IPO Update: Mohawk Group Aims For $50 Million IPO

The firm makes consumer electronic products informed by its advanced analytics platform.

The Mohawk Group intends to raise $50 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO.

Mohawk Group (MWK) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company sells consumer products using advanced analytics capabilities to inform its product development and marketing strategies.

MWK has grown quickly, but that growth appears to be decelerating and coming at the cost of high and increased cash burn, with no path to profitability in sight, so the IPO seems lackluster.

New York-based Mohawk was founded in 2014 to utilize AI and machine learning technology for the identification, incubation and autonomous marketing of brands in the consumer-packaged goods [CPG] sector.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Yaniv Sarig, who was previously Lead Engineer - Financial Services at Coverity.

Mohawk has developed the Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine [AIMEE], a proprietary software technology platform that utilizes AI, big data and machine learning algorithms to identify market opportunities as well as autonomously market and sell products.

Below is an overview image of some of the company’s products:

Source: Company registration statement

Mohawk has developed the brands hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6 whose products span across the home, kitchen and environmental appliances, kitchenware, beauty-related products and, to a lesser extent, consumer electronics product categories.

Investors in the firm have included Asher Delug and Maximus Yaney (Source: Crunchbase).

Customer Acquisition

Mohawk Group markets its services through online channels and e-commerce platforms, with a primary focus on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) advertising.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been dropping as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Sales & Distribution Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 52.0% 2018 54.9% 2017 73.9%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & distribution spend, was 0.4x in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Distribution Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 0.4 2018 0.9

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market

According to a 2019 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global consumer IoT market was valued at $46.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $143.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a very strong CAGR of 17.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The main driver for this expected growth is the increase in the number of IoT-based consumer applications, including smart homes, security systems, wearable tech, and personal assistants.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries such as China and India.

Major competitive vendors that provide automation and ideation services for e-commerce platforms or CPG include:

Amazon

Helen of Troy (HELE)

Newell Brands (NWL)

Frigidaire (OTCPK:ELUXY)

Trademark Global

Jungle Scout

Helium 10

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Mohawk’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue and gross profit

Fluctuating gross margin

Increased operating and net losses

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 17,846,000 24.7% 2018 $ 73,729,000 102.2% 2017 $ 36,459,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 6,671,000 92.4% 2018 $ 25,983,000 90.0% 2017 $ 13,678,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 37.38% 2018 35.24% 2017 37.52% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) EBITDA Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (7,132,000) -40.0% 2018 $ (29,429,000) -39.9% 2017 $ (22,593,000) -62.0% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (8,389,000) 2018 $ (31,823,000) 2017 $ (23,067,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (11,923,000) 2018 $ (30,345,000) 2017 $ (28,759,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $13.0 million in cash and $55.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($32.6 million).

IPO Details

MWK intends to sell 3.33 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $259.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.3%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

"We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering of approximately $42.3 million, assuming an initial public offering price of $15.00 per share, the midpoint of the price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus, for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures."

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Roth Capital Partners, A.G.P., and National Securities Corporation.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Mohawk’s IPO prospects in my analysis, First Look | Mohawk Group Files For $58 Million IPO.

In that piece, I highlighted the firm’s topline revenue growth rate, which, while historically fast, has decelerated in Q1 2019 vs. the same period in 2018.

Mohawk’s other financial results show promising aspects, with steady gross margin and reduced sales and distribution costs vs. total revenue.

The market opportunity for the use of advanced analytics for product development purposes would seem to be enticing. In a sense, it is an extension of what online subscription-based services have been doing for some time.

Roth Capital Partners is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 12.9% since their IPO. This is a middle-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 3.36x on what appears to be slowing sales growth (Q1 2019 variance vs. prior).

Additionally, the firm appears to be increasing its cash burn in order to generate lower sales growth, indicating decreased efficiencies as it attempts to scale operations. Net losses have increased on an annual run rate basis, so I don’t see a path to profitability in management’s financial results.

So, I'm not terribly excited about the IPO and suggest investors look for higher-growth opportunities elsewhere.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week of June 10, 2019.

