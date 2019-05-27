Graphite Miners News For The Month Of May 2019

Market news - Chris Berry - "Graphite and nickel will be the next metals to sort of move based on this theme".

Welcome to the May edition of the graphite miners news. May saw graphite prices flat, and good progress from the graphite miners.

Graphite price news

During May China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were up 0.01%, and are down 8.62% over the past year.

2018 Graphite prices guide only

Source: Northern Graphite (2018 price guide)

Graphite prices 2015 to early 2019

Source: Triton Minerals and Benchmark Intelligence

Graphite prices 2004 to end 2018

Source: Northern Graphite

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Graphite market news

On May 9 Investing News reported:

Chris Berry: Battery industry waking up to supply chain issues. Berry said the reason why there haven’t been more deals like the one between Volkswagen and Ganfeng is simple: No raw material has experienced such sustained demand over a long period of time before, so no one saw the need to lock down their supplies. “No one, whether you’re an investor, a policy maker or an automotive manufacturer, has ever seen this much interest, this much stress along the lithium-ion supply chain.” Berry also touched on where the industry is today, saying that the boom times of the beginning are now at an end, and it’s up to investors to do their homework, learn about management teams and pick investments they can stick with over a five to seven year window. “That’s the investment window that you need for this space right now,” he said. Graphite hasn’t been invited to the dance when it comes to junior company share prices, said Berry. However, he added, “I would assume that graphite and nickel will be the next metals to sort of move based on this theme (of supply issues).”

On May 14 Reuters reported:

U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain. U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday moved closer to developing a national electric vehicle supply chain policy, with senators voicing bipartisan support for legislation designed to parry China’s dominance in metals production and battery manufacturing. The pending legislation would require a tally of metal reserves in the United States and seek to streamline permitting for the EV sector, an area where China already leads by a wide margin.

On May 15 Investing News reported: "Benchmark World Tour 2019, Vancouver: Notes from the Floor."

Some quotes included:

"All of the major oil players have decided to increase their knowledge very quickly, 80% are looking at the EV space in detail," says @sdmoores at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver.

and

"There is no turning back from EVs, and that's why automakers will need to make investments in raw material supply," says Vivas Kumar at #BenchmarkWorldTour #Vancouver.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and LuiMao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On April 29 Syrah Resources announced: "Quarterly Activities Report - Period ended 31 March 2019."

Balama Graphite Operation:

"Produced 48kt, including March production record of ~19kt, up 45% relative to Q4 2018.

C1 operating cash cost continues to decline.

Initial Vanadium sampling completed, facilitating market engagement. Sales and Marketing.

Sold 48kt versus 37kt in Q4 2018 through continued improvement in contract performance and logistics.

Weighted average graphite price achieved of US$469 per tonne [CIF,] lower than planned.

End-market demand drivers positive: 2018 steel production and global electric vehicle sales up 4.6% and 64% respectively. Battery Anode Material [BAM] Project.

Unpurified spherical graphite for qualification dispatched, targeting ex-China customers.

Commissioning of the purification circuit commences in May with first purified spherical production planned during Q2 2019.

Major review of BAM commercial scale plant and product range essentially completed, providing attractive economics. Finance and Corporate.

Net cash outflow was US$14.7 million versus plan US$20 million with difference being ~US$5m payments timing variance. Cash at quarter end was US$62.4 million.

Q2 2019 planned net cash outflow of US$14.5 million plus US$5 million carried over from Q1 for total forecast US$19.5 million. Forecast cash balance at end of Q2 2019 ~ US$43 million.

Extensive engagement in development of debt funding during Q1 with Syrah continuing to evaluate options."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On April 30, Bass Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report March 2019." Highlights include:

"Additional processing capacity successfully installed, with 2 attritioning cells now aiding the delivery of a consistent 94% Fixed Carbon [FC] grade across all concentrate sizes.

Bass sold and shipped 734mt (metric tonne) of graphite concentrates to new and existing customers, an improvement on last quarter.

Forward orders for the end of the March quarter stands at 730mt and total sales for the June 2019 quarter are expected to exceed 1,000mt representing continued growth and improvement.

Experiencing a lower than expected Head Grade during the quarter of ~3.2% TGC, the team adjusted the mining method, resulting in an increase in Head Grade to ~4% TGC by quarters end.

Resource drilling and Stage 2 expansion activities continue to positively progress.

