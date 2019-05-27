Twitter: The Bulls Must Hold Here

While social media stocks like Facebook (FB), Weibo (WB) and SINA Corp. (SINA) saw powerful moves off of the 2016 market lows, Twitter (TWTR) got left in the dust after an already abysmal post-IPO performance. The good news for Twitter bulls is that since the December 2018 lows, it's managed to reverse roles and is now leading the pack. The stock is in the top 10% of strongest stocks on the US market, has put up a healthy 30% return vs. the S&P 500's (SPY) 12% return, and has handled the recent correction quite well. The new uptrend in Twitter, coupled with robust earnings per share growth for FY 2018, suggests that this move could be sustainable. However, the key will be the bulls playing defense where they have to. I have no position in the stock currently, but the stock for the first time has made it into my top 150 list.

Twitter has been an 'avoid' for me for years as I prefer only to go shopping for new positions among my top 150 list, a proprietary list I've built that combines earnings strength with technical strength and scans through over 8,000 possible stocks. For a stock to make it into the top 150 list, it has to meet rigorous criteria as this means it is in the top 2% of all companies by ranking in the top 150 out of 8,000 companies. This alone is a good sign for the stock, but just because a stock meets the top 150 list does not mean I will buy the stock blindly. The reason for the move into the list is simple. The stock is seeing material earnings acceleration in the most recent quarter, and revenue growth remains strong after a very sluggish showing in 2017. While revenue growth was mostly flat in FY 2017, FY 2018 saw year-over-year quarterly revenue growth averaging 24%, a significant turnaround. Let's take a closer look at some of the fundamentals below that make the company a standout:

As we can see from the below chart of annual earnings per share I've built, there's no question that earnings per share are in an uptrend, and quite a powerful one. FY 2018 earnings per share growth came in at 95%, and the company is expected to follow this up with 24% growth in earnings for FY 2019, another big year after some difficult comps. This is a stark contrast from what we saw while the stock had trouble gaining its footing in the 2014 through 2016 period, as earnings hovered in the $0.40-$0.44 range for three years and could not gain any real momentum. The one negative about the current earnings trend is that FY 2020 earnings per share are expected to see a material slowdown, but it's important to note that these are estimates and they tend to be on the conservative side. The key to powerful stock performance is a strong uptrend, and a strong earnings trend, and Twitter has both of these covered. However, it's also vital that a stock has revenue growth to support this earnings growth or the earnings is likely attributed to cost-cutting measures or one-time benefits. For this reason, being mindful of top-line growth is non-negotiable.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

Moving over to revenue growth in the chart I've built below, we can see that quarterly revenues grew from $664.9 million in Q1 2018 to $786.9 million in Q1 2019, an exceptional 18% growth rate. Even more impressive, the prior three quarters showed a revenue growth rate of 24%, 29%, and 24%. As long as the company can continue to deliver mid to high double-digit revenue growth, I would consider this strong enough to support the robust earnings growth the company is seeing.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

The final fundamental component I pay attention to is what the funds are doing, and in terms of Twitter, they are clearly in accumulation mode for the time being. The reason I believe fund ownership to be so important is that it is difficult to make much progress fighting what big money is doing in a stock. Some may think that funds are irrational and that it's best to take advantage of their selling. While this may be true in some cases, funds can take weeks and even months to exit positions completely, and this weighs on a stock. For this reason, I view fund selling as a headwind, and not something I am interested in fighting.

(Source: Investors.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the table I've built of fund ownership above, the amount of funds holding Twitter has nearly doubled since Q2 2017 from 703 total funds to 1,333 at the end of Q1. Most importantly, fund ownership continues to increase, albeit at a slower pace than previously. This is a very positive sign for the stock as most funds don't establish these positions to sell out a couple of months later for a 10-15% gain. Funds take positions and sit tight until their thesis plays out, or until that thesis changes materially in a negative way. Given the growth Twitter has seen in both earnings and revenues, we can make a pretty clear inference that the bullish thesis of most funds is playing out here and remains on track.

Based on the fact that Twitter's revenue growth remains strong, quarterly earnings per share growth saw its strongest quarter in the past two years (131%), and funds continue to increase their positions, I believe the stock to be a desirable candidate for a growth portfolio. Based on this, I may look to establish a position in the coming quarter if an ideal technical setup presents itself.

While all of the above fundamental criteria is very important, it is meaningless unless the technicals are singing the same tune. The good news for Twitter shareholders is that for the time being they are. Let's take a closer look below:

Taking a look at the monthly chart of the stock, we can see that the 20-month moving average has flipped from a downtrend in 2015 through 2017 to an uptrend, and has supported the stock on any dips thus far (most recently Q4 2018). The stock broke out of a two-year base with strong resistance at the $26.00 level and now continues to find support just above this prior resistance. This is a positive sign for the bulls as the first test that a trend is changing is if previous key resistance becomes new support. As we can see, the stock looks to be forming a new base on its monthly chart in the form of a saucer with possible handle.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Zooming in to the weekly chart below, we've got the 40-week moving average (blue line) trending higher as of last week, and we can get a better look at the saucer base that the stock is forming. As long as the stock can defend the upper half of this new 11-month base near the $32.00 level, this would be constructive price action on a long-term basis. Ideally, though, the bulls will want to play defense near $36.00 for the stock to remain as strong technically as it is currently and continue to outperform its peers.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, on a daily chart, we can see that the stock is building a new box between $36.00 and $41.00, with short-term resistance at $41.00, and short-term support at $36.00. A move higher outside of this box and a weekly close above $41.00 would be a very bullish development, and a drop below $36.00 on a weekly close would be a negative short-term development. Having said that, the pivotal level for the stock for those with a longer-term view is $32.00 on a weekly close. This is where the prior downtrend and horizontal support intersect, and the bulls do not want to see this level lost on a weekly close. A break below $32.00 on a weekly closing basis would open up the potential for a drop down to intermediate support at $26.80.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on the fact that Twitter remains strong technically and has held the majority of its Q1 earnings gap despite weakness in the overall market, the stock looks to be changing its character from the sluggishness seen in the past few quarters. The key to this thesis will be if the bulls can defend the $32.00 level on any future pullbacks, and ideally, if the bulls can play defense near $36.00 where short-term support lies. If the bulls can defend the latter $36.00 level, it's possible we can see the next leg higher in the stock in the back half of this year.

While Twitter is a new name in my top 150 list, this does not mean it's an outright buy, but instead a hold if I was long from lower. I continue to watch the stock for a potential entry as I'm encouraged by the strong fundamentals, but it is essential that the bulls play defense if the market does see more weakness. The company's strong fundamentals, coupled with being in the top 10% of stocks technically on the US market, is a positive for shareholders. In summary, I believe Twitter to be a hold here and may switch my stance to a buy if the stock can continue to firm up over the next few weeks.

(TipRanks: Hold TWTR)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.