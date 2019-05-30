The Rule Of 72 - The Income Method

How long does it take your portfolio to double on its own?

Recently we've started a series of articles outlining the basics behind High Dividend Opportunities methods. All these articles share the same title - The Income Method - and are by design focused on the basic principles of investing that have proven successful for HDO and our members. Today we're happy to present another iteration in this series discussing another facet of saving and investing.

What Is The Rule of 72?

The rule of 72 is a classic investment and saving rule to easily determine how long it will take an investment to double in size. This is calculated by taking 72 and dividing it by the percent of return of your investment or saving account.

This rule of 72 can help careful investors calculate how long they need to achieve a desired portfolio size or how many years they need to keep investing all of their returns to achieve a set goal. When it comes to income investing - something we focus on here at High Dividend Opportunities, we can use the rule of 72 to determine how long it will take for our revenue stream to grow to the desired size. For maintaining a portfolio yielding 9-10% - which is the target yield of our Core Portfolio - you can see it would take 7.2-8 years to double the portfolio and thus double your income stream.

This Rule Has Limitations

The problem many savers and investors have with this rule is that they are forced to add in many of their own assumptions to the formula. Some will mix in the expected price appreciation of their shares - essentially using the rule of 72 attached not to the yield of the portfolio, but its total return. This assumes an even or flat return in relation to price appreciation. I am hesitant to advise anyone to do this ever. Why? The market does not grow at a steady rate, but it moves up and down based on numerous factors that you cannot readily project years into the future.

While the S&P 500 has historically increased in value, there are extended periods of negative returns that can't be accurately predicted in a simple math equation. Furthermore with rapidly growing value stocks like Facebook (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA) and Google (GOOG) would be next to impossible to accurately predict portfolio growth using this rule.

Those using this rule for calculating savings account where there is no pricing exposure will have greater success projecting many years into the future. These savings accounts however will have lower yields - needing more time to achieve the results.

How Do We Use The Rule of 72?

Knowing a rule and applying it are different steps altogether. Here at HDO we target a 9-10% yielding portfolio. Why do we use a portfolio goal versus an individual security goal? Because many fantastic opportunities exist outside of those boundaries. Plus it allows us to mix safe lower yielding picks with high yielding securities that boost yields and only require minimal exposure. In a coming article we will discuss how to design a portfolio made to capture this style of investing.

We focus on the income stream versus the price appreciation aspect, this is because we understand that market prices will move up and down. You however can control the amount of income your investments produce for you by selecting securities to achieve a desired portfolio yield. As you invest your capital and dividends into new or previous securities, you can maintain the overall portfolio yield and achieve the planned rule of 72 results - regardless of underlying price action. Retirees or investors building their portfolio for retirement or to produce income to live off should focus more on the cash flow of their portfolio than short term price movements.

Examples of Income Targets

If an investor starts with a portfolio of $100,000 and aims to have $80,000 annually from his investments alone in retirement, how long does he need to be investing?

Yield of Portfolio Years to Reach Goal 10% 21.6 Years 5% 57.6 years 3% 120 years

The time frame it takes to achieve your goal expands exponentially the lower your portfolio yield is. This is because your portfolio yields less income and that income compounds at a slower rate.

Instead of focusing on growth plays, High Dividend Opportunities focuses on strong income generators like Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) yielding 14%, Ladder Corp (LADR) yielding 8% or Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) yielding 8.68%. These income oriented investments will continue to produce strong income for investors for years to come.

How We Hedge Against Market Volatility

Keeping a yield target in mind is essential when applying the Rule of 72 and this is how we do it here at High Dividend Opportunities. We've been preparing for a recession that is coming. We expect it to come in the next 1-2 years, and as such we've adjusted our Core Portfolio to be ready and defensive in face of it.

To hedge against this, you should adjust your portfolio to contain 40% fixed income securities - preferred shares, bonds and baby bonds or funds that contain these items. Why? The answer is two-fold:

The income produced by these items is more secure than the income from common stock dividends as they must be paid prior to common dividends As the market forecast darkens, fixed income securities typically see a rise in value due to investors fleeing common equity in search for safer waters.

By being already invested in these securities, you can expect to see strong income generation and price appreciation during a recession that typically lowers portfolio values overall. During recent spells of market volatility, we have already seen that investors are moving into preferred securities that High Dividend Opportunity members have previously invested in - providing us with capital gains on top of our steady income.

A second means of hedging is through diversification. We encourage every investor to be invested in no less than 40 individual securities or funds. Why? great question! This way no individual fund or security can overwhelmingly harm your portfolio. Typically we suggest an allocation of no more than 1-3% for the vast majority of the securities we suggest. These securities should not be invested in a single sector but spread across multiple sectors like REITs, MLPs and utilities. This way you have protection via a diversity of securities and a diversity of sectors.

The final hedge is something that only High Dividend members benefit from - real time alerts from our six experts. We are constantly monitoring our Core Portfolio and actively engaging our members in chat. This provides an additional means of protection to your portfolio.

Takeaways

The Rule of 72 is a time proven method to predict the time needed for a portfolio or income stream to double. At HDO we have fixed our portfolio’s goal to produce 9-10% yield providing the ability for our members' income streams to double every 7.2-8 years. This leaves plenty of time for investors or near-retirees to see their income stream grow and provide additional cushion to their budgets!

