Teradyne Isn't Cheap Enough To Justify Long Exposure

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) is currently trading at just under $42 a share. Although the firm's first quarter numbers (which were announced on the 23rd of last month) delivered $0.54 in earnings per share, the share price only pushed on for about a week before topping out in early May.

In fact, if we look at the technical chart, we can see that shares are at risk of printing a double top here. The chart pattern is significant as the first peak took place back in March of last year. This means, there are approximately 14 months between the two peaks. The MACD indicator looks like it is about to cross over and volume (which we use as a predictive indicator) has been declining somewhat with respect to buying volume.

Some investors may find recent share price action bemusing. After all, Teradyne is trading with an earnings multiple of 16.41 which is well behind the firm's 5-year average of 30.6. Bulls may also state that Teradyne is cheaper than the average in this industry at present (17.9). Furthermore, forward-looking earnings expectations look bright for the company going forward. Analysts who follow this stock expect Teradyne to grow its bottom line by about $0.04 per share and then by a whopping $0.54 per share in 2020.

Therefore, let's study the valuation more carefully to see if this stock is as cheap as it looks on the surface.

Firstly, when we go the earnings statement, we can see the firm received a tax benefit of $15.16 million in Q1. Furthermore, there was another tax benefit of around $33 million in the fourth quarter last year. These numbers have spiked net income to levels which are not the norm. Therefore, to get a more accurate view of how the earnings of this company have been trending, investors should look at operating income growth.

Although this key metric is up around 25% over the past 5 years, growth has stalled and only increased by around $1 million in this year's first quarter compared to the same quarter of 12 months prior. Shareholder equity on the balance sheet has decreased by $430 million over the same time period. That is a 6% decline which is significant and will not help the share price if this trend continues.

If we go to the book and sales multiples, we can see that Teradyne trades with a book multiple of 4.9 and a sales multiple of 3.7. These numbers suggest that Teradyne is not as cheap as many would believe. They are more expensive than both the industry and Teradyne's 5-year averages of 2.7 and 3.1 respectively.

We stated in a previous article that American investor "James O'Shaughnessy" ran back-tests on stocks with low book and sales multiples to see how these companies would perform. The results were outstanding in that buying companies with low book and sales multiple outperformed over the long term.

This stands to reason. Sales are a key financial metric which cannot be manipulated like earnings. Furthermore, new rules with respect to a firm's balance sheet must reflect any changes in the value of a firm's assets and liabilities. This means investors are receiving accurate information and accurate book multiples from which they can make their investing decisions.

Remember assets and sales are the main driver of earnings over the long haul - not tax rebates. What we would be looking for here would be for the valuation to come back into our buy-zone before entertaining any thought of going long. Balance sheet trends would also have to change significantly.

To sum up, Teradyne came across our desk as a possible value play due to how cheap the firm's earnings look compared to their 5-year averages. However, on closer inspection, tax provisions have bloated earnings in the short term. Operating income, in fact, is still well down since 2017. Will revisit after Q2 earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.