The Company retained a prudent $3.3m cash and receivables as at 31 March 2019, with 100% ownership of asset and no debt."

On May 21, Bass Metals announced: "Sales and Exports growth update." Highlights include:

"Cash receipts from sales for the June 2019 quarter are likely to be in the range of A$550,000 –A$700,000 (up from A$328,000 for the March 2019 quarter).

Shipments for the quarter to date (to 17 May 2019) have exceeded 450mt and Bass is on track to achieve shipments in the range of 900mt–1,000mt for the quarter (up from 734mt in the March 2019 quarter).

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On April 29, Battery Minerals announced: "March 2019 quarterly activities report. Montepuez Graphite Project continues March towards production and cashflow." Highlights include:

"Further progress made towards funding for Montepuez Graphite Project in Mozambique.

Battery anode testwork on Montepuez graphite continues to deliver excellent purification and spheroidization results.

Cash on hand of $4.3M at 31 March 2019.

Subsequent to the end of the Quarter, a $5.11M placement in two tranches was announced, with $4M (before costs) received in early April 2019."

Montepuez Graphite Project.

"Site drainage systems established to mitigate damage during the wet season.

Finishing works on camp completed (pathways, communications, etc.)."

Balama CentralGraphite Project

"Mining Licence application is progressing following completion of the feasibility study in December 2018.

Environmental Licence specialist reports completed."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF) (formerly Magnis Resources)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

On April 30, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd announced: "Quarterly activities report to 31 March 2019." Highlights include:

"New York Battery Plant – Debt Term Sheet for US$52M.

Townsville Battery Plant - Project Feasibility Study Update.

Nachu Graphite Project Update.

Interest and discussions on first battery plant for India."

On May 15, Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd announced: "Batteries supplied to US based Martac." Highlights include:

"Batteries supplied to iM3NY offtake customer Maritime Tactical Systems (“Martac”) using BMLMP cathode technology.

Martac is a leader in unmanned water and surface vessels for the US government and private and public enterprises.

NY Battery Plant funding update.

Discussions with strategic investors continue to advance."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

On May 14, Mason Graphite announced:

Headway in Mason Graphite’s Lac Guéret Project. Significant progress has also been made on value-added products development and a dedicated press release will soon follow on this topic.

On May 14, Mason Graphite announced:

Acquisition of a land of 73 hectares: Mason Graphite officially becomes a corporate citizen of the city of Baie-Comeau.

On May 21, Mason Graphite announced:

Mason Graphite commissions pilot plant for Li-ion batteries. Mason Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce the commissioning of its Li-ion battery materials pilot plant and provides an update with respect to recent activities of its Value-Added Products ("VAP"). In parallel with the Lac Guéret Project, Mason Graphite continues to advance its highly strategic coated spherical graphite project for Li-ion batteries, and since the beginning of 2019, new milestones have been achieved on this project.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On May 14, Northern Graphite announced:

Northern Graphite engages strategic advisor. Gregory Bowes, CEO, commented that: “While the supply/demand outlook for graphite is compelling and the Bissett Creek project has good economics even at currently depressed prices, investor interest in the sector has been low for some time which has severely impacted the Company’s valuation. The experience and expertise of RCKS will greatly assist the Company in evaluating strategic options for maximizing shareholder value given the current environment.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On April 30, Talga Resources announced: "Quarterly activities review for the period ending 31 March 2019."

On May 23 Talga Resources announced: "Outstanding PFS results support Vittangi graphite development." Highlights include:

"Pre-Feasibility Study for Talga’s wholly-owned Vittangi Graphite Project in north Sweden delivers outstanding project economics including: Pre-tax project NPV8 of US$1,056 million and strong pre-tax IRR of 55%. Rapid post Stage 2 commissioning payback period of 1.5years.

Economics based solely on the Ore Reserve of 1.9 million tonnes at average grade of 23.5% TGC as a portion of the current global Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 10.7Mt @ 25.7%Cg.

22-year life of mine supports reliable, long-term supply of fully purified, shaped and coated li-ion battery graphite anode product (Talnode®-C) to emerging European battery supply chain.

Staged development approach to meet near term market demand at low initial estimated capital expenditure of US$27 million in Stage 1.

Annual estimated revenue of US$210m from Stage 2 steady state Talnode-C production of 19,000 tpa via integrated concentrator and refinery in north Sweden.

Stage 2 estimated capital expenditure of US$147 million (including ~20% contingency) for full-scale mine-to-anode strategy with growth potential.

