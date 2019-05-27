NeoPhotonics: Assessing The Damage

The damage to NeoPhotonics could be long-lasting. It could lose market share for good and its margin profile could fall to unsustainable levels.

NeoPhotonics has a significant financial exposure to Huawei and the ban on the latter stands to seriously hurt the former's financials.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) is the latest casualty in the escalating trade-related tensions between the US and China. US regulators blacklisted the optical component manufacturer’s largest customer, Huawei, earlier this month. While some may see this as a short-term hiccup for NeoPhotonics, I believe that this development can potentially do irreversible and permanent damage to the company over the longer run from both financial and operational standpoints.

(Source: Bigstockphoto, Image license purchased by author)

Assessing Risk Exposure

NeoPhotonics may be headquartered in the US but it has a fairly huge exposure to the Chinese market. For instance, the optical components manufacturer has consistently generated between 50% and 65% of its overall revenue by shipping modules and transceivers to China over the recent quarters. Its sales in the US has historically accounted for an important but a relatively lower share of its revenues.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

What’s particularly noteworthy here is that NeoPhotonics has been generating a substantial amount of revenue from its business relationship with Huawei. I’ve discussed in my past articles that the optical components manufacturer needed to diversify its revenue streams across geographies, customers and revenue segments to reduce its geopolitical risk, but it seems like it’s too late for the company to pursue that route now.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Given its revenue-exposure to Huawei, I think it's needless to say that this ban would significantly hurt NeoPhotonics’ from a financial standpoint and it would also completely derail its plans to further expand its relationship with the Chinese company with the advent of 5G. Not to mention, if the ban stays for good, NeoPhotonics could take years to grow its revenue back to its historical levels given the size and scale of this lost customer.

If growing revenue was so easy in this industry, NeoPhotonics would have done it already and it wouldn’t be sitting on stagnating revenues. Also, it would have already diversified its revenue stream across customers if it was that simple. But competing in the optical components manufacturing space is very difficult and operating conditions would only worsen going for NeoPhotonics and other Huawei vendors going forward.

NeoPhotonics management actually lowered their Q2 guidance last week.

Prior Guidance Revised Guidance Revenue $88 to $93 million $75 to $80 million Gross Margin 23% to 27% 10% to 14%

(Source: NeoPhotonics)

With NeoPhotonics shares down by about 40% since news of the Huawei ban broke out, analysts and several commenters have noted that NeoPhotonics is a bargain. But that may not necessarily be the case here. The Huawei ban would shrink NeoPhotonics’ revenue-figure by about 50%, but in addition to that, the ban could inflict long-lasting damage to the optical components manufacturer.

Damage Could Be Long-Lasting

Speculators who feel this ban is temporary, are suggesting it would be business as usual for NeoPhotonics once this ban is eventually lifted. But we have no surety on whether or not this ban would be lifted. Also, we’ve seen over the past two years that the 100G transceiver space has increasingly become commoditized and manufacturers have had to indulge in deep discounting, or merge with other players, just to maintain their market share.

So, there's the risk that Huawei would pick another Chinese vendor since transceivers are more or less commoditized now. This means a permanent loss of market share for NeoPhotonics. It would be a far-fetched proposition that if the ban is eventually lifted, Huawei would disrupt its relationships with its newfound Chinese vendors to go back to NeoPhotonics and become vulnerable to blacklisting-related risks once again.

Next, I see NeoPhotonics' margins shrinking for good. NeoPhotonics and other impacted vendors would want to indulge in really deep discounting to ensure that they grow their market share in North America to mitigate the impact of this ban. My guess is that average selling prices of 100G transceivers would rise in China but they can fall sharply in North America as NeoPhotonics, Applied Optoelectronics and other such vendors would route their China-bound shipments and inventory to North America -- causing oversupply here.

Investors need to also keep in mind that NeoPhotonics has a significant portion of its Property, Plant and Equipment situated within China.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Elaborating a bit on the nature of this PP&E, the company has actually mentioned in its latest 10K that their “manufacturing, assembly and test operations are located in our Shenzhen and Dongguan, China facilities, and in Silicon Valley, California.”

(Source: NeoPhotonics' 10K)

If NeoPhotonics isn’t able to sell a major portion of its produce to Huawei, or quickly find other customers to replace Huawei, then it would be forced to partly or completely shut down its facilities in Shenzhen, China. Depending upon a number of factors – like if it’s a partial shutdown and its reduced economies of scale – we can actually expect NeoPhotonics' margin profile to deteriorate significantly over the coming quarters, at least until the industry completely recovers from Huawei’s fallout and global supply chains normalize.

There are other risk factors as well, but they’re leaning more towards conjecture than realistic outcomes. For instance, with long-lasting damage to its business, NeoPhotonics may no longer be considered as a prospective M&A candidate. Also, US regulators may move to ban other Chinese telecom and telecom equipment firms over the coming months which could make it hard for NeoPhotonics to find new customers and grow revenues.

Takeaway

The takeaway here is that investors shouldn’t think NeoPhotonics is an attractive buy at the current levels just because its share price has deteriorated by around 40% over the last week. Things could get very ugly for NeoPhotonics and it may face difficulty in sustaining its operations with its significantly reduced size and scale. I’m of the opinion that readers and investors should avoid the stock altogether. Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.