Adamas Pharmaceuticals: Was It Overrated?

I have been following Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) ever since they were able to receive FDA approval for their flagship product GOCOVRI for PD dyskinesia and OFF. Since then, I have started writing for Seeking Alpha and decided to write about my Adamas journey. Most of my writing has been focused around quarterly earnings reports and how the market has reacted to those reports. This investment and my ADMS coverage have taught me a great deal about the interactions between the street, the company, the providers, the patients, and the investors. At one point, all these parties were optimistic about GOCOVRI and the future prospects for the company. Today, I feel as if the company and patients are all that is left. It wasn’t long ago that analysts were giving ADMS targets of $60+, with Evercore ISI giving it an $85... Now? Some analysts are speculating in the sub $10 range. Back in January 2018, the stock was trading above $40 per share. Today, it looks like it is on the road to $4 in June. ADMS is trading under cash value, plus, an attractive FWD price/sales and price/book valuation. What happened to ADMS? Was the stock that overrated back January 2018? Or has the market gone too far in the selling?

I intend to evaluate the recent earnings report and conference call to see if I can answer both of these questions. I would like to know if I bought into the hype, or am I just a casualty of a disrespected stock. In addition, I review the charts to see if there are any signs of a reversal coming in the near future and what are my plans for ADMS.

Q1 Results

Adamas recently reported their Q1 earnings with a slight beat on EPS and a slight miss on revenue. Adamas recorded $11.7M in GOCOVRI net product sales from roughly 5,820 total paid prescriptions. R&D expenses totaled $10.2M, with SG&A expenses at $27.7M that summed up to a net loss of $29.7M. The company has altered their 2019 expense guidance to be in the middle of $117M and $137M. The company’s cash position dropped ~$20M from $210.9M at end of Q4, to $190.6M at the end of Q1.

Although revenues came up short, the company did forecast a weak Q1 due to the seasonality issues with Medicare Part D. While management did give investors a heads-up about Q1 performance, it does put the pressure on the company to make a strong bounce in Q2 and the need to make it up throughout 2019.

Reducing OpEx

Indeed, the company still has a strong cash position, but it is obvious management has been crunching the numbers and has decided to reduce the cash burn. In one of my previous articles, I laid out a timeline to profitability for the company, but that doesn’t appear to be on track anymore, and the company knows it.

Unfortunately, the company’s plan to reduce OpEx has postponed their efforts in ADS-4101 in epilepsy. When discussing the company’s plans for ADS-4101 in the conference call, management seemed to be open to a potential partnership for the product. CEO Gregory Went stated that they “remain interested and open to partnering with companies in that space,” which would help keep the product candidate moving through the regulatory process and allow the company to focus on GOCOVRI-related developments.

Although I would like to see the pipeline moving along, I understand the company’s decision to cool the engines until GOCOVRI has a strong footing in PD and is moving towards approval in MS. Unfortunately, I don’t expect to see any attempt to expand GOCOVRI in the near future, which is a bit disappointing considering amantadine’s potential in other neurological indications (Figure 1). I have always believed GOCOVRI’s strength was its potential to be implemented into multiple indications and would become a “go-to” therapy for neurologists and movement disorder specialists.

Figure 1: Potential Indications for GOCOVRI (Source ADMS)

Update on GOCOVRI

It was disappointing to see revenues drop in Q1, even though the company had given investors a heads-up. However, Adamas was still able to report a slight increase in the number of GOCOVRI prescriptions to 5,820 total from 5,700 in Q4. This increase was fueled by 720 new patients on GOCOVRI, which includes 140 from the free trial program launched in February. The goal for this program is to have patients try GOCOVRI for free for 28 days, which the company hopes to see those patients experience the benefits and will continue treatment.

Perhaps the most encouraging statistic was the increase in the number refills in the first quarter. The company reported a ~60% persistence rate at 6 months. Which is superior to Azilect (Rasagiline) from Teva (TEVA), which has shown a 45-50% persistence rate. Adamas believes that many of the discontinuations were due to PD comorbidities and the progression of the disease and not entirely a result of adverse side effects from GOCOVRI. I hope to see an increase in the number of scripts and prescribing physicians in the coming quarters, as patients remain on GOCOVRI and their providers begin to observe their patients benefiting from the drug. However, the company’s sales force still has some work to do in order to generate the revenue needed to reignite investor enthusiasm. Luckily, the sales force has plenty of trial data that shows the benefits of GOCOVRI. Some of the most impressive GOCOVRI data comes from its ability to be an effective adjunctive therapy that may allow the neurologist to increase their patients' dopaminergic therapy, thus, allowing the patient to be ON for longer periods of time and reduce the dyskinesia associated with the treatment.