Vertically integrated project captures full anode material production margins with conservatively discounted, independently assessed Talnode-C price of US$11,250/t at estimated US$1,852/t production cash cost.

Commencement of Stage 1 planned for mid-2020 with initial production in early 2021."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No significant news.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia .

On May 15, Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials receives engineering study for battery graphite demonstration plant at Woxna, Sweden. The Study provides design, installation and cost estimate criteria for a spheronisation and thermal purification process that can deliver approximately 100kg per day of high purity natural graphite anode suitable for lithium ion batteries. Mark Saxon, Interim President and CEO, stated “After the considerable time dedicated to graphite anode process development and optimization, we are very pleased to have achieved this milestone for the Woxna graphite mine. As there is no natural graphite anode produced in Europe, we believe that installation of the demonstration plant will make a very significant contribution to the security of the emerging European lithium ion battery supply chain.”

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On May 6, Triton Minerals announced: "Ancuabe mining concession granted." Highlights include:

"Mozambique government grants Mining Concession for Ancuabe Graphite Project for production of up to 60,000 tonnes per annum of graphite concentrate.

Mining Concession is the final approval required to progress the development Ancuabe and a critical condition for securing debt financing Design, mobilisation and construction to commence immediately on finalisation of financing."

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On April 25 Nouveau Monde Graphite announced:

Nouveau Monde Graphite announces the completion of the Pallinghurst Group private placement....at a price of $0.235 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,298,875. As of the Closing Date, Pallinghurst holds 19.99% of the Shares.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On April 30, Volt Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report to 31 March 2019." Highlights include:

"Bunyu Stage 1 development funding advances.

$1.3 million short-term loan facility completed and drawn to provide additional funding flexibility whilst Stage 1 development funding is completed.

Delegation from Japan and China who visited the Bunyu Project to investigate potential graphite supply.

Important recent changes to Tanzanian Minerals Regulations, including: Graphite concentrate with TGC grade above 65% permitted for export to positive local content regulation amendments."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On April 30, Renascor Resources Ltd. announced: "High-grade measured resource defined in upgraded JORC Mineral Resource estimate." Highlights include:

"The inclusion of the recent drilling, which was conducted primarily to improve the confidence in the Siviour Indicated Resource, has resulted in a Measured Resource estimate of 15.8Mt @ 8.8% TGC for approximately 1.4Mt of contained graphite.

The total (Measured, Indicated and Inferred) Siviour Mineral Resource estimate now consists of 87.4Mt @ 7.5% TGC for 6.6Mt of contained resource (with 64% classified as Measured or Indicated).

The upgraded Mineral Resource estimate provides sufficient confidence in the size and quality of the Siviour resource to complete the Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS], with results from the DFS expected near the end of the current quarter."

On April 30, Renascor Resources Ltd. announced: "Quarterly report."

"Positive Pre-Feasibility Study confirms opportunity to unlock further value from Siviour through Australia’s first integrated graphite concentrate and spherical graphite operation; inclusion of spherical graphite in a combined operation with graphite concentrates results in: Post-tax unleveraged NPV10 of AU$889 million and IRR of 53% Operating cost for spherical graphite of AU$1,883 per tonne (net of projected by-product credits), versus a projected spherical graphite selling price of AU$4,800 per tonne.

Cash position of approximately $4.1 million as of 31 March 2019."

On May 3, Renascor Resources Ltd. announced: "Optimised development plan for the Siviour Graphite Project." Results from the DFS are expected to be available in July."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with ‘expanded’ properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

On April 30, Kibaran Resources Limited announced: "March 2019 quarterly Rreport. Highlights include:

Key highlights include: Highly competitive EcoGraf operating costs vs existing global supply. Robust financial metrics for 20,000tpa production plant: Initial investment of US$64m. Pre-tax NPV10 of US$194m ($268m) and IRR of 49.8%. Annual EBITDA of US$42m ($58m).....Development de-risked through extensive customer product qualification program and staged expansion to 20,000tpa.

Combined pre-tax net present value of the Company’s planned mining and downstream graphite businesses is US$405m ($559m)."

