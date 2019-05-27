McDonald's: Dividend Aristocrat For Total Return And Income

McDonald's dividend is above average at 2.3% yield and has been increased for 42 years, a dividend aristocrat with the last dividend increase of 16% in September 2018.

McDonald's (MCD) operates and franchises fast-food restaurants and is a buy for the total return growth and dividend income investor even if it is at its high. McDonald's has steady, moderate growth and can continue growing as the United States and world economies grow. The company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. MCD is 6.5% of the Good Business Portfolio.

When I scanned the five-year chart, McDonald's has an interesting chart consolidating for two years then going up and to the right on a good slope from 2017 to date.

Fundamentals of McDonald's will be reviewed on the following topics below.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

McDonald's passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio guidelines, a great score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

McDonald's does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 42 years of increases, a dividend aristocrat and a 2.3% yield. McDonald's is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend income investor. The five-year average payout ratio of the dividends is moderate at 53%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business with over 1,200 new restaurants in 2019. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. MCD passes this guideline. MCD is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $150 Billion. McDonald's 2019 projected cash flow at $7.2 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for increasing the dividend each year and company expansion. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 9% meets my guideline requirement. This good future growth for McDonald's can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of the United States and world economies. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. MCD passes this guideline since their total return is 129.94%, more than the Dow's total return of 43.56%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $22,500 today. This makes McDonald's a great investment for the total return investor looking back. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. MCD's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $215, passing the guideline. MCD's price is presently 8% below the target. MCD is under the target price at present and has a relatively above average PE ratio of 23, making MCD a fair buy at this entry point with steady dividend and earnings growth to continue. The PE is high but is comparable to others in the food industry. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is good, and the increasing dividend for 42 years makes a good combination of growth and income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes MCD interesting is the long-term growth of the world economy, and it makes money in an economic downturn, people have to eat.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the portfolio. McDonald's beat against the Dow baseline in my 53-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The good total return of 129.94% makes McDonald's a good investment for the total return investor. McDonald's has an above average dividend yield of 2.3% and has had increases for 42 years, making McDonald's a good choice for the dividend income investor. The dividend was last increased in September 2018 by 16% from 1.01/Qtr. to $1.16/Qtr. a very nice increase.

DOW's 53-Month total return baseline is 43.56%

Company name 53 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly dividend percentage McDonald's 129.94% +86.38% 2.3%

For the last quarter on April 30, 2019, McDonald's reported earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $1.78, compared to last year at $1.79. Total revenue was lower at $4.96 Billion less than a year ago by 3.5% year over year and beat expected revenue by $20 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line beating expected and the top line decreasing compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out July 2019 and is expected to be $2.09 compared to last year at $1.90 a nice increase. The next dividend increase is estimated at $1.26/Qtr. or an 8.6% gain.

McDonald's owns and operates fast food restaurants in the United States and 119 foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters:

McDonald's operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. The Company's restaurants serve food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. McDonald's franchised restaurants are owned and operated under various structures, including conventional franchise, developmental license, or affiliate. The Company is primarily a franchisor.

Overall, McDonald's is a good business with 9% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for MCD's food. The good earnings and revenue growth looking forward provides MCD with the capability to continue its growth as the world economy grows. This year, they plan to add 1,200 new locations.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said is getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the May 1 meeting, they did not raise rates and kept them the same.

Excerpts from April 30, 2019, earnings release Stephen J. Easterbrook (Chief Executive Officer and President) said:

We're off to a strong start for 2019. Our broad-based momentum around the world continues as we further execute on our Velocity Growth Plan. Global comparable sales increased by 5.4%. That's over $1 billion of growth across the system for the quarter. This marks our 15th consecutive quarter of positive global comp sales despite some of the continuing macroeconomic uncertainties around the world. Our customer satisfaction scores are improving as more guests are able to enjoy McDonald's in our modernized Experience of the Future restaurants. For the first time since we've begun our EOTF rollout, we see a benefit to our overall U. S. sales comp. Where 2018 focused on considerable transformation and building a foundation for growth, our 2019 focus is on operation execution in our restaurants and optimizing the experience for our customers. For example, the UK. has now achieved a remarkable 13 consecutive years of comparable sales growth. The market's focus on value menu innovation and McDelivery is resulting in balanced growth in both average check and guest counts, including record high guest counts for the month of March. We also see a strong performance in Australia. I visited Sydney and Melbourne last month and continue to be impressed with how the team is successfully driving growth across all dayparts. The market has now grown comparable sales for the past 20 consecutive quarters. Today more customers are using our global mobile app and McDelivery to order delicious McDonald's food on their terms. And an increasing number of customers are choosing to use our self-order kiosks to place their orders. The Australia team has more than doubled McDelivery awareness through our strong partnership with Uber Eats. And with our barista trained crew executing at a high-level both in restaurants and in the drive-thru coffee has become the most frequently ordered item on our McDonald's app. The Progress we are seeing in the US, UK, and Australia demonstrates how our Velocity Growth plan is working and enabling us to deliver broad-based growth across our segments.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the McDonald's business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. MCD has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows. The graphic below shows some of the items MCD sells in their American restaurants.

Source: McDonald’s

McDonald's is a good investment choice for the total return, and dividend income investor with its moderate projected growth of 9% as the world economy grows. McDonald's is 6.5% of The Good Business Portfolio, a full position, and will be trimmed when the position reaches 8% of the portfolio. Even with a high valuation, McDonald’s is a good investment for the long-term investor, and it is in a defensive business. If you want a steady growing total return and growing dividend income, in the fast food business, MCD may be the right investment for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, ADP, PEP, SLP, EOS, MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.