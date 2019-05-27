The Investment Thesis On Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc. filed a BLA on April 5, 2019, seeking approval for its red blood cell maturation agent (luspatercept) in the treatment of chronic anemia for some indications.

Today, we take an in-depth look at a mid-cap development play that filed an important application to the FDA just under two months ago.

Company Overview:

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (TGF-beta) protein superfamily therapeutics for the treatment of serious and rare diseases. The company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2013, raising net proceeds of $86.8 million at $15 a share. Since 2008, Acceleron has been engaged in a collaborative relationship with soon-to-be-acquired Celgene. The company employs ~175 and commands a market cap of ~$2.2 billion.

The company’s platform develops candidates that regulate cellular growth and repair through the targeting of the 30 proteins that comprise the TGF-beta superfamily, which bind to subsets of 12 different cell receptors, triggering intra-cellular changes in gene expression. Specifically, the company has generated many Fragment, crystalized, or Fc-fusion protein ligand traps that target key mechanisms underlying disease.

Pipeline:

Luspatercept. The lead candidate derived from Acceleron’s platform is luspatercept. It is an erythroid (red blood cell) maturation agent designed to promote red blood cell production for the treatment of chronic anemia and associated complications in rare blood disorders. Synthetic erythropoietin has been the principal therapy option for the past ~30 years but involves four-to-eight hour transfusions every two to three weeks and can result in iron overload, infection, and other side effects.

The first targeted indications for luspatercept are myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and beta-thalassemia. MDS is a group of hematological disorders in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow don’t mature, leading to low red and white blood cell counts. Almost all patients with MDS suffer from anemia, with ~30% of patients progressing to acute myeloid leukemia. Approximately 15,000 new cases of MDS are reported in the U.S. annually, with ~88% over the age of 60. Beta-thalassemia is one of a heterogeneous group of disorders arising from defects that encode the proteins that comprise hemoglobin. It affects ~20,000 people in the U.S. and Europe, who are dependent on frequent transfusions.

Source: Company Presentation

Luspatercept has completed two Phase 3 trials, MEDALIST and BELIEVE, both of which were announced in December 2018. In the MEDALIST study, 229 patients (median age = 71) with very low to intermediate-risk MDS who were red blood cell transfusion dependent (RBC-TD) and refractory or intolerant to erythropoiesis-stimulating agents were randomized to receive either luspatercept or placebo (2:1). The candidate met its primary endpoint of red blood cell transfusion independence (RBC-TI) for 8 or more weeks during the first 24 weeks of the study with 37.9% of patients achieving RBC-TI > 8 weeks versus 13.2% for placebo (p<0.0001).

Source: Company Presentation

In the BELIEVE study, 336 adult patients (median age = 30) with beta-thalassemia who were RBC-TD were randomized 2:1 to receive luspatercept + best supportive care (BSC) versus placebo + BSC. BSC was defined as RBC transfusions and iron chelation therapy to maintain baseline hemoglobin levels. Luspatercept met its primary endpoint of a >33% reduction in RBC transfusion burden during weeks 13-24 compared to the baseline 12-week interval prior to randomization with 21.4% achieving a >33% reduction on luspatercept versus 4.5% for placebo.

On the strength of these results, Celgene (Acceleron's developmental partner) filed a BLA for both indications on April 5, 2019, and filed a similar application for Europe three weeks later. This candidate will also be evaluated as a first-line therapy for lower-risk MDS in a Phase 3 trial (COMMANDS – currently enrolling) and non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia in a Phase 2 study (BEYOND – currently enrolling). BEYOND is expected to read out in 2020. No readout timeline has been set for COMMANDS. Management estimates the peak sales potential of all MDS and thalassemia indications at north of $2 billion. Luspatercept will also be studied in a Phase 2 trial treating chronic anemia patients suffering from myelofibrosis, an indication with peak sales potential of ~$1 billion. That study recently reached its enrollment target of 70 patients with a top-line readout expected in 2H19.

ACE-083. In addition to luspatercept, Acceleron has an investigational therapy, ACE-083, that is being evaluated in two trials for the treatment of patients with focal muscle diseases, specifically Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD) and Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) Disease. FSHD is a myopathy caused by the expression of a normally dormant protein that is toxic to muscle tissue that afflicts ~20,000 in the U.S. CMT is a neuropathy affecting ~125,000 Americans in which diseased nerves lead to muscle atrophy.

