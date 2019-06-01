+7% Preferred Stock Options From A High-Growth REIT In A Defensive Sector

With several options to choose from, we consider the strength of the covenants.

Today we look at a group of preferred shares from one of our target segments, residential REITs.

We have been focusing on finding opportunities that will provide high-current yields and are likely to maintain those yields through a recession.

Introduction

At "High Dividend Opportunities", we have been recommending to our income investors to start taking a more defensive approach by allocating 40% of our portfolio to Preferred Stocks, Bonds, Baby Bonds, and fixed income CEFs. Currently our "Preferred Stock Portfolio" alone consists of over 50 recommendation.

In our report today, we will highlight both the common shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG), and its three preferred stocks. Two of the three BRG preferred shares are recommendations or our investors.

BRG is a fast growing Property REIT that operates in a defensive sector. The preferred stocks are:

8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BRG.PA) - Yield 7.8% 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BRG.PC) -Yield 7.5% 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (BRG.PD) - Yield 7.3%

We are recommending that investors buy BRG.PC and BRG.PD which are the two best preferred stocks issued by BRG. They both yield well above 7% and carry a high safely level. These two preferred stocks are recession resilient and we plan to hold them, even in case we hit a recession. They are great high-yield investments that are still undervalued in our opinion. Note that BRG.PD is already part of our "Preferred Stock Portfolio". For those who do not have exposure to the BRG preferred stocks, both BRG.PC and BRG.PD are strong buys.

We recommend BRG.PC under $26.00 or BRG.PD under $25.10. Both preferred stocks go ex-dividend on June 24, or about a month from now.

Below is our full report.

Part of our strategy at " High Dividend Opportunities " for 2019 has been to move into investments that will be able to provide better than average income security in the event of a bear market in 2020-2022. We want to focus on investments that can provide a high current yield, will have limited volatility and have the ability to weather an economic downturn.

In a recent article "How To Protect Your Income From Falling Interest Rates - Part 2: Investing In REITs" we identified residential REITs as a sector which performed relatively well last recession. We noted,

Rent is inherently sticky and very rarely moves down. A recession might cause a slight uptick in delinquencies, but overall, people generally prioritize paying for the roof over their head. "

Since stable income is our top priority, we prefer opportunities among preferred shares. Preferred equity has the advantage that it has to receive the full accrued dividends before a penny can be paid in common dividends.

Additionally, we have identified how bankruptcy resistant property REITs proved to be through the last recession. How even in bankruptcy, preferred equity has an opportunity to be made whole due to the inherent value of real estate assets that are often not recognized on the balance sheet.

When these factors are combined with the REIT qualification rules that require 90% of taxable income is distributed to shareholders, it creates an investment that provides a very secure income stream.

Today we are looking at a multi-family REIT which offers several different series of preferred issues, with yields over 7%. The company has demonstrated strong organic growth, has high-quality multi-family properties and we believe will prove to be recession resistant. All of their preferred shares are cumulative, which means in the rare event that they are suspended, the dividends continue to accrue and must be paid in full before the common dividend can be reinstated.

Bluerock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) had their IPO in March of 2014. As is the case with many smaller REITs, BRG was initially externally managed. External management can help provide REITs with few assets with a platform that enjoys the benefits of the scale of the external manager.

Unfortunately, over the years many external managers have abused the structure and have made decisions that do not always benefit public shareholders. REITs that are externally managed, frequently underperform in the public markets. The external management grew the company quickly and by late 2017, management was internalized. The internalization came with a dividend cut to the common shares as the REIT became responsible for their own expenses.

Data by YCharts

Top line growth has continued to be strong, as BRG has continued aggressively investing in properties and then in renovating/upgrading those properties.

Source: Bluerock Residential Veranda at Centerfield, Houston TX

BRG focuses on highly amenitized "Class A" apartment complexes. These are apartments that are designed to appeal primarily to 25-44 year olds in white collar professions.

In real estate, it is all about "location, location, location" and in multi-family real estate, that old saying is even more true. BRG focuses on high-quality locations with strong job growth and higher than average median incomes.

Source: BRG Investor Presentation

BRG's strategy is paying off as their renovations have resulted in increasing rents, allowing them to post same-store NOI growth of 7.6% last year and increasing to 9% same-store NOI growth in Q1 of 2019.

