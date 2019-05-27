Kimberly-Clark Shares Are Just Too Expensive

Source

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) has been touted as a buy-and-hold stock that offers investors a stream of income almost worry-free. While the company is reliable with its 46 years of growing dividend payments, times are changing. The company may find it hard to keep up an impressive dividend growth rate as we already have seen due to margin pressure and sales declines. Last time I reviewed Kimberly-Clark I thought the stock might be a value trap. Since then, it has gained more than 20%. However, the company still is seeing revenue declines even when accounting for pretty aggressive price increases. Investors should not look to Kimberly-Clark as an attractive investment unless it either sees a yield significantly higher than average or it can turn around its declining sales trend.

Performance

In the last quarterly report, Kimberly-Clark reported earnings that at first glance look good. The stock jumped on a rather impressive beat, but revenue still saw a decline.

While there are many ways to improve earnings whether through cost cutting or share repurchases, there are not many ways to alternate revenue. This is what matters to me as an investor as it will signal whether the company can still grow its sales. While some the decline was mostly attributed to foreign currency headwinds of 5%, organic revenue grew 3% of which 4% was due to price increases. This means that truly there was still a decline in sales yet again. Hardly something to be excited about. First quarter adjusted profit was $807 million which compares to $824 million in 2018. Results were impacted by $135 million worth of higher input costs.

Taking a look at the balance sheet we see the company stands in a less attractive position than the prior quarter.

The company has less cash on hand than in the prior quarter as well as more short term debt. Total debt was $7.9 billion in the quarter ended March 31, 2019 which is $400 million more than at the end of 2018. While increasing debt isn't always a problem, I don't like to see it with a company that has declining cash flows due to restructuring and declining sales. The company should look towards improving its balance sheet rather than committing to share repurchases as in the long run it leaves it in a financially stronger position. Despite this the company repurchases 1.4 million shares in the first quarter at an average price of $120 per share. This cost the company $167 million.

Below paints a clear picture of exactly what happened during the quarter.

The company saw another quarter and another year of revenue declines. While the organic sales were up by 3% it was not enough to help offset volume declines and currency headwinds. This was despite increased pricing. As an investor, sometimes you see revenues decrease or not grow but will see earnings grow due to cost cuts, share reduction, or other factors. This is seen with the rise in earnings for KMB, but operating profit actually declining tells the story. The company continues to see pressure on margins and with its profit.

This is an ugly trend that has been ongoing for quite some time. The margin pressure seems to be pretty significant and should be a concern for investors as the lower profit will lead to increased payout ratios and constrained balance sheet strength.

Cash flow also continues to be pressured down from the year-earlier period despite tax cuts that should have helped KMB.

The company continues to expect to spend $2-$2.3 billion capital returns to shareholders, which is attractive, of course. However, at this time I believe it would be more beneficial for the company to reduce debt, acquire innovators in the space, or look at other measures to improve sales trends.

The company continues to target full-year 2019 organic sales growth of 2 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $6.50 to $6.70. While this may seem strong compared to 2018, it is important to note the affects of tax adjustments. In fact these expected earnings are quite close to what the company earned in 2017. This is despite two years worth of share repurchases, which should help boost earnings per share. This to me means the shares are not worth any more today than they were 2 years ago.

Investors should really look at KMB to start making smart acquisitions that it can drive synergy and growth from. There have been many moves made by peer Unilever (UL) to acquire popular yet smaller healthcare product companies that are disrupting their categories. This may set KMB up for the future decades should they notice the trend and try to take advantage. Many consumers are switching away from the old stalwart brand names and moving towards newer or non-brand name items. This is a trend affecting not only KMB but many food companies as well. Times are changing, but Kimberly-Clark is not. Thus, the valuation needs to make sense for investors to begin to acquire shares.

Valuation

Taking a look at the current valuation, we see that KMB trades above some of its 5-year averages, and this is at a time when the whole market has seen a pullback.

There is no metric that is pointing to KMB as being a screaming buy. It trades above its average P/S, P/CF, and forward P/E. This all signals shares have gotten ahead of themselves and should revert to the mean since no significant earnings growth is expected.

Compared to peers, Kimberly-Clark is more attractive, but this is perhaps due to the less-than-attractive growth compared to its peers.

KMB offers a higher yield and lower P/E as well as P/S than its peers in the space. There could be a valuation gap difference that should be closed, but it could come from the decompression of peer values.

Lastly, looking at yield to see if it is above average, we look at the chart below.

A yield above 3% would be noted as above normal; however, currently with a yield around 3.15%, it is not the highest it's been or significantly above average. It is about 2 deviations from the mean, which I do not find to signal it is currently undervalued by much. The yield is very close to the average of 2.96%. Should the yield revert to a level where it is above 4%, it would then signal a much more attractive situation for investors to buy the stock. At this time, there are many stocks that are yielding much more due to general market weakness. If income is the main goal, investors may want to look elsewhere.

Conclusion

Investors often like to hold shares of KMB for the reliable dividend. While this is certainly a key reason to own the stock, I believe in being invested in a company whose results will continue to show growth and improve. In the case of KMB, they have been trending in a negative direction, and specifically, for new capital, the stock should not be at the top of any buy list. This is especially true now that the stock is trading at new highs. Should the shares trade down to levels where the valuation becomes significantly below average or the yield above average, then we might revisit it. However, it is important to see a reversal in sales or revenue trends as the company will continue to be dead money otherwise. Investors looking for dividend income that is reliable might be better off looking at other peers in the consumer good space and coming back to KMB when its strategy changes.

