Marathon Petroleum: Buying Makes Sense After Drop

I recommend a cautious accumulation on any weakness at or below $50 because of the steep drop experienced already in one year.

The Refining & Marketing segment reported an operating loss of $334 million. The decline reflects lower crude differentials and lower gasoline margins.

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $28.62 billion compared to $18.98 billion the same quarter a year ago, on expanding throughput volumes. Net income for the first quarter was $259 million.

Image: A refinery in Detroit, Michigan - Source: Marathon Petroleum

Investment Thesis

The US refiner Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has increased in size tremendously since 2012. The company is now one of the largest US refiners with an extensive network of retail locations and two significant logistics subsidiaries, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which decided to merge recently in a $9 billion deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Andeavor public unitholders will receive 1.135 of MPLX common units for every common unit.

Marathon Petroleum is the third US company and the last "refiner" that I consider fit for a long-term investment even if I am seeing some fundamental weaknesses rooted deeply in the company business model that I will try to explain in my article.

Marathon is one of the world's largest downstream oil business in this "refiners" segment. For the investors interested in this particular segment, I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) which has outperformed the three refiners that I am analyzing on Seeking Alpha.

Data by YCharts

In term of revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is lagging this quarter compared to its peers, Valero Energy (VLO) or Phillips 66 (PSX). The company reported weak first-quarter results on declining crude discounts.

I suggest reading my recent article about Valero Energy's first-quarter earnings. Below is a comparative chart for Q1'19.

The crack spread is an important indicator to understand the refiners' business and how it is making a profit.

It is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it.

The spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can expect to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability and a key component of potential growth.

Source MPC

My investment thesis, while MPC is not my favorite in this segment, I recommend a cautious accumulation on any weakness at or below $50 because of the steep drop experienced already in a one-year that we can see in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

Marathon Petroleum operates in 3 operational segments. Each segment is shown above in my chart along with the percentage of operating income each has generated for Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter of 2019 with a sharp drop in operating income in refining:

Regarding revenues versus net income, Marathon Petroleum is an excellent choice if we compare it to Valero or Phillips 66 in this segment. You can check my current article on VLO here.

Marathon Petroleum is one of my three selected long-term companies in this sector.

Gary Heminger, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Beginning of the year was difficult for the entire U.S. refining industry. Inventory levels were high as the industry came off a strong fourth quarter and a seasonal lack of demand as well as several weather disruptions led to challenging gasoline margins. At the same time, medium and heavy sour crude differentials compressed substantially, given geopolitical and policy changes. As the quarter progressed, though, [indiscernible] supply reductions helped rebalance the market, and gasoline and distillate inventories are now below their 5-year averages. For April, our blended crack spread of $18.80 was more than double the first quarter average.

Marathon Petroleum MPC - Financials History: The Raw Numbers: First-Quarter 2019

Marathon Petroleum 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 18.03 19.05 20.88 18.69 22.32 22.99 32.33 28.08 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 18.35 19.39 21.24 18.98 22.45 23.13 32.54 28.62 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 500 903 2016 37 1054 737 971 13 EBITDA $ Million 1,500 2,094 1,663 980 2,262 1,930 2,832 1,590 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 2.72% 4.66% 9.49% 0.19% 4.70% 3.19% 2.98% 0.05% EPS diluted in $/share 0.93 1.77 3.97 0.08 2.27 1.62 1.35 -0.01 Operating cash flow in $ Million 853 1,906 2,742 -137 2,386 1,182 2,727 1,623 CapEx in $ Million 655 663 804 755 711 849 1,263 1,241 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 198 1,243 1,938 -892 1,675 333 1,464 382 Total Cash $ Billion 1.45 2.09 3.01 4.65 5.00 4.99 1.69 0.88 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 12.61 12.78 12.94 17.26 17.27 18.45 27.52 28.12 Dividend per share in $ 0.40 0.40 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.53 0.53 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 517 508 494 480 464 456 706 673 Operating Income per Segment 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Refining & Marketing 562 1097 732 -133 1025 666 923 -334 Speedway 238 208 148 95 159 161 613 170 Midstream 332 355 343 567 617 679 889 908 Items not allocated in Segment -150 -83 -105 -89 -90 -103 -233 -75

Source: Company filings and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income

Marathon Petroleum's revenues were $28.62 billion compared to $18.98 billion the same quarter a year ago, on expanding throughput volumes. Net income for the first quarter was $259 million an increase from the company's net income of $235 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The Refining & Marketing segment reported an operating loss of $334 million compared with a loss of $133 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline reflects lower crude differentials and lower gasoline margins. However, the company indicated in the conference call that the second quarter would see an improvement.