Since inception, the company has renovated 1,939 units at an average cost of $4,902. Those units have experienced rent increases of $108/month. Assuming a stabilized occupancy rate of 94%, BRG will experience an average return on investment of approximately 25%/year.

BRG anticipates completely another 900-1200 unit renovations this year and has identified 4,550 units in their current portfolio that can undergo similar upgrades. This backlog of renovation projects will provide a reliable and consistent source of growth.

Additionally, these are units that are already generating revenue. We are not dealing with properties that must be redeveloped in order to generate income. Instead, these are value-add opportunities where investment can be done incrementally at BRG's convenience and as market demand exists for them. If the economy takes a downturn, or if BRG is unable to obtain attractive financing, these projects can be put on hold and the property will continue generating NOI at current levels.

Common Shares

With strong revenue growth, high same-store NOI growth and the built-in opportunities for future renovations with great incremental ROI, investing in BRG's common equity might seem like a slam dunk.

There is a lot of potential upside if BRG continues improving their current portfolio and is able to acquire new properties with similar qualities. BRG's share price bottomed in January of 2018 shortly after internalizing their management. Since then, momentum has been on the side of the common shares.

Data by YCharts

With the company buying back some shares and reducing the dilutive impact of the large number of shares issued when management was external, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the future.

The common shares currently pay a dividend of $0.65/year for a current yield of 5.9%. There is unlikely to be any dividend growth in the near term, but there is certainly potential for dividend growth down the road.

For aggressive investors, the common shares are a viable investment. However, as stated above our primary goal is to have a high current yield that is stable. The common equity has upside potential, but when we look at the balance sheet we can see that it comes with some risk.

Debt

To fuel their acquisitions and their renovations, BRG has used a fairly high level of debt.

Source: BRG Q1 2019 Supplement

BRG has outstanding mortgages of $1.2 billion, and when looking at their assets we want to ignore “furniture, fixtures and equipment” since they do not retain value for very long. BRG’s real estate- their land, buildings and improvements total approximately $1.75 billion before depreciation. At the property level, their mortgages are at approximately 68% of the property values.

BRG primarily utilizes non-recourse mortgages, which help mitigate the impact of one or two properties failing to perform as expected. BRG’s notes receivable and preferred equity/JV investments help improve the asset side of their balance sheet, putting their total debt/assets around 60%. Investors should realize that lending money and equity investments are quite a bit higher risk than owning real-estate. If something goes wrong, even if BRG successfully forecloses on the property, the process can take months or even years. Meanwhile, BRG is still responsible for servicing their debt.

If the economy continues to be strong, BRG could experience great return. However, if it slows down, their notes receivable could become troublesome. Many REITs took large impairment charges while foreclosing on properties that they had notes receivable for last recession. Usually, the lost revenues and the necessary deleveraging came at the expense of common equity investors.

We recognize that their value-add efforts have already added more value than is currently carried on the balance sheet and over-time, will continue to do so. It is very likely that BRG’s actual market value of their “Gross Real Estate Investments” is materially higher than the $1.8 billion carried on their balance sheet.

Still, we would like to see property level leverage closer to 60% of real estate at market value.

Source: BRG Q1 2019 Supplement

Looking at BRG’s headline leverage numbers, we can see that they are neither fantastic, nor horrible. With 2.28x interest coverage, BRG is unlikely to have problems servicing their debt, especially since they are in a relatively recession resilient sector.

The debt/EBITDAre ratio is also elevated at 10.05x. With strong same-store NOI growth and continuing returns from their renovation investments, we believe that ratio will improve through rising EBTIDAre. BRG also intends to sell $200-$400 million in properties in the second half of the year. That should help deleverage as well as demonstrate the real estate values they are creating.

We are bullish about BRG’s prospects to overcome these challenges and continue improving their portfolio. We believe that BRG has developed a strong portfolio with significant growth prospects, and we are not the only ones. Harbert Special Opportunity Fund has already made two buyout offers, in a letter Harbert wrote,

Over the past six months, we have made two offers to acquire 100% of the outstanding capital stock of BRG, both at a significant premium to its 100-day moving average. As you are aware, we rescinded our second offer of $12.25 per share after the Board summarily rejected it.”

It is unlikely that Harbert would make an unsolicited offer of $12.25/share unless they believed the NAV of the company was significantly higher than that.

