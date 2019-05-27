Sienna Senior Living: Strong Growth Despite Lower Occupancy Ratio

Investment Thesis

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) (TSX:SIA) delivered modest growth in Q4 2018. We continue to have a positive view on the company because of favorable demographic trends, significant improvement in its portfolio mix, and enhancement in its newly acquired residences. Its shares still trade at an attractive valuation to its peers. The company also pays an attractive 5.1%-yielding dividend. We believe Sienna is a good investment choice for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

Sienna delivered strong growth in its Q1 2019 results with consolidated total net operating income growth of 20.1%. The growth was primarily due to organic growth as well as its acquisition of several properties in the past year. Its organic growth was driven by strong growth in its retirement portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, its retirement same property NOI increased by 7.3% year over year to C$11.8 million. This was much higher than the 4.3% SPNOI growth rate of its long-term care portfolio. As a result of its solid growth, its diluted operating funds from operations increased by 4.2% year over year to C$0.32 per share in Q1 2019.

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Change Consolidated Total NOI C$38.9 Million C$32.4 Million 20.1% Consolidated Same Property NOI C$32.8 Million C$31.1 Million 5.4% Retirement SPNOI C$11.8 Million C$11.0 Million 7.3% Long-Term Care SPNOI C$21.0 Million C$20.1 Million 4.3% Diluted Operating FFO per share C$0.32 C$0.31 4.2% Debt to Gross Book Value 47.8% 50.3% (250) bps

Source: Created by author; Investor Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Strong organic growth offset by oversupply in some markets

As we have discussed in the previous section, Sienna’s retirement SPNOI grew by 7.3% year over year in Q1 2019. This growth rate helped the REIT to deliver 5.4% of consolidated SPNOI growth in the quarter. The growth was primarily due to rental revenue increase on turnovers and annual rate increases. In the latest conference call, management indicated that the rate growth for existing tenants is usually around 3%. Although management did not provide any color on rate increases at the time of turnover, the rate increases on turnover is normally higher than rate growth for existing tenants. We have observed the following trends in Sienna's occupancy rate in its retirement portfolio. As can be seen from the chart below, its average occupancy rate in its retirement portfolio fell to 90.4%. This was 220 basis points lower than a year ago. This was understandable as management indicated that this was due to oversupply in some markets such as Ottawa and the Durham region. In addition, its integration of several recently acquired properties has resulted in some attrition rates. We expect this trend to stabilize towards the end of the year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Source: Q1 2019 Financial Report

Development and Redevelopment pipeline

Sienna is on track to complete the expansion of its Island Park retirement residence in Campbellford, Ontario by mid-2019. This 55 suites expansion will further increase Sienna’s exposure in retirement residences in Ontario. The company has also received preliminary approval from Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care for three development/redevelopment projects. The company expects construction to begin after this year as there may still be some changes as a result of the recent budget announcements in Ontario.

Healthy balance sheet will allow it to pursue acquisitions

Sienna has done well to improve its balance sheet in the past year. As can be seen from the chart below, the company saw its debt to gross book value declined by 250 basis points to 47.8% in Q1 2019 from a year ago. Similarly, its debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 7.1x from 8.2x at the end of Q1 2018. The company’s interest coverage ratio remained unchanged at 3.8x. We like the fact that Sienna has about C$137 million in undrawn credit lines and cash. This means that the company is still in a good position to pursue accretive acquisitions to improve its portfolio mix (recall that management plans to continue to increase its exposure to retirement residences in the next few years).

Source: Investor Presentation

Attractive valuation

We estimate that Sienna will generate an adjusted funds from operations of C$1.46 per share. This means that Sienna is currently trading at a price to estimated 2019 AFFO ratio of 13.0x. This valuation is significantly below Chartwell’s (OTC:CWSRF) 15.9x but slightly above Extendicare’s (OTCPK:EXETF) 12.7x. We are okay that Sienna’s valuation trades below Chartwell because most of Chartwell’s revenues come from higher margin retirement residences. However, we believe the valuation gap is too wide as Sienna has significantly transformed its portfolio with retirement residences consisting about 46% of its NOI. We also believe Sienna deserves higher valuation than Extendicare because it has a much better track record of growth and execution. In addition, retirement residences only represent a small portion of Extendicare’s NOI.

4.8%-Yielding Dividend

Sienna currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0765 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.8%. Its dividend yield is currently trading towards the low end of its 5-year average. Back in 2018, management expressed their intention to consider increasing the dividends more regularly. We view this as a sign that management is confident about its overall business outlook. We expect modest dividend growth in 2019.

Sienna’s dividend yield of 4.8% is lower than Extendicare’s (OTCPK:EXETF) 5.9% but higher than Chartwell Retirement Residences’ 4.0%.

Risks and Challenges

Rising construction costs and wages

Sienna faces the risk of rising construction expenses on its existing development projects. Rising material costs may result in much higher construction expenses than anticipated. In addition, the company faces the risk of rising labor costs as Canada’s unemployment rate is in a cycle low of 5.7%. Investors should keep these two risks in mind.

Flu season

Like many other seniors housing REITs, Sienna’s occupancy ratio can fluctuate depending on flu season. As we know, it is difficult to predict how severe each flu season will be like or to know when the flu season will begin. Therefore, its SPNOI can be impacted.

Competition and Oversupply

Sienna faces the risk of intense competition especially in oversupplied markets. For example, Ottawa and Durham Region continues to see temporary oversupply.

Concentration risk

Competition and oversupply in some of its markets in Ontario also raises the issue of concentration risk as Sienna’s portfolio are located in Ontario and British Columbia only (see map below). This concentration in only two provinces also means that changes in government regulation in the provincial level in these two provinces may have a substantial impact on its portfolio (whether positive or negative).

Source: Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

We continue to have a positive view on Sienna’s outlook in 2019 and beyond despite elevated supplies in some markets. We think this will be temporary as Sienna should continue to benefit from an ageing population in Canada. We believe Sienna is trading at an attractive valuation and with possible multiple expansions. The company also pays an attractive and likely growing dividend with a dividend yield of 4.8%. Investors with a long-term investment horizon should be rewarded.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.