GOCOVRI – MS Walking

As investors wait for the company continues to sort-out GOCOVRI in PD, I would like to point to the expected Q4 readout for the ADS-5102 (GOCOVRI) phase III study for walking impairment in MS. This is the company’s first attempt to expand GOCOVRI beyond PD and is attempting to outperform Acorda’s (ACOR) AMPYRA (dalfampridine), which approximately 70% of patients on AMPRYA did not achieve an enduring increase in walking speed during their study. Sadly, dalfampridine is the only drug approved by the FDA for MS-Walking even though it does appear to work for the majority of MS patients. Therefore, there is a substantial need for a new therapy for walking impairment in MS. Hopefully, GOCOVRI can be that answer for approximately 180K patients the company has expected to target. If this study is fruitful, Adamas plans to start another phase III study to build a strong case for FDA approval.

Was Adamas Overrated?

I ask this question because of the precipitous drop in share price from February 2018 till now. It is common for small-cap biotech stocks to be volatile and trade erratically over the course of the year. However, ADMS trades as if it failed three phase III trials and has almost no money left in the bank and not like the commercial-stage biotech that growing sales with a strong bankroll. Street analysts were once ultra-bullish on the stock but are now neutral or bearish.

What changed in the fundamentals or in the market that caused the street to switch sides?

The first major event was the emergence of a very similar PD drug OSMOLEX ER by Osmotica (OSMT) that was approved in February 2018. OSMOLEX ER uses amantadine in an extended release formulation. Although it is not indicated for dyskinesia or OFF, it is approved for PD. As far as my knowledge goes, this could allow physicians to prescribe OSMOLEX ER for their PD patient but with the intent for it to treat their dyskinesia and OFF periods due to the drug having a similar profile to GOCOVRI. Adamas has filed a lawsuit against Osmolex, but the company hasn’t provided an update on the process in a long time. Osmotica only launched OSMOLEX ER a few months ago, but yet ADMS fell for over 10 months prior as if OSMOLEX ER had immediately launched and had taken all of GOCOVRI’s market share.

I haven’t seen any remarkable news regarding OSMOLEX ER since launch. During the Osmotica (OSMT) Q1 earnings call their COO JD Schaub stated, “through March, 104 unique HCPs have written or enrolled at least 1 patient via Access Osmolex for a total of 284 prescriptions.” Not bad for their first quarter of sales… but was this the big threat? When asked about OSMOLEX on the Adamas conference call, Gregory Went said, “So people who are on GOCOVRI are staying on GOCOVRI. They're not falling off to other treatment modalities in any significant numbers.” I still see OSMOLEX ER as a serious threat to GOCOVRI, but will it dominate their markets?

Another major concern was the payer landscape for GOCOVRI, and the potential for step edits for patients to get on the drug. This would require patients to fail other forms of treatment and products before being covered for GOCOVRI. This could push GOCOVRI down the treatment paradigm and delay script growth. Have payers been an issue? According to the company,

“we have not seen a lot of significant changes quarter-over-quarter right now. We continue to see prescriptions being covered, we continue to see them being reimbursed by a prior auth. There really hasn't been any significant changes. So those prior auths are typically Parkinson's patients on levodopa with dyskinesia and in a significant number of plans, a prior experience with amantadine IR, which is not hard to imagine, since most people have tried it at some point in their treatment journey. So really no significant changes. It's the payer landscape we anticipated at launch and continue to work with.”

Reading that quote above, I get the sense the company doesn’t see the payer landscape to be an issue and has yet to mention payers to be a significant headwind in GOCOVRI’s launch thus far. The step edits and prior authorizations are a bit of an issue, but that is to be expected with a drug that costs $28,500 annually or $2,375 per month.

So, was Adamas overrated? Looking at the two points above, I can see how GOCOVRI was an overhyped or overrated drug for the markets. It is timed release amantadine, which the immediate release version is a common treatment for PD patients. So, GOCOVRI isn’t a new molecular entity but is a better version of an already approved drug. Once Osmotica was able to get a similar product approved, it exposed the plainness of GOCOVRI’s concept and hurt the outlook for the company.