As the quarter progressed, though, [indiscernible] supply reductions helped rebalance the market, and gasoline and distillate inventories are now below their 5-year averages. For April, our blended crack spread of $18.80 was more than double the first quarter average.

For the Retail segment, income totaled $170 million, up 78.9% from the year-ago period. It was a strong performance from Speedway unit and the addition of the retail assets of Andeavor.

Finally, in the midstream segment, MPLX announced an agreement to acquire Andeavor Logistics in a deal worth around $9 billion.

Michael Hennigan said in the conference call:

the Gray Oak project, where we have a 25% ownership, remains on track to come online in the fourth quarter of this year.

Second Quarter 2019 outlook

Source: MPC Q1 Presentation

For the 2Q'19, the company has planned maintenance work at our Garyville, Martinez and Los Angeles refineries.

The most significant work is at Los Angeles (50-day outage on the FCC and alkylation units near completed).

Throughput volumes are expected to be of approximately 2.9 million Bopd. Average total direct operating cost is projected to be $8.70 per barrel, and corporate and other unallocated items are projected to be $200 million for the quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow yearly came at $3.854 billion and $382 million for 1Q'19. Dividend payout ($2.12 per shares) on an annual basis is $1.427 billion, and if we add the share buyback which was $885 million in the first quarter, the company is spending more than it can afford.

Marathon Petroleum is not passing the FCF test. Timothy Griffith said in the conference call:

Share repurchase and dividends were over $1.2 billion in the quarter, including $885 million in share repurchases and $354 million in dividends, which is reflective of the 15% increase in MPC dividends announced in January.

Marathon's dividend yield matches Phillips 66's dividend yield, but a little lower from Valero Energy.

3 - the Net debt of MPC consolidated is $27.235 billion (Consolidated).

The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis. Net debt to EBITDA is 1.06x (stand-alone). Please see the details below.

However, as shown below, the debt is $9.150 billion if we exclude MPLX and ANDX.

Source: MPC Presentation

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The US refiners are squeezed between a rock and a hard place. New regulations by the International Maritime Organization -- IMO 2020 -- will require tankers globally to use fuels with a sulfur content below 0.5% beginning in 2020.

The strategy for the US refiners was to use their US facilities to maximize profits using heavy crude sour crude. However, with the recent geopolitical situation, heavy/sour crude oil processed by U.S. refiners is increasingly more expensive, and margin has shrunk and forced refiners to change plans again.

There is not much opportunity to replace the heavy crude lost from Venezuela and Iran, especially with Mexico and Canada which are struggling to keep up with what they have.

What was supposed to be a positive outlook from this regulatory change is turning into a negative one for the US refiners like Marathon Petroleum because of the new higher cost of heavy crude due to its scarcity. At a certain point in February, Mars was trading higher than the lighter LLS, which is something that has not been seen since 2011.

However, all in all, the company is very bullish for the future and the implementation of IMO 2020. It sees the narrowing of the spread as a momentary issue. Gary Heminger said in the conference call:

Based on our internal forecasts, the Garyville Coker 3 project no longer comfortably exceeds the 20% hurdle rate we typically use for our refining projects. As such, we have decided to stop the Garyville Coker 3 project after completing definition engineering and remove it from our capital spending plans.

while Tony Templin noted:

We're very bullish on IMO. So our view hasn't changed there. This was really a longer-term view around what was happening on the light-heavy differentials.

The situation is quite complicated, and the market has seriously sell-off the refiners due to the uncertainty. Many analysts are viewing this situation as a buying opportunity owing that refiners will see their margin for processing gasoline on the rise going forward.

The first quarter is presumed to be a low-point for the refiners as demand for gas steadily increases, and the busier driving season is approaching. My opinion is that MPC will fluctuate in correlation with oil prices and it am not necessarily very bullish as we speak. Thus, it is perhaps time to wait on the side for a little longer before deciding to add with confidence.

Technical Analysis (short term)

MPC is forming a descending broadening wedge pattern with line resistance at $63 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position) and line support at $50 (I recommend a light accumulation assuming the support can hold).

The descending broadening wedge pattern is considered as a bullish pattern, which means that MPC will likely bounce back from the $50 support. However, MPC must be traded in correlation with the oil prices, and any weakness could push MPC into a situation of a negative breakout against the odds.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.