Coffee Does Not Make A Lower Low

The price of coffee has been in a bear market since trading to $1.76 per pound in November 2016. The high was nowhere near the all-time peak in the coffee futures market, which came way back in 1977 when it reached $3.3750 per pound. In 1997, coffee futures made a slightly lower high at $3.18, and in 2011 a combination of weather-related issues and an environment of skyrocketing commodities price drove the price to $3.0625 per pound. Coffee has not traded above the $3 level since 2011, and above $2 since 2014.

Coffee is an agricultural product that grows in parts of the world where the soil, climate, and water support its growth. Since Mother Nature determines the weather around the globe each year, there are times when drought or excessive moisture have created shortfalls when it comes to the supply and demand equation for the coffee market. At the same time, crop diseases like leaf rust can wipe out a producing country’s crop in the blink of an eye, creating a deficit in the market.

In the world of coffee trading, Robusta beans are most popular in Europe and other areas of the world as they are the ingredient in espresso coffee. The world’s leading producers of Robusta beans are Vietnam and Indonesia. In the US and Asia today, consumers prefer the coffee that comes from Arabica beans. By far, Brazil leads the world in Arabica coffee bean production. Coffee is one of the most volatile agricultural commodities when it comes to price. It is not unusual for the price to double when shortages occur or halve in value during glut markets.

A combination of bumper supplies and weakness in Brazil’s currency, the real, took the price of coffee to its lowest price since 2005 recently when nearby Arabica coffee futures fell to 86.35 cents per pound in April. Before August 2018, the price of coffee futures had not ventured below the $1 per pound level in a dozen years since 2006. At 86.35 cents last month, coffee was at a fourteen-year low.

With nearby July Arabica coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange settling at 93.30 cents per pound on May 24, I continue to believe that the price of the soft commodity is at or near the bottom end of its pricing cycle and higher prices are on the horizon. Last year, in September, we got a taste of what an eventual price recovery could look like in the coffee futures arena.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) replicates the price action in the coffee futures market.

Coffee showed what is possible last October - Last week’s action was bullish

Even though coffee fell to a new and lower low in April at 86.35 cents per pound, the price action in the coffee futures market in September and October 2018 stands as an example of the potential price volatility that could occur when the market decides to shift direction.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of coffee rallied from a low at 92 cents during the week of September 17 to a high at $1.2550 per pound one month later during the week of October 15. The recovery of 36.4% in such a short time is an example of the potential for upside price action in the volatile coffee market. During the week of September 17, coffee futures put in a bullish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart as the price fell to a lower low than the prior week and closed above the previous week’s on normal volume. As the chart shows, the coffee market put in the same technical formation last week, but this time the volume was significantly higher, which could mean another explosive price recovery is underway.

Coffee displayed how its price can reverse course last September, and the recent price action could turn out to be a compelling buy signal for the soft commodity.

The addressable market for coffee continues to rise

Abundant supplies of Arabica coffee beans have weighed on the price of the coffee futures market and created the bearish trend that took the price to only 1.9 cents above the 2005 low recently.

Source: CQG

As the long-term quarterly chart illustrates, both price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into deeply oversold conditions. Monthly historical volatility at 8.6% is at a low in the typically volatile coffee futures market. Moreover, the steady rise in the total number of open long and short positions in the Arabica futures market is a sign that the market is growing. While the bearish trend likely contributed to the increase in the open interest metric, it is more likely that the growth of the addressable market for coffee has resulted in more long and short positions. The number of people in the world has increased from around 6 billion at the turn of this century to over 7.57 billion, an increase of over 26%. More people in the world translates to a rise in coffee consumption.

Moreover, the emergence of China as a leading economy has changed dietary habits in China, and the rest of Asia as coffee has become more popular. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has opened over 5,000 stores across China, and other coffee shops have popped up all over the place in the world’s most populous nation. Starbucks serves Arabica coffee to its customers.

