Shopify: The Right Business For The Wrong Price

The stock could be an opportunity on a pullback, but the risk vs. reward tradeoff in Shopify is not very attractive at current valuation levels.

The stock is aggressively valued, both in comparison to peers and by its own historical standards.

Shopify (SHOP) is on fire lately, the stock has almost doubled in the past 12 months, as the company continues reporting impressive growth rates and crushing market expectations. However, this booming growth is already incorporated into market expectations, and the stock looks aggressively valued at current prices. Shopify is a great business, but the stock is not a good purchase right now.

The Right Business

The business world is going through a massive digital transformation, and Shopify is both a major driving force in this transformation and one of the leading beneficiaries from it. The company provides an e-commerce platform that allows businesses to set up online stores to sell products through different channels.

Shopify is well integrated with leading marketplaces and social media companies such as Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Facebook (FB), Instagram, Twitter (TWTR), and Pinterest (PINS). The company is also increasingly expanding into back-end services such as inventory management, shipping, and payments.

This growth strategy has important benefits for Shopify. To begin with, it allows the company to generate more revenue per customer, which is a cost-efficient way to increase sales. Such as important, as Shopify gets more entrenched into its customers' operations, it increases customer loyalty and makes the company stronger from a competitive perspective.

Financial performance for the first quarter of 2019 confirms that the business is firing on all cylinders.

Total revenue amounted $320.5 million, a 50% increase year over year.

Subscription solutions revenue grew 40% to $140.5 million.

Merchant solutions revenue grew 58% to $180.0 million.

Gross Merchandise Value GMV was $11.9 billion, an increase 50%.

Gross Payments Volume ("GPV") grew to $4.9 billion, which accounted for 41% of GMV processed in the quarter.

The company is still losing money, though, the operating loss amounted to $35.8 million during the period.

It's not just that Shopify is growing at full speed, the company is also outperforming market expectations, which is a powerful tailwind for the stock price. Current market prices are reflecting a particular set of expectations about the future of a business. If the company can significantly outperform those expectations, this generally means that the stock price will tend to rise in order to reflect rising expectations about performance going forward.

Shopify has exceeded revenue expectations in each and every quarter since the second quarter of 2015.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Looking at earnings numbers, Shopify has also consistently outperformed expectations over time.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Shopify's impeccable track record of performance is quite extraordinary, especially since the company operates in a very dynamic and always-changing industry. This clearly speaks well about management and its ability to underpromise and overdeliver consistently.

On the other hand, a high bar is hard to beat. As earnings expectations continue raising for Shopify, it will be increasingly difficult for the company to continue beating those expectations by a wide margin in the future.

The Wrong Price

Valuation can be complicated for a high growth business such as Shopify. Since the company is aggressively reinvesting for growth, current earnings numbers are underestimating the company's long-term earnings generation capabilities. Nevertheless, the stock still looks quite expensive when looking at metrics such as revenue.

At a price to sales ratio above 25, Shopify is trading at a massive valuation premium. As a reference, the average company in the sector trades at a much lower price to sales ratio of 2.72. Shopify obviously deserves an above-average valuation because of the company's superior growth rates, but the magnitude of the valuation premium looks concerning.

The chart below compares the price to sales ratio of Shopify versus other successful high growth companies in software and business services such as Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), Square (SQ), and Workday (WDAY). Even amongst the most successful companies in related industries, it's hard to find stocks carrying a price to sales ratio above 20.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Shopify stock also looks quite expensive by historical standards, as the price to sales ratio is currently at record levels. In most cases, valuation levels tend to decline as a company gains size over the years, because growth decelerates as the business matures.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Shopify's performance is impressive for a company of its size, but this does not change the fact that revenue growth rates are decelerating. This is perfectly natural and even to be expected, but it's still concerning to see the price to sales ratio expanding while revenue growth is slowing down.

Data by YCharts

When it comes to valuing a high growth company such as Shopify, it makes sense to consider growth in the valuation equation. The price to earnings growth (PEG) ratio, which is calculated by taking the traditional PE ratio and dividing it by expected earnings growth rates, can be particularly valuable in these cases.

Shopify is currently trading at an adjusted PEG ratio of 13.18 versus 1.67 for the average company in the sector, so including growth expectations in the valuation ratios does not change the fact that the stock is priced at very demanding levels.

A company with strong financial performance and accelerating momentum obviously deserves a higher valuation than a business producing mediocre performance and declining momentum. This is beyond discussion, but sometimes, it can be challenging to incorporate the multiple factors into the analysis in order to see the complete picture from a quantitative perspective.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative investing system available to members in The Data Driven Investor. This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to a combination of factors such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength. The backtested performance numbers show that companies with high PowerFactors rankings tend to deliver superior returns over the long term.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Shopify has a PowerFactors ranking of 67.59 as of the time of this writing. This is above average, but still not particularly high. In general, focusing on companies with a PowerFactors ranking above 80 provides a stronger edge for investors.

Shopify looks mostly strong in terms of financial quality (56.56), fundamental momentum (94.79), and relative strength (97.57). However, the stock has a notoriously low ranking in terms of valuation at 1.03, which means that Shopify is in the bottom 1% of stocks in the US market when considering valuation attractiveness. Even for such a strong business, valuation is a major red flag when considering a position in Shopify stock.

Shopify is a spectacular growth business and a great name to follow closely. If the stock pulls back in the middle term, this could present a buying opportunity for investors. However, at current prices, valuation is just too aggressive. Patience is not only a virtue, but sometimes even a necessity, and the risk versus reward trade-off in Shopify stock does not look particularly attractive right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, CRM, WDAY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.