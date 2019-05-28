Celgene: $15.30 Of EPS Evaporates

The reason for this dichotomy - the only way an investor can realize a return from an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends, and/or gains on sales, regardless of company performance.

We also understand there is almost always a dichotomy between the perceived financial performance of a company, and the returns achieved by shareholders.

Empowering Investors To Make Informed Decisions.

Seeking Alpha's mission is, "to empower investors to make informed decisions". Here at Analysts' Corner, we believe demystifying the financial statements of corporations is a good start to the empowering process. Forget arguments on whether company performance should be judged on free cash flows [FCF], earnings per share [EPS], or other performance measure. Knowledgeable investors may support one over the other, but always with the qualification, these measures should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. In this article, I hope to show how the masses of detail in Income Statements, Balance Sheets, and Cash Flow statements can be condensed, to provide a comprehensive review of overall company performance. I provide details of actual rates of return for Celgene shareholders investing in the company over the last 4 to 5 years. I also touch on the planned takeover of Celgene (CELG) by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY).

Celgene: Shareholder Returns Vis-A-Vis Company Performance

TABLE 1 - Celgene: Historical Shareholder Returns

The rates of return shown in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results, they are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 21, 2019. For all of these share investors, Celgene, up until the present, has provided negative total returns. The returns have ranged from negative 1.16% to negative 21.61%. If the share price represents fair value at present, then the cause of the negative returns is buyers paid too high a price at entry.

Celgene: Historical Statistics - Company And Shareholders

TABLE 2 - Historical Statistics

I like to divide statistics into those that relate to internal company performance, and those more directly affecting shareholder returns.

Celgene Company Performance -

From TABLE 2, we can see strong double digit revenue growth and gross profit margin above 90%. Operating income as a percentage of revenue is 44.6% on a Q1-2019 TTM basis, versus 37% for FY 2012. Both GAAP and Non-GAAP net income for Q1-2019 TTM are at record highs. Net Operating Assets increased markedly in FY 2015 and FY 2018, reflecting large acquisitions. Return On Net Operating Assets has fallen after these acquisitions, but did recover to 46.7% by 2017 after the 2015 acquisitions. The return has fallen to the mid 30 percent range following the 2018 acquisitions. Return on equity (ROE) for Q1-2019 TTM is 66.2%, compared to 26% for FY 2012. The higher return on equity is primarily due to management greatly reducing shareholders equity through massive share repurchases. FCF has improved from $1.9Bn in FY 2012 to $6.7Bn for Q1-2019 TTM. The company has not paid dividends, so dividend payout ratio is zero%. With this outstanding historical performance, it is not surprising Seeking Alpha Essential's quant rating is "Very Bullish". But in the case of Celgene, the historical statistics (per Figure 1) are of the type that gave rise to the saying, "there are lies, damned lies, and statistics".

Figure 1

Source: SA Essential

Celgene Share Owner Statistics -

Celgene share price showed high growth rates from end of 2012, through end of 2015, but went into significant decline between then and end of 2018. The Bristol Myers takeover bid has caused the share price to lift into the mid $90s, still well below the $119.76 at end of FY 2015. P/E ratio is currently in the 14 to 15 range, up from end of FY 2018, but far below the 23 to 67 range of previous years. The lower P/E ratio is a function of a falling share price, and an improving EPS. Shareholders have not received any dividend payments.

Celgene: Dichotomy Between Company Performance And Shareholder Outcomes

Based on the data in TABLE 2, the company has performed superbly, particularly over the last few years. But as per TABLE 1, the total return for shareholders has been negative. What is the point of generating all those earnings and cash, if shareholders receive no cash by way of dividends, and the share price declines? And where have all the earnings and cash gone? We can find the answer to those questions in our condensed comparative cash flow statements and balance sheets.