Preferred Equity

With a depressed common share price, BRG has relied heavily on issuing preferred equity. They have 4 different series outstanding.

8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BRG.PA) - Yield 7.8%

6.000% Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock (not Listed)

7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (BRG.PC) -Yield 7.5%

7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (BRG.PD) - Yield 7.3%

The A, C and D are all publicly traded and have a $25 par value. The Series B is not publicly traded and is currently being issued by the REIT.

Source: BRG Investor Presentation

The result is that BRG has over $600 million in outstanding preferred equity, compared to just over $300 million in common equity. From the perspective of the common equity investor, the combination of debt and significant preferred equity makes BRG top-heavy.

As stated above, our primary goal is secure a high current yield that is recession resilient and that will generate high income in both good and bad times. With four series of preferreds to choose from, BRG offers an opportunity to achieve that goal with varying degrees and types of risks.

At current prices, BRG.PA and BRG.PC are offering the highest yields. However, we need to consider that both are trading above par, so if they are redeemed, it would result in a small capital loss. We do not believe that a buyout will occur as the Board has already summarily rejected the offers. It is clear that any attempt to buyout BRG would be a hostile takeover. At only 5.5% of common equity, Harbert is not in a solid position to force a hostile takeover. We believe both issues will be traded at least until their call dates, and it is most likely that they will be redeemed shortly before their respective “step-up” provisions become effective.

Covenants

Above is a list of what we believe are the most relevant covenants. The Series B is quite a bit different from the others, so that will be discussed separately. BRG.PAand BRG.PC have materially similar covenants, with the major differences being BRG.PA’s higher coupon and earlier call date.

Both BRG.PA and BRG.PC have a “step up” provision, which means that if BRG fails to redeem them the coupon rate increases 2% and then increases 2% each following year until the coupon is at 14%. While technically there is no maturity, the rising coupon rates will create a substantial incentive for the company to redeem them before the step-up takes effect. This basically makes BRG.PA and BRG.PC very similar to bond investments with a limited maturity.

Additionally, after the step-up provision is in effect, if the company fails to redeem the shares, the holders of the shares will have the option to force redemption at $25 plus accrued dividends at any time by written request. If such a request is made, the company has the option to pay for the shares in cash or in common equity.

BRG.PA and BRG.PC also both have an asset test. BRG is required to maintain 200% asset coverage measured by their total GAAP assets plus accumulated depreciation, minus their total GAAP liabilities and indebtedness, dividend by the liquidation preference (plus accumulated dividends) of their outstanding preferred shares. If BRG violates this covenant, they are required to buyback Series A or C shares until the asset coverage is back above 200%.

While the potency of this covenant is somewhat diluted by the Series B shares being excluded, it does provide a level of protection and ensures that BRG cannot just sell off assets, or substantially increase their debt levels.

Finally, in the event of a change of control or delisting, the company has the option to redeem all of the preferred shares in cash (the company is required to redeem the Series B with cash). For BRG.PA and BRG.PC, if the company chooses not to redeem the shares, the holders can force redemption, for cash. BRG.PDshareholders can force redemption, but the company can redeem the shares with common equity.

The bottom line is that BRG.PA and BRG.PC have strong supporting covenants which will likely force BRG to redeem them by the step-up date or shortly thereafter. BRG.PD has none of those protective covenants, and also has a lower coupon.

Since BRG.PA and BRG.PC are trading above par, a change of control that closed this quarter would result in a small loss. However, even if an offer was made and accepted, it would take a few quarters to close. During that time, dividend payments would continue as scheduled. With management and the Board opposed to any buyout, a hostile takeover would take much longer.

We believe the probability of a successful buyout is very low, and even if a buyout attempt were successful, preferred shareholders would easily collect at least 3 dividends before it closes. At closing, BRG.PA and BRG.PC shareholders would have the option to get redemption in cash at full par value and would not experience a capital loss.

Series B

The Series B preferred is very different from the other series. It has a significantly lower coupon, it is not publicly traded, and it has a much higher par value. For investors who have a strong belief in the mid-term upside for the common equity of BRG, it can make for an interesting investment.

