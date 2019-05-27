GM Cruise And Legacy Business - The Best Of Both Worlds

The rest of the GM's business comes at a very steep discount.

Cruise now represents around 25% of GM's market cap, compared to about 1% at the time of acquisition in 2016.

Whatever the future holds for autonomous driving, GM's Cruise is well positioned and is attracting the right partners.

Investment Thesis

It is getting increasingly hard for the market to fairly value all of General Motors' (GM) businesses. The company's corporate name is still reminiscent of an old dinosaur within the auto industry, invoking feelings of polluting ICE vehicles, bankruptcy, and bailouts.

In reality, however, the company has truly reinvented itself by significantly scaling back and restructuring its traditional businesses and investing proceeds from its highly profitable SUV & Truck business into future mobility platforms. Not only is GM business shifting quickly towards these platforms, but it is doing so while keeping its leadership in its legacy business.

Source: Autonews.com

Although the EV revolution is quickly unfolding, it is not clear whether adoption of EVs would be straight line or if it would face some hiccups down the line. Other technologies such as fuel cells might as well find their place in the auto industry of tomorrow. Whatever the case, GM seems to be well-positioned to be a future leader.

In the meantime, if we exclude GM's autonomous driving business (Cruise), the rest of the GM's businesses come at a very low price. History has shown us that when a high quality legacy business is combined with an emerging high-growth one, the market often struggles to put a fair price on the combined entity. This, in my opinion, represents an attractive opportunity.

Some Thoughts on Transportation as a Service (TaaS)

Source: travelspirit.foundation

The Integrator (App Provider)

Starting from the end consumer, robotaxis would compete for one of the most scarce digital resources - screen space. A well-known and trusted app that provides all kind of mobility solutions globally would have a significant competitive advantage.

Source: secondmeasure.com

That's the main reason why companies such as Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) are competing fiercely, despite the massive losses and the speculations that in its current form ride-sharing would never be profitable.

Apart from ride-sharing, capturing market share in adjacent segments such as food and parcel delivery would be just as important.

Source: buildfire.com

Having said that, ecosystem companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) would have a significant competitive advantage as well. Google launched its Waymo app just last month and could easily scale it up by just having it pre-installed on all Android phones. Apple is another player that could easily introduce a platform competing with Uber and Lyft, should the company succeed with its self-driving ventures.

But perhaps the self-driving service would initially be limited to a handful of pre-determined and mapped routes. For example, from city centers to airports, bus stations etc. In which case, at least in the beginning, companies like Uber and Lyft with already scaled-up ride-sharing services would compete more easily. The software could simply decide whether or not to allocate your journey to a self-driving car from Waymo or Cruise or a normal taxi. Longer than expected delays in driverless cars, however, put Uber and Lyft current business models at risk.

Lyft has already announced self-driving services using Waymo in Phoenix and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) in Las Vegas. Whether or not Cruise services in San Francisco will be soon added on Lyft app is a bit harder to predict as Uber might be the preferred platform for Cruise.

Although GM owns nearly 7% in Lyft, SoftBank - Cruise's second largest shareholder owns 12.8% in Uber, which makes SoftBank the largest Uber shareholder.

Whatever the case, GM's collaboration with both Lyft and Uber would allow it to compete with ecosystem players such as Google and Apple.

Purposely Built Vehicles

When it comes to robotaxis, purposely built vehicles would have a massive advantage over vehicles with normal interior. A great analogy could be made with Geely's (OTCPK:GELYF) subsidiary manufacturing the famous London's black cab taxis. The London EV company offers purposely built EVs which offer plenty of space and provide a glimpse into what we could expect from future purposely built robotaxis.

Space is perhaps also the reason why Waymo chose Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans for its AV offering.

Source: alphr.com

Purposely built vehicles are where Honda engineering experience would play a key role in Cruise's strategy. Cruise's founder and CTO Kyle Vogt has recently commented:

Shouldn't the car of the future have giant TV screens, a mini bar, and lay-flat seats? Maybe it should. We've been quietly prototyping a ground-breaking new vehicle over the past two years that is fully released from the constraints of having a driver behind the wheel.