TABLE 3 - Condensed Comparative Cash Flow Statements

Here is a brief summary of what TABLE 3 tells us about Celgene's total funds flows in the period end of 2012 to end of Q1-2019 -

Net acquisitions of $17.35Bn were funded principally by $17.05Bn of additional debt;

Free cash flow of $22.41Bn was generated by $23.88Bn from operations, less capital expenditure of $1.47Bn;

$21.09Bn of the free cash flow generated was used to repurchase shares; and

The balance of the free cash flow, together with $2.37Bn from payments for common stock, were the principal contributors to the increase of $3.34Bn cash at end of Q1-2019.

To understand the ramifications of all that for shareholders, we need to go to the condensed comparative balance sheets statement, per TABLE 4 below

TABLE 4 - Condensed Comparative Balance sheets

Here is a brief summary of what TABLE 4 tells us about Celgene's management of the company, for the benefit of shareholders, in the period end of 2012 to end of Q1-2019 -

Cumulative net income attributable to shareholders was $15.58Bn, but shareholders equity increased by only $2.47Bn, a difference of $13.11Bn;

There were no dividends paid, so where did this $13.11Bn belonging to the shareholders go, and did it benefit shareholders?

In simple terms, the $3.11Bn was mostly offset by a net amount of 13.67Bn, atributable to share repurchases less the deemed cost of shares issued to employees. Comprehensive income adjustments, that do not pass through the income statement, make up the balance of $0.55Bn;

Share repurchases might be expected to improve the situation for shareholders due to the reduction in share count. But, even on a per share basis, shareholders' equity per share has increased by only $4.49, compared to cumulative EPS of $19.79 per share.

How does $15.30 per share of shareholders funds evaporate, when there have been no dividends paid?

Celgene Share Repurchases And Stock Compensation - A Shareholder Unfriendly Combination

The subject of share repurchases can provoke an emotional response by investors, for and against this form of "distribution to shareholders". My view is share repurchases can be of great benefit to shareholders, and quite an appropriate course of action for board and management to take. But it very much depends on whether the share repurchases do in fact benefit shareholders. Peter N. Kellogg, CFO of Celgene on the 4th quarter 2017 conference call -

So, I wouldn't assume that every quarter you’re going to see us clicking off the exact same amount of share repurchase, because we do design it such that we're responsive and taking advantage of the volatility in the overall markets as well as sometimes in our stock. But, in general, I think that we feel like it makes a lot of sense, we run return on invested capital analyses and it's been a fantastic investment in a great way to return cash to shareholders for the company and certainly has been a major contributor to our return on invested capital as a Corporation. So we will continue -- expect to continue to do that as we go forward, but always as we said our first priority is strategic pipeline next-generation. And then our second priority is just make sure we do have a strong financial capacity to return cash to shareholders in the most advantaged way possible.

Those remarks suggest shareholders have been, and are, the beneficiaries of Celgene's share repurchases The changes in shareholders' equity, and equity per share, as reflected in TABLE 4 above, suggests otherwise.

Celgene Share Repurchases - Who Are The Beneficiaries?

Issue Of Shares For Employee Stock Compensation -

TABLE 4 shows CELG issued 101MM shares, at an average deemed cost of $73.17, by way of employee stock compensation, in the period from end of 2012 fiscal year to end of Q1-2019. The deemed value of these shares is charged as a non-cash expense in the company's income statement. These deemed non cash costs are added back to income to arrive at cash flow from operations.

Repurchase Of Shares For Benefit Of Shareholders -

TABLE 4 shows Celgene repurchased 198MM shares at an average cost of $106.28 per share, in the period from end of 2012 fiscal year to end of Q1-2019. The cost of repurchasing these shares came directly out of shareholders' equity. The critical outcome for remaining shareholders, from share repurchases, is the reduction in the total share count. In the absence of other factors, a share repurchase at fair value should leave remaining shareholders no better or worse off than before the share repurchase - each remaining shareholder is left with a larger slice of a smaller cake. Factors that would make a share repurchase favorable for shareholders include: shares able to be repurchased at a favorable low share price; and, availability of surplus funds, which cannot be reinvested at a similar, or higher return on net operating assets than the company is currently achieving.

