Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/24/19

|
Includes: DISH, OPK, WAB, XON
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/24/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Wabtec (WAB);
  • OPKO Health (OPK);
  • Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH), and;
  • DISH Network (DISH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intrexon (XON).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • OncoSec Medical (ONCS);
  • Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment (KYN);
  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI);
  • Walmart (WMT);
  • SolarWinds (SWI);
  • Haemonetics (HAE);
  • Great Elm Capital (GECC);
  • General Electric (GE);
  • Everbridge (EVBG), and;
  • Coherus BioSciences (CHRS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Funko (FNKO);
  • Cognizant Technology (CTSH), and;
  • American Financial (AFG).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kirk Randal J

CEO,DIR,BO

Intrexon

XON

B

$3,202,007

2

Jefferies Financial

BO

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$3,093,341

3

Fifth Street Station

BO

Funko

FNKO

B

$2,933,578

4

Alpha

DIR,BO

OncoSec Medical

ONCS

JB*

$1,541,740

5

Humphries Brian

CEO,DIR

Cognizant Tech

CTSH

B

$1,160,742

6

Stream William Gray

DIR

Waitr

LCA

B

$1,008,182

7

Baker James C

PR,DIR

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment

KYN

B

$633,200

8

Kassling William

DIR

Wabtec

WAB

B

$503,520

9

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

OPKO Health

OPK

B

$383,807

10

Ortolf Tom A

DIR

DISH Network

DISH

B

$348,700

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Walton Alice L

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$85,407,224

2

Walton Jim C

BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$85,407,224

3

Walton S Robson

DIR,BO

Walmart

WMT

S

$85,407,224

4

Garden Edward P

DIR

General Electric

GE

S

$64,196,876

5

Ellertson Jaime Wallace

CEO,CB,DIR

Everbridge

EVBG

AS

$22,560,412

6

Healy James

DIR

Coherus BioSciences

CHRS

AS

$5,335,331

7

Lindner Carl H Iii

CEO,PR,DIR

American Financial

AFG

S

$5,025,000

8

Lexington Co Investment Iii

O

SolarWinds

SWI

JS*

$2,633,322

9

Simon Christopher

CEO,DIR

Haemonetics

HAE

S

$2,426,309

10

Mast Capital Mgt

BO

Great Elm Capital

GECC

S

$2,360,673

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.