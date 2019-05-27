Verizon Is Not Worth 36% More Than AT&T

To avoid any confusion, I want to use the first sentence of this piece to make it clear that the 36% that I’m referring to in the title of this piece has to do with the P/E ratios that the market has placed on these two telecom companies. Right now, Verizon (VZ) trades with a 12.3x TTM P/E ratio. AT&T (T) trades with a 9x TTM P/E ratio. Obviously, there are other ways to evaluate these two companies, though for mature, mega cap names in the telecom industry, I think P/E ratio makes as much sense as any when looking for valuation metrics. I believe that both Verizon and AT&T are great companies. I’m long shares of both. Yet, my position in AT&T is much larger than my position in Verizon, in large part, because of the huge valuation gap that can be found between these two companies. When I look over their operations, their growth prospects, and their balance sheets, I simply can’t rationalize the P/E divergence between these two names.

T and VZ are the two dominant telecom players in the United States. Both companies are well known for their free cash flows. And that’s a good thing, because with the 5G revolution just around the corner, both of these companies will have to make huge investments into their wireless infrastructure to implement their 5G networks. Both companies have a rather sordid history in terms of their M&A activity, though I will admit that recently, AT&T has made much larger bets on outside growth than Verizon has.

It’s true that AT&T has exposed itself to the media/entertainment space in a significant way. There are pros and cons to this decision, in my opinion. I think the content that T now owns is, and will continue to be, valuable. Furthermore, the cash flows that this content generation will create should continue to grow and I think T is proving that its foray into the media space with Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) will result in long-term strength for the company. Since the Time Warner deal closed, T’s free cash flow has increased significantly, both overall and on a per share basis, and management has successfully used these cash flows to help pay the company’s high dividend and to reduce its large debt load.

However, I’ll be the first to say that the ~$48b that T spent on DirecTV is looking like a terrible waste. The content creation space is much more attractive to me than the content distribution. That’s especially the case when it comes to legacy distribution methods, such as cable and satellite. Over-the-top digital distribution is the clear winner in the media space, and while T is working on its own OTT platforms with DirecTV Now and HBO Go, it’s too early to know whether or not T will have a large seat at the table when the streaming wars are over with and the new lines are drawn in the sand as far as market share goes.

I agree that T shares should be discounted because of its debt load and the uncertainties surrounding its exposure to the changing media landscape. Verizon investors don’t really have to deal with these question marks. Verizon made some fairly disappointing acquisitions recently as well as tried to gain ground in the digital landscape with its Yahoo and AOL purchases. But, the big difference is, VZ spent ~$9b on these two companies while T spent ~$133b on DirecTV and Time Warner combined, making its debt load much larger. Yet, one could argue that T’s much larger cash flows help to diminish the differences here, and at the end of the day, their credit ratings aren’t all that far apart at BBB for T and BBB+ for VZ.

To further compare these two companies, I’ve put together the graphic below, highlighting many of the metrics that I pay attention to when making dividend growth investment decisions.

P/E Ratio TTM Long-Term Average P/E Relative Discount Dividend Yield 5-Year Average Yield Relative Discount 2018 Revenue Growth Free Cash Flow TTM FCF/Share Long-term Debt Gross Margin Net Margin Operating Margin AT&T 9 14.6 38.35% 6.42% 5.40% 19.00% 6.40% $25.875b $3.63 $163.924b 52.70% 10.60% 15.30% Verizon 12.3 14.4 14.58% 4.15% 4.53% 8% 3.80% $16.252b $3.93 $105.873b 57.60% 11.90% 20.50%

Are these two companies exact equals? No. Verizon has higher FCF/share, lower debt, and higher margins. In short, VZ appears to be the better operator right now and I think you could argue that its focus on technology in recent years rather than media might have set it up better to excel and potentially capture market share in the upcoming 5G expansion. But then again, T’s FCF is much higher overall, and while it has major debt obligations to be concerned with, its cash flow could potentially make the large investments associated with 5G expansion easier to stomach. I think investors and analysts alike could argue all day long about which one these two companies is the finer member of the essential duopoly that they make in the U.S. telecom space and probably never come to a clear conclusion. However, my argument for owning much more T than VZ isn’t a quality one, it’s a valuation one. As I said in the introduction, I don’t think that the differences between these two companies’ fundamentals are so stark that one should be priced with a P/E multiple that is ~36% higher than the other.

T’s low valuation leads me to believe that it has much higher total return potential, in the short to medium term, than Verizon. As a value investor, I’m constantly buying beaten down names and relying on mean reversion in terms of multiple expansion to generate gains. As you can see in the graphic below, both AT&T and Verizon are undervalued right now, compared to their long-term P/E averages. However, VZ is trading with a 14.6% discount to its 20-year normal P/E ratio while AT&T is trading with a 38.35% discount to its 20-year normal P/E ratio. We can see similar discrepancies when looking at 5-year average dividend yields and these two companies' current dividends yields.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

At the end of the day, I expect the large gaps between historical averages and today’s metrics to narrow. Both AT&T and Verizon probably deserve discounts to their historical norms because both companies are expected to produce fairly slow EPS growth in the coming years. However, as you can see on the two F.A.S.T. Graphs above, both companies are expected to produce low single-digit EPS growth in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Once again, this leads me to believe that they should be trading with somewhat similar discounts.

Furthermore, T offers investors a dividend yield that is more than 2% higher than VZ’s. T’s much higher yield right now is a direct product of T’s stock price’s recent weakness. However, as a value investor looking to take advantage of mean reversion, this high yield is yet another metric in AT&T’s favor. Both T and VZ are known for low single-digit dividend growth. Basically, so long as each of these names are producing annual dividend growth that outpaces inflation, they’re meeting expectations. Yet, since the two companies have somewhat similar dividend growth outlooks, T’s higher yield makes it a much more attractive income oriented investment in a head-to-head comparison.

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.