Celgene Share Repurchases Have Not Benefited Shareholders -

On a number of counts, Celgene share repurchases have been of no benefit to its shareholders. For instance, 198MM shares have been repurchased at an average $106.28 per share, compared to the current closing price of $96.24 on May 21, 2019. But, the overwhelming negative factor for shareholders, is the failure of the company to reduce share count by the number of shares repurchased. The share count of 705MM at end of Q1-2019 is only 97MM less than the 802MM at end of 2012, despite the repurchase of 198MM shares. Over half the share repurchases could be more appropriately described as shares purchased to cover shares issued to employees. Looking at it in another way, the company paid $$21.09Bn to reduce share count by 97MM, an effective cost of ~$216 per share.

Celgene: Stock Compensation, And Share Repurchases, Have Resulted In Significant Distortions In Financial Reporting

Distortion Of Celgene Reported Cash Flows From Operations -

Looking objectively at TABLE 4, and with the benefit of hindsight, it is clear the cash cost to Celgene shareholders of the issue of 101MM shares to employees is the cost of offsetting repurchases ~$10.7Bn (101MM*$106.28). The employee share issues did not involve cash outlays, so there was no effect on operating cash flows. At the time of the share repurchases, the cash payments were classified under financing in the Celgene cash flow statements. So once again, there was no effect on operating cash flows. Arguably this is a distortion, and Celgene operating cash flows have been overstated by ~$10.7Bn. By extension, Celgene FCF has also been overstated by ~$10.7Bn. Be careful when using FCF as a basis of valuation.

Distortion Of Celgene Reported Net Income -

At the time of granting options and issuing shares, Celgene would have carried out fair value calculations to arrive at stock compensation expense charged to profit and loss. The calculated amount of $7.4Bn is less by ~$3.3Bn than the cost of repurchasing shares. This cost of $3.3Bn has flowed straight to equity, rather than being a charge against net income. To that extent, net income has been overstated by $3.3Bn.

Distortion Of Company And management Performance Statistics -

Firstly, there is the overstatement of earnings, EPS and FCF, as described above. In addition, the reduction in shareholders' equity, without benefit to shareholders, increases the calculated return on equity. So, we have overstated earnings divided by reduced equity, resulting in artificial, and greatly magnified return on equity (ROE). ROE, earnings, EPS, CFOA and FCF are often included as performance measures for management and employee stock compensation, leading to rewards for measures that are not beneficial to shareholders.

Celgene: Conclusions

At Analysts' Corner, we have a disciplined approach, using the Analysts' Corner 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards, to determine if the current share price represents a buying opportunity, that is likely to provide a satisfactory return going forward. Before undertaking such an exercise, we believe it is prudent to not only review quant ratings, but to also firstly determine if the company is what we term "shareholder friendly". We find Celgene has not been shareholder friendly over the past ~7 years, at least.

Bristol Myers' Takeover Of Celgene

Buying the business of Celgene, is a different proposition to buying a minority shareholding. The shareholders of Celgene have not received one cent of cash from Celgene from their investment in shares of Celgene. Bristol Meyers, through its acquisition of the whole of the business, have absolute access to and control over the assets and cash flows of Celgene. This difference is why, at Analysts' Corner, we have reservations about using FCF as a basis for valuation of shares of a company. FCF is more suitable for valuation purposes if buying the whole of a business. The Bristol Myers takeover is an opportunity for Celgene shareholders to achieve an exit at a higher price than would otherwise be the case. I intend to do a construct of what the combined and consolidated Bristol Myer/Celgene businesses will look like. I believe it will be an impressive organization. Whether it will be any friendlier to its shareholders than the separate organizations have been, remains to be seen.

If you wish to be notified of future articles, please click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Or become an Analysts' Corner member. Share investing ideas with a like-minded group. Access 1View∞Scenarios™ dashboards to allow scenario testing for tickers of interest. You are welcome to Register today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner takes advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data.

today for an absolutely no obligation 14-day free trial. Analysts' Corner takes advantage of market sentiment and company fundamentals, to objectively target rates of return, rather than make purely qualitative assessments based on imperfect and inappropriate data. Register now to join in the discussions on GE's involvement in the hydrogen-electrical super highway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.