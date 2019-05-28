EU Voters Decided To Not Decide

Election results

Maybe the outcome of the EU election could be summarized in two words: No result.

(Picture courtesy of George Becker)

Kicking the can down the road is a strategy EU observers have gotten used to see for some time now and probably it will remain the bloc's major occupation for another while.

While the populist/right-wing wave many had been afraid of hasn't materialized, we can't really be relieved, considering how well anti-EU forces have done in large countries such as Italy, France, and the UK, where they form the relative majority.

Especially Italy, given its debt load, will likely remain a major worry for financial markets and weigh on the Euro, as the current government, given Mr. Salvini's excellent election result, is very unlikely to accept any form of austerity and will, therefore, continue on its populist path, trying to create at least some growth by lowering taxes and increasing spending at the same time.

The UK, once again, hasn't really decided on Brexit. Sure, the traditional parties have been punished, but Nigel Farage's Brexit party stayed far below 50% and the sum of all Remain supporters (Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid and SNP) could also claim victory. So, the UK will continue to be deeply divided, showing how foolhardy it was to hold a referendum on such a transformative change with profoundly uncertain implications.

Moreover, the UK won't be the only European country with a near-term leadership change: Greece will hold snap elections, and the stability of the German coalition is also in doubt following the extremely bad result of the social democrats. Considering that, in Germany, the far right underperformed its own expectations, and the Green Party is the most likely future coalition partner of Angela Merkel's conservatives, I don't think financial markets should worry about stability in Europe's largest economy. The Green Party already governs one of Germany's richest regions, host of a large part of the potent German car industry, and is the preferred choice among state employees and freelancers, so it is hardly an anarchistic or revolutionary party.

Finally, the powerful EU commission will probably be led by a German, Manfred Weber. With the important top position at the ECB up for grabs at the same time, the other European countries, especially those in the southern regions, will likely prefer a conservative German leader at the EU commission to a similar profile at the ECB.

Impact on financial markets

With another ECB president from a southern European country now more likely and Salvini's large victory in Italy, I guess the Euro won't get much love in the near term. Moreover, the great results of Greens across Europe can easily be interpreted as a sign of upcoming anti-growth, anti-business policies. With the political spectrum more fragmented and populism on the rise (although still minoritarian), investors will look with a healthy dose of caution at the bloc, especially since a hard Brexit is still a menace, and its final shape and outcomes remain totally unclear.

That said, I guess these outcomes can't really surprise anybody and are therefore mostly priced in. So, I would expect the election's "non-results" to "not move" the markets.

Investment thoughts

Based on a purely contrarian process, I've recently proposed to move some money to Europe, and I still think it is a good idea. This is mainly due to the relative attractivity of the geographic area, as its weaknesses are widely known, fund managers have already gone underweight on European assets, and both the Euro and the British Pound have weakened substantially. Lots of strong export-oriented European companies have been caught in the crossfire of the U.S.-China trade war and might outperform lowish expectations going forward - and even if they simply match consensus, their trading multiples imply decent returns. This contrasts to the situation in the U.S., which, even after a pullback, still discounts the anticipation of a positive trade war resolution and a somewhat miraculous continuation of growth, high government spending, low taxes, low interest rates and low inflation. I simply believe the U.S. is the more likely reason for disappointments going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.