Even though GM suffered a pushback few days ago on its request to launch a car without driving controls, a purposely built robotaxi is more likely the way to go forward and is where Cruise is focusing on.

Branding

Another very important point that needs to be taken into account is branding. Surely, brand association is key when it comes to consumer buying behavior.

So, now imagine how a client of a given brand would feel towards it, if the car is widely available to be used as a taxi. How excited are you right now to own one of London's black cab EVs as your personal car? Even though the technology behind it is cutting edge, it just doesn't work when it comes to aspiring ownership.

That is probably one of the main reasons why the Chevy brand has been taken off from all of Cruise's latest vehicles (that and perhaps an upcoming IPO):

Source: autonews.com

Few Words on Tesla

In spite of all of the industry developments, Tesla (TSLA) is still quoted by many as being the absolute leader in AV technology. Google trends shows a massive jump in searches of the word "robotaxi" at the time when Tesla held its self-driving event:

Source: Google trends

Not only that but also all related topics have something to do with Tesla.

Users searching for your term also searched for these topics.

Source: Google trends

All that clearly shows the absolute hype around Tesla's AV capabilities and strategy. Quite surprisingly though, industry reports show exactly the opposite.

Source: Forbes

As it has been the case for the past few years, Google's Waymo and GM's Cruise are still leaders on both execution and strategy, while Tesla seems to be lagging behind.

Not only that, but I see other problems with Tesla's highly hyped approach:

Redundancy - Tesla's approach has been highly controversial due to the lack of lidar in Tesla vehicles.

Airplanes are perfectly capable of flying with only one engine. However, all commercial aircrafts use at least two. Why? Redundancy.

I am not an expert in any of the fields, but AVs being full of redundancy systems seem like the more logical approach.

The logic behind the notion that lidar is expensive and hence not needed seems flawed. Electric vehicles are expensive as well, but that doesn't mean that cheaper ICE automobiles are the future. It's exactly demand that spurs innovation and lowers prices. As a result, lidar prices have fallen considerably.

Only time will tell whether or not Musk's approach is the right one, until then, I would prefer to stick with the more logical one.

Branding - similarly to Apple in smartphones, Tesla has been successfully leveraging its premium brand in EVs.

It's not only the technology within the cars, but also the feeling of being different that has made Tesla such an attractive vehicle to own. This again does not tie well with Tesla offering a taxi service under its brand.

Funding - unless deep pocket investors such as Apple step in, Tesla will have a very hard time delivering huge AV fleets while scaling up its manufacturing capabilities.

The notion that Tesla owners would use their personal cars as robotaxis, again, seems flawed. Not to mention how Tesla cars would compete with spacious purposely built taxis.

Cruise

Source: getcruise.com

Business Value

General Motors acquired the San Francisco-based startup Cruise back in May 2016 for the total amount of $581m, of which $291m was paid in cash and $290m with stock.

On May 2018, SoftBank announced $900m investment in Cruise with a further commitment of $1,350m when AVs are commercially available. This gave SoftBank 19.6% stake in the company and valued Cruise at around $11,500m.

Since the second tranche was not received at the time, in one of my previous articles I argued that this should give GM Cruise a lower valuation as we need to account for time value of money. I calculated that Cruise Business Value should be around $10,083m, instead of $11,500m. However, for consistency, throughout this article, I will use the latter.

Four months later, Honda (NYSE:HMC) followed with a 5.7% equity stake, formed of $750m cash outlay and commitment of $2,000m more over the next 12 years. This valued Cruise at $14,600m.

Then, in May 2019, another financing round followed by Softbank, Honda, GM and T. Rowe Price for a total amount of $1,150m which valued Cruise at around $19,000m.

