Park Hotels & Resorts' Acquisition Of Chesapeake Is Beneficial

Investment Thesis

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) delivered a solid Q1 2019 with strong comparable revenue per available room growth and EBITDA margin expansion. The company also announced to acquire Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP). The acquisition should result in annual run rate synergies of $34 million and increase PK’s RevPAR and average daily rates. The acquisition should allow further geographic diversification. PK is currently trading at an attractive valuation and offers a 6.2%-yielding dividend. However, we are already in the late stage of the current economic cycle. Conservative investors may want to wait till the beginning of the next cycle to invest.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Solid Q1 2019 and Acquisition of Chesapeakes

Park delivered another good quarter of top and bottom lines growth in Q1 2019. Its Q1 2019 comparable revenue per available room increased by 4.5% to $176.44 and its comparable hotel adjusted EBITDA margin also grew by 100 basis points to 28.7%.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental Data

In the quarter, PK announced to acquire Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) for $2.7 billion. The transfer equates to a 13.9x multiple on Chesapeakes 2019 estimated adjusted EBITDA. The combined portfolio will include 66 hotels in 17 states. This acquisition is expected to close in late Q3 and early Q4 2019.

Reasons why we like PK’s acquisition of Chesapeake

We like PK’s acquisition of Chesapeake for the following reason:

Chesapeake acquisition complements PK with a high-quality portfolio

PK’s addition of Chesapeake’s portfolio is beneficial because Chesapeake’s portfolio have higher average daily rate of $229 in 2018. This was higher than PK’s ADR of $215 in 2018. In addition Chesapeake’s revenue per available room of $195 is also higher than PK’s RevPAR of $176 in 2018. Therefore, this acquisition should help improve the quality of PK's portfolio.

Acquisition adds further geographic diversification

We like PK’s addition of Chesapeake portfolio as over 80% of Chesapeake’s footprint is located in high-growth coastal markets. As can be seen from the chart below, PK will increase exposure in San Francisco, Boston, LA, Denver, South Florida, San Diego and Chicago.

Source: Investor Presentation

Improve its portfolio mix

The acquisition of Chesapeake improves PK’s portfolio mix. The standalone PK before acquisition 100% of PK’s portfolio carries Hilton brand. However, the acquisition increases exposure to Marriott and Hyatt brands. As can be seen from the chart below, Marriott and Hyatt will now represent 11% and 4% of PK’s portfolio after the closing of the acquisition.

Source: Investor Presentation

Significant synergies expected

PK should be able to achieve annual run-rate synergies of $24 million in 2020 and $34 million in 2021 from this acquisition. We think this should be achievable because Chesapeake’s smaller portfolio are less efficient and require higher proportion of expenses than PK’s portfolio. The acquisition will allow PK to improve Chesapeake's operating efficiency. The expected annual synergies of $34 million is equivalent to about $0.142 per share (pro forma). For reader’s information, PK’s 2018 adjusted funds from operations was $2.96 per share.

Source: Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

Hotel industry dependents on the strength and weakness of the economy. When the economy is expanding rapidly, there will be more business travels and leisure trips. On the other hand, travel is one of the first few items businesses and consumers will cut in an economic downturn. Even if trips are required, businesses and consumers will often choose less expensive options. This means consumers will likely stay at mid-scale hotels instead of luxury or upper scale hotels. For reader’s information, more than 87% of Park’s rooms are categorized as luxury and upper upscale rooms.

We are likely in the latter stage of the current economic cycle

The economy in the United States continues to run at a full capacity. In Q1 2019, U.S. GDP growth rate re-accelerated to 3.2%. In the same time, its unemployment dropped to 3.6%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. However, the uncertainty surrounding the trade tensions between China and the United States may have the potential to derail the economy. President Trump’s recent decision to impose 25% tariffs to $200 billion Chinese imported goods (and another $300 billion is underway) will likely result in slower economic growth and lower business activities as well. This uncertain environment may cause lower business and leisure travel activities.

PK will have a levered balance sheet after the acquisition

PK’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is expected to increase to 4.6x following the close of its acquisition of Chesapeake. This will be much higher than its current leverage of 3.9x as of Q1 2019. We are concerned about its leverage as it will be higher than its peer average of 4.0x. Since we are already in the latter stage of the economic cycle, this increase in leverage will inevitably cause some concerns. Therefore, its share price may not perform well in the near-term until significant synergies are realized and that some non-core assets sales went through.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation

Management expects its 2019 adjusted funds from operations to be in the range of $2.93 ~ $3.07 per share. Using the midpoint of the guidance, we have a price to 2019 estimated AFFO ratio to be 9.6x. Since PK was created in 2017, we do not have its 5-year P/AFFO average. However, we do know that Host Hotels & Resorts’ (HST) 5-year average P/AFFO ratio is about 12.2x. Therefore, we believe Park is still undervalued.

Dividend

Park has recently increased its quarterly dividend from $0.43 per share to $0.45 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.2%. Investors should keep in mind that the REIT has paid special dividends in Q4 2017, Q2 2018 and Q4 2018 thanks to excess gains from the assets sold. If we include its special dividends, its trailing 12-month dividend yield is about 7.9%.

Investor Takeaway

We like Park Hotels & Resorts’ acquisition of Chesapeake Lodging Trust as it will improve PK's portfolio quality. This REIT should continue to perform well if the current economic cycle prolongs. Despite positive growth in its latest quarterly result and an attractive dividend, the cyclical nature of the hotel industry makes us hesitant to recommend a buy. Since we are now in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, conservative investors may want to wait till the beginning of the next economic cycle before investing in this high-quality REIT.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.