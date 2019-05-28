Sugar Continues To Consolidate

These days, all the talk is about trade disputes, tariffs, and protectionist policies. Protectionism distorts the price of commodities, which are global assets. Production occurs in parts of the world where the crust of the earth is rich in minerals, ores, metals, or energy. Agricultural products can only thrive in certain climates and where the weather and availability of water support their growth. However, when it comes to all of the commodities, consumption is ubiquitous as people all over the planet require raw materials for food, shelter, and to supply power for heating, cooling, and transportation. The current wave of protectionist policies causes price deviation because it often leads to gluts or oversupply in one part of the world and shortages in others.

When it comes to the sugar market, the sweet commodity is accustomed to protectionism as many countries around the world subsidize the price of the ingredient in many food products. For example, in the US, subsidies for domestic products make the price much higher than the world free-market price for sugar. Sugar #16, which trades on the futures market, is the US price with subsidies and closed at 25.75 cents per pound on Friday, May 24, on the active month July futures contract. Sugar #11 is the free-market which closed at the end of last week at less than half the subsidized price at 11.66 cents per pound on the July futures contract.

Sugar can be a highly volatile commodity when it comes to the #11 contract. Since 1971 the price has traded as low as 2.29 cents and as high at 66 cents per pound. The most direct route for a trade or investment in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For market participants who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (SGG), and the Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) provide alternatives.

Sugar hit a low in September

Before August 2018, the price of sugar futures on the Intercontinental Exchange has not traded below 10 cents per pound since June 2008. The closest the price came was in August 2015 when the sweet commodity touched 10.13 cents which became a bottom that began a rally that took the price to 23.90 cents in October 2016, a gain of around 135% in just fourteen months.

Source: CQG

The rise to almost 24 cents ended and a bear market gripped the sweet commodity. When the price fell to just over 10 cents in August 2015, the fundamental equation moved from a surplus to a deficit. The rise to the highs in late 2016 created a glut that sent the price on a journey of lower highs and lower lows culminating in its most recent nadir at 9.83 cents in September 2018. The price of sugar declined to its lowest price since June 2008 in over a decade.

A recovery to an October high

Soft commodities can be highly volatile because of the fickle nature of the weather that impacts supply and demand fundamentals. In September of last year, it turned out that a price below 10 cents was unsustainable for the sugar market.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates that as the price of sugar declined to lower lows, technical resistance fell. When sugar hit 9.83 cents last September, the first technical target on the upside for a recovery was at the high from the week of May 29, 2018, at 12.97 cents per pound on the nearby futures contract. Sugar hit what turned out to be a bottom during the week of September 24, one month later during the week of October 22; the price traded to a high at 14.24 cents, a recovery of 44.9% in the volatile sugar futures market.

Consolidation for the past six months

Since the move to the October high, sugar has been consolidating, trading in a range from 11.36 to 13.50 since the week of November 3.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows, sugar continues to consolidate above the September low and below the October peak. The recent move to the bottom of the range means we could see more selling as the open interest metric has been climbing. Open interest moved from a low at 833,901 contracts during the week of April 22 when sugar hit a high at 12.80 cents to 1,042750 contracts at the end of last week at the 11.70 cents per pound level. Rising open interest and a falling price are typically a technical validation of bearish price action in a futures market. However, the weekly chart also shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into oversold territory. Weekly historical volatility at 12.79% is at its lowest level since last May.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the price momentum and relative strength metrics are in neutral territory as the price remains within its trading range.

Sugar has not experienced a rally like it did following the August 2015 low where it more than doubled in price. But the price action in a currency and another commodity market could be the most significant factors for the path of least resistance of the price of the sweet commodity over the coming weeks and months.

Brazilian real and ethanol may hold the keys to the future

Brazil is the world’s leading producer of free-market sugarcane. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency, and the pricing mechanism for most commodities, and sugar is no exception. The production cost of sugar in Brazil is a function of expenses in local currency terms, the decline in the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar has weighed on the price of sugar over the recent years.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the Brazilian real is trading at a level that is close to its lowest level since 2007. The currency relationship declined from a high at $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.2304 in September 2015, and after a rally back to $0.3300 in February 2017, it fell to $0.23625 in September 2018. The real was trading at $0.2484 on May 25, a decline of 61.8% from 2011 until last Friday. The price of world sugar peaked in 2011 at 36.08 cents, and as of the end of last week at 11.70 cents, it was 67.6% lower. Therefore, in Brazilian real terms, the price of sugar has only declined by 5.8% since 2011, explaining at least part of the price weakness in the soft commodity. There has been a close correlation between the value of the Brazilian currency, and the price of sugar, which accounts for its current price weakness as the real is not far off its low.

Last October, Brazil elected a right-wing candidate as President who promised to clean up corruption and support business in South America’s leading economy. If President Jair Bolsonaro follows through on any of his pledges, it would likely support a higher level for the Brazilian currency against the US dollar in the future. Given the correlation between sugar’s price and the real, a recovery in the currency would send the price of sugar higher.

At the same time, Brazil and the US are the world’s leading ethanol producers. The US processes corn into the biofuel because it is the leading producer and exporter of the grain. In Brazil, the primary ingredient in ethanol production is sugarcane. Most of Brazil’s ethanol production fuels the nation as ethanol powers the nation’s cars reducing its dependence on imported oil and oil products.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the price of ethanol hit a low at $1.198 late last year and has recovered to around the $1.40 per gallon wholesale level. The rise in the price of the biofuel is a supportive factor for the price of sugar.

SGG or CANE for an investment position in the sweet commodity

Given the recent increase in open interest, sugar could be heading lower over the coming days and perhaps weeks, especially if the Brazilian real remains around its current level or moves to the downside against the US dollar. However, it is likely that the price of sugar is a lot closer to the bottom end of its pricing cycle than the top at under 12 cents per pound.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. Futures are highly volatile and leveraged products that involve a special account and margin considerations. The iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN, and the Teucrium Sugar ETF product are available to anyone with a traditional equity account. The fund summary for SGG states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.”

SGG has net assets of $24.65 million, and an average of 2,428 shares change hands each day. SGG charges an expense ratio of 0.45%, but the ETN product comes with the risk of the issuer of the note.

The fund summary for CANE states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares’ NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange (“NYMEX”), or on foreign exchanges.”

CANE has smaller net assets of $11.48 million but has higher daily volume as an average of 31,720 shares change hands each day. While the expense ratio is higher at 1%, CANE’s risk is limited to the price action in the sugar futures contracts it holds. The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Both CANE and SGG do an excellent job replicating the price action in the sugar futures market. However, both products run the risk of depreciating as they roll their futures or swap positions in a contango market where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices.

The price of sugar has been consolidating over the past six months, and it was heading for the low end of its trading range at the end of last week. I continue to believe that the sweet commodity is close to the bottom end of its pricing cycle and gains in the Brazilian real and ethanol would support the price of sugar futures. An investment in sugar could sweeten your portfolio if a rally to higher highs is on the horizon. The risk-reward profile of sugar continues to favor the upside from a medium to long-term perspective, and as we witnessed in 2015 and again in September through October 2018, when the sugar market gets going on the upside, it can be explosive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.