This totaled to $7,250m funds committed to Cruise distributed as follows:

Source: various publication sources

Assuming that GM committed a tiny amount of around $100-150m during the last round, I calculate that it should have at least 69% equity stake in Cruise. Out of the current $19bn valuation, this gives GM around $13bn equity stake in Cruise or around 25% of GM's total market cap.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance and various publication sources

The deals secured brought key strategic partners such as SoftBank, which is the largest shareholder of Uber, and Honda which will contribute with its engineering skills. As a result of the deals, Cruise was also able to grow exponentially and attract key talent.

In 2016, Cruise had around 40 employees.

Source: Fortune.com

In June 2017, according to Mary Barra, that number has increased to 200, and GM's latest Twitter account provides a glimpse into the growth of the workforce.

Source: twitter.com

In a nutshell, GM's Cruise business:

is the leader in the AV sector, together with Waymo

has secured the right partnerships and funding with $7.25bn raised so far

has been recognized by the right partners, which brought the overall valuation to $19bn but would also contribute with technical and engineering expertise

is working on developing a purposely built robotaxi vehicle with engineers from GM and Honda

has been one of the fastest growing companies in the sector

Whether or not Cruise keeps its leading position or loses it is hard to speculate. Nevertheless, GM has done an outstanding job from bringing Cruise from a tiny company to being one of the world's leading AV contenders.

How Much are GM's Other Businesses Worth

Apart from GM Automotive, within the legacy business, I also include:

GM Financial which provides auto loan financing through auto dealers across the US & Canada.

Source: GM.com

All Joint Ventures in China

Source: GM.com

Source: General Motors 2018 10-K Filing

A number of smaller businesses, subsidiaries, and investments, such as ACDelco, GM Defense, equity stake in Lyft, recently scaled back Maven etc.

P/B Multiple

To calculate GM's legacy business P/B multiple, we need to adjust current market cap with the above estimated market value of Cruise stake and also adjust the book value of equity with the initial investment made in Cruise.

According to GM's 2016 10-K Filing:

Of the total consideration, $130 million was allocated to intangible assets, primarily in-process research and development with an indefinite life until fully developed and commercialized, $39 million was allocated to deferred tax liabilities, net of other assets, and $490 million was allocated to non-tax-deductible goodwill in Corporate primarily related to the synergies expected to arise as a result of the acquisition.

It is then fair to assume that the whole amount of $581 paid for Cruise should be excluded from GM's book value of equity.

We then also subtract $13bn from GM's current market cap.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance and General Motors 2019 Q1 10-Q Filing

So, the market believes that General Motors' assets attributable to equity holders are worth less than their book value. Let's have a look at what kind of assets are these:

GM Balance Sheet Q1 2019

Source: General Motors 2019 Q1 10-Q Filing

Assets & liabilities marked in light grey are attributable to GM Financial, which uses special purpose vehicles. I will explain the purpose of these below and why most retail investors get it terribly wrong when calculating GM's debt load or exposure to the price of leased vehicles. For now, these amounts would be netted off against each other to calculate the book value of equity of GM Financial.

Source: General Motors 2019 Q1 10-Q and 2018 10-K Filings

According to GM 2018 10-K Filing, $1.9bn of Goodwill is attributable to GM Financial for the acquisition of Ally Financial Inc. in 2015.

Source: General Motors 2018 10-K Filing

Now that we established the book value of equity of GM Financial, we could start allocating assets which should belong to equity holders (assuming a liquidation scenario). Normally, we would do that by starting with the riskiest assets first, as the least risky and most liquid assets would normally belong to creditors and other stakeholders.

Firstly, we would exclude all current assets as these are the most liquid and least risky ones. Looking at non-current assets, the most risky ones appear to be:

Equity attributable to GM Financial due to high exposure of worsening credit quality and residual value of leased vehicles

Other assets as these include all kinds of non-operating assets and derivative instruments

Equity in GM's Chinese Joint Ventures

Goodwill and intangible assets, a split of these assets is provided in the 10-K extract above

The rest I allocated to property, plant, and equipment

* Residual goodwill and intangible assets once Cruise and Ally Financial are accounted for

** Property, Plant & Equipment up to the amount of Adjusted Book Value of Equity

Source: author's calculations based on General Motors 2019 Q1 10-Q Filing

Acquiring of all of these assets at 91 cents on the dollar is a rare opportunity in the current highly priced market.