The volatile nature of the annual coffee crop because of the weather conditions and potential for crop diseases makes each year a new adventure when it comes to supplies while demand has been increasing at an exponential pace. While supplies have met rising demand over the past years, it is no guaranty that there will be enough coffee beans in the months and years to come as Mother Nature tends to be full of surprises. Colombia is the third leading producer of coffee beans in the world. However, changes in Colombia’s climate have weighed on production, allowing Vietnam to rise to the position as the second-leading coffee producer in the world.

The Brazilian currency has been a stumbling block for Arabica futures

Brazil is by far the world’s leading producer of Arabica and all coffee beans. One of the leading reasons for price weakness in the coffee market, aside from the abundant supplies, has been the decline in the value of the Brazilian real, the nation’s currency.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows the depreciation in the Brazilian currency unit against the US dollar since 2011. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for the coffee market since the world’s most liquid futures market is on the Intercontinental Exchange in the US.

Many of the elements in the cost of production for a pound of coffee are in Brazilian currency terms as labor, and other expenses are in Brazilian real. When coffee reached a high at $3.0625 in 2011, the real versus the US dollar relationship traded to a high at $0.65095, making the price in reals BR4.7047 per pound. At the most recent low in the coffee futures market at 86.35 cents, the real was at around the $0.2480 level against the dollar, making the local price $3.4818 per pound. Since 2011, at the lows, the price of coffee fell by 71.8%, but in Brazilian currency terms, the drop was only around 26%. While the price drop in dollar terms since 2011 appears devastating for producers of the beans, the weaker Brazilian real cushioned the blow of lower prices from a domestic perspective.

While Brazil remains an economic mess, the newly elected Bolsonaro administration has pledged reforms and to clean up corruption in the nation with South America’s leading economy. If President Jair Bolsonaro succeeds, even modestly in his initiatives, it could lead to a recovery in the real, which would likely provide support for the price of Arabica coffee beans and the futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange.

The technical levels to watch in the futures market

As a volatile commodity that is at or close to the bottom end of its trading range, we could be in for a period of wide price variance in the coffee futures market. The recent low at 86.35 is the first level of technical support, but the 2005 low at 84.45 stands as the next level to watch if selling returns to the coffee market over the coming weeks.

Given the bullish reversal last week, we could be in for a challenge of resistance levels in the coffee futures arena.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart displays, the first level of resistance stands at the October 2018 peak at $1.2550 per pound where the most recent recovery ran into selling and failed. Above there, the August 2017 peak at $1.4375, and the November 2016 peak at $1.76 stand as critical upside targets for the coffee futures market. When a commodity reaches the bottom of its pricing cycle and reverses, volatility tends to explode.

Moreover, agricultural commodities like coffee tend to be wild when a trend reversal occurs. A perfect bullish storm for coffee would be appreciation in the Brazilian real, a weather event that weighs on production, and a technical break to the upside. That scenario could cause the price of the soft commodity to double from its current price level.

JO is the coffee ETN product

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the coffee market is via the futures and options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) provides an alternative for those market participants who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of futures. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

JO is a liquid market product that replicates the price action in then coffee futures market. Net assets are at the $81.66 million level with an average of 81,931 shares of the ETN changing hands each day. JO charges an expense ratio of 0.45%, which is reasonable compared to other ETF/ETN products in the soft commodities. The price of active month July coffee futures rose from 87.60 cents on May 7 to settle last Friday at 93.30 cents per pound, an increase of 6.5%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the JO ETN product rose from $30.69 on May 7 to settle at $32.75 on May 24, an increase of 6.7% over the same period as JO did an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee market.

Coffee did not make a lower low on its most recent price dip on May 21 to 88.50 cents on the July contract. On that day, the soft commodity put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart and followed through on the upside. Last week’s reversal on the weekly chart could mean another explosive move is on the horizon for the coffee market, which I believe offers compelling value at under $1 per pound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.