Both ailments currently have no FDA-approved therapies and are the targeted indications in two ongoing two-part Phase 2 trials. The results of the Part 1 segments for both indications were released in 2018, demonstrating ACE-083 increased mean total muscle volume by 14%. Part 2 outcomes for both indications – where the company hopes to replicate the muscle growth seen in Part 1, while translating that into a functional benefit for patients – are anticipated in 2H19. In March 2019, ACE-083 received an Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Sotatercept. Acceleron’s other clinical asset is sotatercept, which is an activin type IIA fusion protein involved in the remodeling of various tissues, including vasculature and fibrotic. Two Phase 2 studies evaluating sotatercept in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) are expected to be read out in 2020. Although 14 drugs have been approved in the past 20 years to treat PAH, an urgent need for improved therapies remains as median survival in patients post diagnosis is still only 5 to 7 years.

Source: Company Presentation

ACE-2494 Discontinuation. It should be noted that the company recently dropped plans to pursue the continued development of pipeline candidate ACE-2494, a systemic muscle agent that had potential to treat neuromuscular disorders, citing the frequency of anti-drug antibodies observed among trial participants.

Agreements with Celgene:

For both luspatercept and sotatercept, Acceleron has collaborations with Celgene, which is in the process of being acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Under the terms of the luspatercept agreement, in exchange for the worldwide commercial rights to luspatercept and any other anemia candidate, Celgene has been responsible for 100% of the candidate’s development costs since 2013 and has paid out over $130 million in upfront, milestone, and development costs to date. Acceleron is eligible to receive an additional $185 million in milestones and royalties in the low-to-mid-twenties.

Source: Company Presentation

Unlike the luspatercept deal, Acceleron is responsible for 100% of sotatercept’s development costs for the pulmonary hypertension (PH) indications and holds the commercial rights. If Acceleron elects to sell those rights, Celgene has the right of first negotiation. If Acceleron elects to commercialize sotatercept, Celgene is eligible to receive low-twenties royalties. For non-PH indications, Celgene has the commercial rights and is responsible for all development costs with Acceleron eligible to receive low-to-mid-20% royalties. To date, Acceleron has received just under $50 million in upfront, development, and milestone funding. Celgene has also purchased a significant stake in Acceleron – more on this investment shortly.

CMO Resignation:

It should be noted that, on the same day (April 5, 2019), the BLA was filed for luspatercept, Chief Medical Officer Robert Zeldin resigned after occupying his position for only nine months. No explanation for the departure was provided.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Thanks to a January secondary offering that raised net proceeds of $248.2 million at $43 per share, Acceleron ended the first quarter with just over $500 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. This should be sufficient cash to fund operations until significant royalty revenue from luspatercept kicks in. The company spent $138.4 million on G&A and R&D in 2018. Total spending in the first quarter was just under $45 million.

The analyst community has become a bit more optimistic on Acceleron over the past month. Over that time frame, five analyst firms, including Oppenheimer and Piper Jaffray, have assigned new or reiterated Buy ratings on XLRN. Price targets proffered have ranged from $59 to $78 a share. Just over three weeks ago, Barclays downgraded the stock to a Hold with a $45 price target.

Celgene owns just under seven million shares of Acceleron, over an eighth of the company. Despite being in the middle of a buyout, Celgene purchased over 700,000 shares on the January 2019 secondary.

Verdict:

With the January 3rd, 2019, announcement that Bristol-Myers was acquiring Celgene, investors hoping that Celgene would eventually buyout Acceleron were disappointed, and the stock traded down to $40 per share on the news. The shares have since rebounded somewhat, although it can be argued that the buyout possibility has been removed.

Source: Company Presentation

With that said, 2019 will be a year full of catalysts for Acceleron. The first box was checked off with the luspatercept BLA filing on April 5th follow a few weeks later by its application for Europe. Then, in 2H19, the company will read out preliminary results from luspatercept’s Phase 2 myelofibrosis indication study and Part 2 of the two Phase 2 trials for ACE-083 covering the FSHD and CMT indications. Then, in 2020, Acceleron should present trial results for sotatercept from its two Phase 2 pulmonary trials as well as preliminary top-line data for luspatercept in its non-transfusion-dependent thalassemia Phase 2 study (BEYOND). With multiple upcoming catalysts, ~$10 a share in cash, significant royalties from its likely blockbuster luspatercept starting in 2020, and Celgene as an ally, Acceleron is certainly an interesting name.

I am lukewarm on the stock, mainly given its market cap. At a $1 billion to $1.5 billion valuation, I would really like the risk/reward profile of XLRN. At nearly $2.5 billion, I am not as sanguine. The possibility of a buyout has been greatly reduced by the purchase of Celgene. While luspatercept is likely to be approve and successful in the marketplace, most of those revenues will go to Celgene who also will be responsible for marketing and distributing the compound.

Therefore, I am passing on making any buy recommendation on XLRN at this time. If the stock drifted down to near its 52-week low in the low $30s, where I originally recommended this stock as a 'watch item' holding last May, I could become more interested in this name and would initiate a position probably via a buy-write option order.

