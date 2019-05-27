CSX Corporation: A Great Business At Multi-Year Lows

While the shares are already up ~16% over the past 12 months, I note that they haven't been this inexpensive on a free cash basis since 2011.

Despite some concerns about a slowdown in the U.S. and global economies, I think now would be a good time to buy CSX Corp.

Over the past year, shares of CSX Corp. (CSX) are up about 16%. In this, the latest of my rail-themed articles, I'll look at the shares of this Class 1 railroad and answer whether now is a good time to buy or not. I'll cut to the chase. I think CSX is an excellent buy at the moment, and I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. As is frequently the case, I'll offer an options strategy for those who remain unconvinced but would be willing to buy at an even lower price.

Some Background

CSX operates ~21,000 route miles throughout the United States and Canada, the vast majority of which is East of the Mississippi River. Thus, this company is a "play" on the U.S. economy. The following is the latest route map for the firm.

Source: Company website

During the most recent quarter, weakness in intermodal and fertilizers was more than offset by strength in chemicals, ag products, forest products, and minerals. Given risks to global trade, I would suggest that intermodal may remain weak for some time.

Source: Company presentation

Financial History

There's much to like about the financial performance here. In particular, in spite of relatively flat revenue (actually down from 2014), operating income is up at a CAGR of about 5.7%, suggesting a high level of efficiency.

I also like the fact that CSX management seems to be quite shareholder-friendly. In particular, over the past five years, management has returned to shareholders just over $13.4 billion ($3.7 billion from ever-growing dividend payments, the balance from stock buybacks). While I'd like to see management spend some capital reducing debt levels, this is of secondary importance to cash flow returns. This combination of increased dividend payments and share buybacks has resulted in dividends growing at a CAGR of just under 7%.

As I alluded to above, an investor could be forgiven for worrying about the debt level here. Over the past five years, long-term debt has grown at a CAGR of about 10.4%. There are a few things to keep in mind here, though. Over the same period, per share operating earnings have grown at an even faster rate (11.5%). Additionally, fully 87% of long-term debt is due after 2023, suggesting that there's little worry of an imminent cash crunch. Finally, the weighted interest rate of 4.5% is not egregious in my view.

Source: Company filings

Valuation

As I've said repeatedly and no doubt tiresomely, investing well is not just about finding a company that is growing its cash flows at a rapid rate. At least as important is valuation. If an investor overpays for a business, no matter how profitable, their returns will suffer. Thus, I need to spend some time looking at the valuation. In spite of the fact that the shares have rallied dramatically, a strong case could be made to suggest that the shares are trading near multi-year lows. In particular, on a price to free cash flow basis, the shares haven't been this inexpensive for years, per the following chart:

Source: Gurufocus

For your enjoyment and edification, I've circled in red the last time the shares were this inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis. While history may not repeat, it echoes. From the current valuation, the shares went on to rally nicely.

My Favorite Options Trade

The January 2020 put with a strike of $65 last traded at $2.60 and as of this writing is being bid-asked at $2.52-2.63. This is my favorite options trade on this company, as I consider the trade to be a win-win. If the shares languish from here, investors will be "forced" to buy shares of this excellent company at an even more attractive valuation (i.e. at a net price about 16% below the current market price). If the shares continue to rise from here, the investor would simply pocket the premium and move on.

Conclusion

I think investing in these shares would be prudent at these levels for a few reasons. First, the company seems capable of growing cash flows nicely and management seems quite shareholder-friendly. Second, the shares haven't been this inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis since the Summer-Fall of 2011. Investors may be concerned about a slowdown in the economy, and these concerns are priced in, in my view. For those who are still nervous about buying at these levels, the market currently offers a nice way to collect some premiums while locking in a much more advantageous price. In sum, I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but they eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to buy now before price rises to meet value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll also be selling the puts mentioned in this article this week.