share calculated as of the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 17, 2019, which is equal to $13.374 per share. These numbers are subject to adjustment and should not be regarded as final. The Fund currently expects to announce the final results of the tender offer on or about May 20, 2019.

Looking at the numbers from the press release, only 38% of all outstanding shares were submitted for tender, equating to a pro-ration factor of around 26% (i.e., each shareholder who submitted all of their shares for tender would get 26% of their shares accepted).

This is a very nice result for tendering shareholders and was even better than my expected pro-ration factor of 20%. Around ~5% of alpha was generated for each accepted share or over ~1% over the entire position. However, the discount did widen 1-2% percentage points after expiry which partially offsets the alpha gain.

As two more conditional offers for EIM are slated to take place in the future (4 and 8 months from now) if the average discount remains wider than -6% (current discount is -9.30%), I'm hoping that we'll get a chance to play this again next time around.

Where do we go from here?

As mentioned in the press release, two conditional follow-on tender offers for EIM are slated to take place for 5% of shares each and again at 98% of NAV. The first of the two conditional offers will be triggered if the fund trades at an average discount of -6% or wider during a 120-day measurement period, the start date of which has not yet been announced but is slated to begin "as soon as reasonably practicable after" the first offer closes.

With a current discount of around -9%, investors could be looking at a possible ~7% alpha gain on the tendered shares 4-5 months down the line, albeit likely with a smaller pro-ration factor since only 5% of shares are being accepted for each of the subsequent offer.

One of our members had a nice comment on regarding the tender in the chat which is reproduced below:

We are holding onto our shares of EIM in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio for the time being. We will attempt to play the subsequent conditional tender offers and also do not rule out selling out of the fund if we see significant discount contraction as the expiry date approaches.