The Series B are issued from time to time directly through the company. Dividends start accruing at the date of issuance, and are paid monthly. The Series B is a very flexible preferred in that the holder has the option to redeem at any time subject to a redemption fee. The redemption fee starts at 13% and gradually reduces each year until after year 5 it can be redeemed at face value. The company has a redemption option starting in year 2, where it can redeem the shares at face value. At all times, redemption can be in cash or in class A common shares at the company’s discretion. Since the Series B shares are not all issued at the same time, each issuance of preferred shares will be redeemable at different times.

Since the company can convert the Series B into common equity at anytime after the initial two years, it has the potential to be dilutive to the common equity and provides the company with a significant amount of flexibility.

One of the major attractions of the Series B for investors is that each share comes with a warrant to acquire 20 common shares at a 20% premium to the market price at the time of issuance. For example, at the current price of $11 for BRG common, a buyer of 1 preferred share would receive a warrant to buy 20 common shares at $13.20 that is exercisable after one year and doesn’t expire until year 5.

The warrant serves as an option that is exercisable in the future and allows the investor to participate in any upside in the common equity without putting additional capital at risk. If the warrants expire worthless, the shareholder still has the $1,000/share par value for each preferred share and continues receiving the 6% dividend.

The ability for the company to convert the Series B to common equity, plus the warrants that will get exercised if the share price increases more than 20%, creates a lot of potential for dilution of current common shares.

Conclusion

We believe that BRG has a high-quality portfolio that has significant growth potential. Their strategy of renovating and upgrading already serviceable apartments in geographical areas that have high job and high wage growth will prove to be a very profitable strategy. It allows them to get very large returns on their investments as relatively inexpensive upgrades can add significant value from the perspective of tenants.

Since internalizing their management, BRG has seen some momentum in their common equity and even with the significant growth over the past year, they are trading far enough below NAV to attract an unsolicited buyout offer.

Harbert created the best proof possible of asset coverage, making a $12.25/share cash buyout offer. A buyout offer contemplates repaying or assuming all of the debt, plus redeeming all of the preferred shares. It is one thing to have a theoretical NAV based from analyzing the balance sheet, in this case we have an actual cash offer.

BRG common is not a terrible bet here, however there are some potential risks. BRG does have a high level of leverage and a large amount of preferred equity creates fixed charge coverage levels of only 1.29x. For our preferred stock investments, we generally prefer coverage ratios to be higher than that. However, the company has the ability to convert the Series B to common equity in the future if covering the preferred dividends becomes an issue. Excluding the Series B dividends, the fixed-charge coverage is over 1.65x. Considering the growth opportunity, and the ability to convert the Series B to common shares, we are comfortable that BRG has sufficient fixed charge coverage ratios.

The potential for dilution from the Series B preferred shares, the outstanding warrants, plus the potential for BRG to have a secondary offering as their share price starts getting closer to $15 should be a significant concern for BRG common shareholders. Even as the company grows NOI and has improving financials, dilution could easily limit the upside for the common equity.

Since our goal is to have high current yield with significant future stability, we find the preferred shares much more attractive. When we look at the covenants, it is clear that BRG.PA and BRG.PC are somewhat superior to BRG.D in terms of safety. That additional strength comes at a price, and explains why BRG.A and BRG.Ctrade at a premium to par. While initially it appears that BRG.A and BRG.C are trading at a higher yield, after we factor in that they will be redeemed for only $25 they are actually yielding less.

Below, we have our suggested price targets, “yield to worst” is the effective yield if BRG redeems the preferreds on the call date. “Yield to step up” is the effective yield if BRG redeems on the date when the “step-up” feature comes into effect.

Income investors will find slightly more protection in BRG.PA and BRG.PC, although they should be aware that as the call dates approach the share prices will most likely come down. BRG.PD should provide the highest yield for a longer period. At the current prices, we recommend either BRG.PC or BRG.PD. Below we lay out our "Buy Under" prices for both preferred stocks:

BRG.PC is currently the best opportunity at any price below $26.00 . It has a much better “yield to worst” than BRG.PA and investors can expect a yield of 6% to 6.5% depending on when the series is called.

. It has a much better “yield to worst” than BRG.PA and investors can expect depending on when the series is called. BRG.PD is a great buy at under $25.10 and will yield approximately 7% or better.

We recommend BRG.PC under $26.00 or BRG.PD under $25.10. Both preferred stocks go ex-dividend on June 24, or about a month from now.