The major issues came when the company only projected a 2% market penetration this year and then decided not to give any guidance for this year. It was apparent the company was running into some headwinds with physicians and obtaining market share. This reinforced the suggestion that Adamas should have found a commercial partner for GOCOVRI and caused the street to turn against ADMS. It is possible a big pharma would have run into the same issues as Adamas, but it is looking as if the company is not going to get 30% of the market with their current strategy. It was that 30% projection that was my basis for a $41 per share target price. Now? I would be happy if the share price can recover to double-digits next year.

Is it Oversold?

Looking at the weekly chart (Figure 2), you may notice the sea of red that plagued ADMS over the past year and how the share price has landed into the $5 handle. On the bright side, the rate of descent has slowed and the Bollinger bands have started to close in.

Figure 2: ADMS Weekly (Source Trendspider)

This is very apparent on the daily chart (Figure 3), with the stock trading in a very tight trading range since the begging of April. Typically when Bollinger bands begin to squeeze, the share price is getting ready to make a big move up or down. Of course, the share price could go down and the trend indicates it could, but I have to suspect it is preparing for a move up. Indeed, I am being optimistic due to my position in the company, however, I will point out the share price didn’t really sell-off after the earnings miss and drop in revenue…that miss should have push needed to move the share price over the cliff if the move was to move down. So, I have to believe this current trading level is establishing a new level of support and potential bottom.

Figure 3: ADMS Daily (Source Trendspider)

Not only is ADMS technically oversold but it could be oversold based on fundamental valuations. Looking at figure 4, we can see how ADMS currently has some attractive valuation ratios (first column) compared to the sector’s average (second column). Not only is the company undervalued for the trailing twelve months but it is also undervalued based on forward estimates.

Figure 4: ADMS Valuation Grades (Source Seeking Alpha)

I always have an affinity for forward price-to-sales ratios for recently commercialized biotech companies, and ADMS has an attractive valuation of 2.47x vs the sector’s 6.12. Typically, I like any small cap biotech trading under 5x price-to-sales to be worthy of a speculative buy, especially if they are showing sequential growth.

Considering the points above, I can say the stock is oversold… but is the selling over? Yes, I believe the charts are showing signals of bottom…but we still haven’t hit it. The share price has come down this far, so it is possible the selling continues despite the enticing valuations.

Conclusion

What’s My Verdict? Adamas was Overrated… I have to confess, I feel as if I continued to buy into the hype after GOCOVRI approval. I felt as if the company had a product that was destined to be prescribed to a large number of PD patients that were starved for a drug like GOCOVRI. Throw in street analysts projecting $75 per share and I feel a bit hoodwinked as ADMS investor. The company has not been able to grab a large piece of their market and hasn’t done a great job admitting their initial outlook was too optimistic for a patient population that has so many challenges. So, I would say ADMS was overrated for the past year and change. Hopefully, that will change in the years ahead.

What’s next for Adamas? Company management wants to focus on increasing the number of new patients starting GOCOVRI and moving forward in GOCOVRI – MS Walking. GOCOVRI is looking to address the unmet needs of these two populations that offer prospects for substantial immediate and longstanding value. In order for that to occur, the company and sales force need to execute on GOCOVRI sales. The management likes to point to the data and clinical benefits of GOCOVRI, but it appears healthcare providers need to be educated about how the drug differs from generic amantadine or at least be convinced it superior. So far, GOCOVRI’s launch has been uninspiring and the process of securing new patients is taking longer than expected. I have to admit, I was wrong to buy into the hype, however, I still believe Adamas is solid buy based on its current valuation and anticipated growth.

What’s my plan? Admittedly, I believe I have been holding onto to an overhyped stock that has now turned into oversold. The street and its analysts pointed towards the moon and then quickly turned against the company. Now, the share price is in the oversold area despite the evolving fundamentals. Typically, I would add to a position in this scenario but I don't trust the overall market at the moment, so I'm going to hold off on buy until I see the market, biotech sector, and ADMS begin to show signs of reversal. I am still going to hold my ADMS position through 2020. The company still has a strong cash position, GOCOVRI could expand into MS, and the company is scheduled to start receiving low-mid teen royalty payments from Allergan (AGN) for Namzaric net sales in May of 2020. If the company can get GOCOVRI moving in PD and win the legal dispute with Osmotica, we could see a rapid resurgence in the share price. I will continue to hold my ADMS shares beyond 2020 if the company can break $100M in annual revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS, TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.