P/E Multiple

During the first quarter of FY 2019, GM's CFO Dhivya Suryadevara reiterated the EPS guidance for the year:

Before I close, I wanted to reiterate our outlook for the calendar year. We continue to expect strong EPS-diluted adjusted in 2019 in the range of $6.50 to $7 and adjusted automotive free cash flow in the range of $4.5 billion to $6 billion.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance and General Motors Q1 2019 10-Q Filing

Assuming GM achieves the lower end of its guidance, the company's legacy business still trades at a P/E multiple of less than x4.0.

These are still conservative estimates as GM Cruise losses should also be taken into account.

Source: General Motors 2018 10-K Filing

Even though there are some valid arguments to support GM's legacy business low valuation, these are by no means sufficient to support P/B multiple of x0.9 and forward P/E of below x4.0.

Some of the risks include:

GM's legacy business consists mostly of declining ICE vehicles.

Although this is true, most people tend to get carried away with it.

Firstly, GM is fully committed to EVs and, as a matter of fact, has some of the best settling EVs for 2018:

Source: greentechmedia.com

GM's luxury brand Cadillac is now expected to become the company's leading EV brand.

I see no problem for GM to gradually shift its automotive business from ICE vehicles to electric ones, while in the meantime continue to reap the benefits of its highly profitable SUV and Truck business.

Secondly, it's not entirely clear what the rate of EV adoption would be over the next couple of years. There are many problems that still need to be resolved before electric vehicles overtake ICE powered ones. Other technologies such as fuel cells might also offer acceptable solutions. Again, GM seems to be well-positioned whatever the future scenario is.

The ongoing trade war with China.

Fair point which is likely to affect GM's business in many ways, should worse come to worst. GM's joint ventures in China might be at risk. The company is already feeling the effects of higher steel prices. U.S. consumers would also be negatively affected, and the overall risk of recession has increased significantly.

Nevertheless, these are factors that I rarely care about when selecting individual equity investments. Trying to time the market has been proven a fruitless effort, and political decisions are also impossible to predict by retail investors. That's why diversification both within the equity portfolio and the asset classes is crucial.

Debt load - where most retail investors get it wrong.

GM's debt load and the company's exposure to off-lease vehicle prices is where most retail investors get confused.

The total amount of GM automotive debt as of Q1 2019 stands at around $15bn, which is 33% of book value of equity.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance and General Motors 10-K and 10-Q Filings

The debt's payment schedule also does not seem to be a cause of concern:

Source: General Motors 2018 10-K Filing

Most importantly, GM Financial debt is owned through Variable Interest Entities, which protect its assets:

Investors in the notes issued by the VIEs do not have recourse to GM Financial or its other assets, with the exception of customary representation and warranty repurchase provisions and indemnities that GM Financial provides as the servicer. GM Financial is not required and does not currently intend to provide additional financial support to these SPEs.

The full extract from the filing could be found below.

Source: General Motors 2018 10-K Filing

Conclusion

Under General Motors, Cruise has grown from a small start-up to one of the world's leaders in autonomous vehicles. GM has also secured the right partners which bring both technological and engineering expertise necessary for the successful AV launch. Following up all of the deals made, GM still owns nearly 70% of Cruise which makes nearly 25% of its total market cap.

Taking Cruise out of the equation reveals the extremely cheap levels at which GM's other businesses trade at. These include GM's highly profitable automotive segment, Joint Ventures in China, GM Financial, and a number of smaller businesses.

Inevitably, some key risks remain, but the company's competitive advantages, extremely low valuation and leading position in many of the disrupting technologies make GM an attractive investment opportunity for long-term oriented investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.