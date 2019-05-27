Canadian Dollar Weakness Likely To Persist

I see further weakness for the Canadian dollar from here.

A big reason for this is the need to stimulate Canada's export market in light of low consumer spending due to high household debt.

Back in December, I made the argument that the Canadian dollar was oversold against the greenback.

The main reason behind my argument was that this was an overreaction to a temporary fall in oil prices, and we would soon see the loonie bounce back.

Since then, the loonie has actually fallen against the dollar on a holistic basis:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, we can see that Brent crude oil has appreciated by over 22% during this time:

Source: investing.com

Additionally, the loonie has continued to decline against most major currencies since December:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, I likely misjudged the weak loonie in December as being the result of low oil prices when, in fact, this does not tell us the whole story.

Interest rates in Canada at the time were 1.75%, and the Bank of Canada recently decided to keep rates at this level in April.

The loonie itself is trading near its lowest levels in a decade compared to the greenback:

Source: investing.com

So, what has been keeping the loonie weak and is it likely to stay this way?

Ultimately, with mortgage and consumer debt remaining significantly high in Canada, the pace of growth in consumer spending has significantly slowed from 2018 onward:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

As a result, Canada has become increasingly reliant on exports to sustain growth. In particular, given that low productivity has resulted in high costs of production in Canada, the loonie has had to depreciate in order to make Canadian exports competitive.

For as long as household debt remains high in Canada, this situation will likely continue - as Canada has little means of bolstering growth other than through exports.

Household debt in Canada grew faster than that of income in the fourth quarter of last year according to Statistics Canada, and with the Bank of Canada having raised interest rates five times since mid-2017, the Canadian consumer may not be able to absorb the effect of a further increase in rates which would threaten economic growth.

Particularly, I see this situation persisting due to the US-China trade war.

It is estimated that the effects of the trade war could potentially cost Canada 150,000 jobs, according to Bank of Montreal. The reason for this is that in the event of significant tariffs being imposed on both the US and China, the US economy would likely contract by 1 percent in GDP. This would have the knock-on effect of reducing consumer spending in the United States, and hence the volume of goods and services that Canada can export to the US - which is a major trading partner.

Under this scenario, the Canadian dollar would weaken even further due to 1) less demand for exports (and hence CAD) by the United States and 2) inability to boost the CAD through domestic growth as a result of high debt levels. The possibility of a rate cut by the Bank of Canada would also be on the table in this scenario, and this would likely lead to a further dip in the loonie.

Ultimately, I expect the Canadian dollar will weaken from here. Exports are the main driving force behind economic growth in Canada right now, and the debt situation shows no signs of easing. Higher oil prices alone will not result in any significant strength for the loonie. Additionally, should the US-China trade war result in weaker growth for the United States, then the loonie could take a hit but exports may not rise to compensate for this, which would not be a good sign for economic growth in Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.