Bank Of America: Next Stop $25

Bank of America is at risk of dropping further on the back of weak net interest income growth and growing economic risks.

Bank of America's (BAC) shares do not have an attractive risk/reward ratio for investors even though the bank's share price has dropped from ~$31 at the end of April to ~$28 today. The reason: The trade war between the U.S. and China escalated significantly in May, and new tariffs have a high chance of negatively impacting economic growth and earnings projections for U.S. companies. Bank of America's shares have continued downside in a weak market, and I expect the bank's shares to drop back to the $25 price level.

Bank Of America - Risks To Loan Growth And Weak Net Interest Income Growth

If you remember, there were two key takeaways for investors from Bank of America's first quarter earnings release in April.

1. The bank has been doing a good job in terms of growing its core loan business. Bank of America’s (average) loans and leases grew 4 percent year-over-year, which included 3 percent consumer loan growth and 4 percent commercial loan growth.

Backed by strong economic fundamentals in the United States, both deposits and loans have been growing for Bank of America.

Source: Bank of America Investor Presentation

A U.S. recession, potentially triggered by the current trade conflict, would definitely hurt Bank of America's chances to sustain commercial and consumer loan growth going forward. Further, a recession would most likely lead to an increase in troubled loans and charge-offs, which are currently quite low.

Source: Bank of America

2. The bank's net interest income growth is slowing, which limits Bank of America's earnings upside. Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer Paul Donofrio, for instance, said that the bank expects 3 percent net interest income growth in 2019, which would be only about half of what the bank achieved in 2018.

The muted NII-growth outlook came after the Fed said that it won't increase short-term interest rates anymore in 2019 in order to stimulate growth in light of growing downside risks.

Trade War And Growing Uncertainty

The trade war between the United States and China escalated significantly in May with both the U.S. and China imposing new tariffs on each other's imports. The United States is still considering slapping new tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, which could escalate the tariff conflict further, and which would most likely draw another retaliatory response from China.

The biggest concern here is that tariffs will adversely affect economic growth and earnings projections of U.S. companies which in turn could be a negative catalyst for stocks, including Bank of America. As soon as analysts start to revise their earnings projections downwards, investors are likely in for more pain over the short haul.

Since there is no clear way out of the current trade stalemate, the potential downside outweighs the potential upside here.

Valuation

Bank of America's shares have gotten cheaper in May, but they are still priced at a premium to the last reported accounting book value. Today, investors pay 1.1x book value for Bank of America, which ranks mid-field in terms of P/B-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Bank of America's shares are currently neither overbought nor oversold, based on the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, but the bank's share price has rather consistently declined since the beginning of the month. Since the trade picture is not improving in the slightest, I expect more downside and would expect BAC to drop back to the $25 price level, indicating 12 percent downside potential.

Source: StockCharts

Downside Risks

There are three specific risk factors investors have to watch out for:

1. Another round of (retaliatory) tariffs from the United States and China;

2. A slowdown of economic growth catalyzed by the tariff stand-off;

3. U.S. companies pulling their (mostly) bullish earnings forecasts for 2019. In the worst case scenario, the trade war could even trigger a U.S. recession which is when U.S. banks can be expected to do especially poorly.

Your Takeaway

Since Bank of America has given a muted net interest income growth outlook for 2019 and market risks have risen greatly since the release of first quarter earnings in April, Bank of America's shares will have a very hard time moving higher from here. There is no positive catalyst that could drive the bank's valuation higher from here, other than a complete resolution of the trade conflict, which is very unlikely. Investors largely cling to hope these days, but the odds of a successful trade deal between the U.S. and China decrease every single day. Chances are that investors will be able to gobble up Bank of America's shares at $25 before they hit $30 again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.