On May 23, Kibaran Resources Limited announced:

Kibaran receives government support for Epanko debt financing arrangements. Positive outcomes from key Meetings in Tanzania to Assist KfW IPEX-Bank to prepare the next German UFK funding milestone."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite, as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On May 8, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN Graphene Solutions awarded $1,000,000 grant for graphene-infused concrete applications research. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is pleased to announce it has been awarded a $1,000,000 grant that will accelerate ZEN’s graphene-enhanced concrete research and development project. The grant will potentially help the Company achieve its goal to provide innovative cement-based composite products to the Ontario market by possibly early 2020. The grantor will reimburse 50% up to a maximum of $1,000,000 spent by ZEN on relevant expenses directly related to graphite purification, graphene production research, concrete additive research and large-scale graphene-enhanced concrete testing.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On April 30, Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced: "March 2019 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

Graphite

Definitive Feasibility Study Advances

Sovereign commenced the Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] for its world-class Malingunde saprolite-hosted graphite project: Processing of approximately 50t of ore via a pilot plant is underway to provide substantial quantities of graphite concentrates for assessment by potential offtake partners and confirm the process flowsheet at a larger scale. The Company is actively engaged in offtake negotiations and discussions with a number of Tier 1 potential offtake partners. The Company significantly advanced permitting with the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment [ESIA], Resettlement Action Plan [RAP] and Mining Licence application all near completion and prepared for submission this quarter. Key consultants appointed and commenced work on major DFS work packages.

Sovereign is targeting completion of the DFS in late-2019. Key project elements over this period include permitting, community and in-country relations/agreements, offtake and financing.

Corporate

Completion of A$5.3m Placement and SPP to Fund Activities.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

On May 6, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced:

Lomiko Metals and Quebec precious metals report new intercepts 116.9 m of 4.80% including 15.2 m of 18.04% and 47.3 m of 7.56% including 11.3 m of 17.45% flake graphite at the La Loutre Project.

On May 14, Lomiko Metals Inc. announced: "

Former Syrah Graphite processing experts and Sandio Pereira joins Lomiko Board of Advisors.

New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE] (formerly Mustang Resources)

New Energy Minerals are pioneering Vanadium and Graphite mining, exploration, and technology. With the unique Caula Project in Mozambique nearing production they are set to supply the high quality resources critical to the rapidly expanding new energy market.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc., is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On May 8, Westwater Resources Inc. announced: "Westwater Resources reports first quarter 2019 operating results." Highlights include:

GRAPHITE PROGRESS: On April 11, 2019, Westwater provided independent test results from long-term cycling data conducted on uncoated, spherical purified graphite [SPG] from the Company’s Coosa Graphite Project: “Near theoretical” reversible capacity was achieved on the first cycle. Purification, micronization, spheronization and sizing was performed on the natural flake graphite from our Coosa Graphite Project utilizing the Company’s proprietary process. The purity level achieved was 99.95 wt%. Optimization on electrode formulation was achieved to extend the cycling performance. Testing under prolonged cycling conditions showed that SPG from the Coosa Graphite Project demonstrated stable performance over 150 cycles.

On May 9, Westwater Resources Inc. announced:

Westwater Resources regains Nasdaq listing compliance.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF), DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF), NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF), Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

May saw stable graphite prices and good progress from the graphite miners.

Highlights for the month were:

Chris Berry - "Battery industry waking up to supply chain issues.....I would assume that graphite and nickel will be the next metals to sort of move based on this theme (of supply issues).”

U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain.

Simon Moores (Benchmark Minerals) - "All of the major oil players have decided to increase their knowledge very quickly, 80% are looking at the EV space in detail."

Vivas Kumar (Benchmark Minerals) - "There is no turning back from EVs, and that's why automakers will need to make investments in raw material supply".

Syrah Resources Q1 produced 48kt, up 45% relative to Q4 2018. Cash costs falling; however selling price still disappointing.

Talga Resources - PFS for Vittangi Graphite Project: Pre-tax project NPV8 of US$1,056 million, pre-tax IRR of 55%. Stage 1 CapEx US$27 million.

Magnus Energy Technologies advancing on several fronts - New York Battery Plant, Townsville Battery Plant, and Nachu Graphite Project.

Mason Graphite commissions pilot plant for Li-ion batteries .

. Triton Minerals - Ancuabe mining concession granted.

Renascor Resources - Siviour Mineral Resource estimate now consists of 87.4Mt @ 7.5% TGC for 6.6Mt of contained resource.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYRAH RESOURCES (ASX:SYR), KIBARAN RESOURCES (ASX:KNL), TRITON MINERALS (ASX:TON), AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV [AMS:AMG]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.