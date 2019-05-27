In Case The Bears Are Finally Right About Twilio

In light of that and another contributor's recent warning about Twilio, I present two ways bulls can stay long while strictly limiting their risk.

Portfolio Armor has been bullish on Twilio since last October when it first appeared in a Bulletproof Investing portfolio.

Twilio promotes its upcoming conference (image via Twilio's Twitter page).

Twilight For Twilio?

Seeking Alpha contributor Paul Santos warned recently that Twilio (TWLO) faces a structural problem. After noting that 90% of its business prior to the SendGrid acquisition was reselling voice, SMS, and other telecom services, Santos got to the heart of his issue with Twilio:

You see, traditional voice and SMS messaging are a stagnant to declining business. This is not just in value but in actual usage. Said another way, Twilio is growing in a shrinking pond.

Santos's article caught my attention for a couple of reasons. One is that Twilio has appeared in some of Portfolio Armor's hedged portfolios over the last seven months, including the $30,000 portfolio I presented to my Marketplace subscribers in Week 71 of my Bulletproof Investing service, the performance chart for which you can see below.

The second reason is that Twilio was a portfolio company of Union Square Ventures, one of the top venture capital firms in the world (some readers may recall I interviewed one of the partners of Union Square Ventures for Seeking Alpha a few years ago). Given Santos's current bearishness on the stock, I thought it would be worth presenting a couple of updated hedges for the stock here.

Before I do, a quick reminder about the purpose of hedging: you hedge when you own a security and you are bullish on it but want to limit your risk in the event the market goes against you or your bullish thesis ends up being wrong. If you are bearish on Twilio as a result of reading Santos's latest, you should sell the stock. With that in mind, let's get to the two hedges.

Downside Protection For Twilio

For these two hedges, I'm assuming you have 1,000 shares of TWLO and can tolerate a drawdown of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to protection 1,000 shares of TWLO against a greater-than-20% decline by mid-November.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was a bit high: $12,700 or 9.48% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts; in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 23% over the same time frame, this was the optimal collar to give you the same, >20% downside protection as in the first hedge.

There are two differences you may have noticed with this hedge. First, a different strike is used in the put leg. After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $9,000 or 6.72% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). The second difference is that the income generated from the call leg was a bit more than that: $9,100 or 6.8% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So, the net cost of the collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $100 when opening the hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Twilio appeared in my site's hedged portfolios in recent months because my site has been bullish on the stock based on its trailing returns and on options market sentiment going forward over the next several months (to be precise, the site used the most recent 6-month return for Twilio and, since the stock hasn't been public for 10 years, it used Autodesk (ADSK) as a proxy for its long-term return, meaning the average 6-month return over the last 10 years). My site is still bullish on Twilio, estimating a potential return for it of 26% over the next several months, as you can see in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor's admin panel.

In the screen capture above, the decline threshold of the hedge is 9%. One note of caution here is that Twilio wasn't also hedgeable with puts against a >9% decline. Securities that are hedgeable that way tend to outperform those that aren't, particularly on the way down. Also, bear in mind that, historically, actual returns average about 0.28x the site's potential return estimates, mainly because some of the names that rank highly end up posting negative returns. Given that and Twilio's recent run-up, my personal rating on it now is neutral. Hedging may be worth considering if you are going to stay long Twilio.

