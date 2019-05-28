Urban Outfitters: Growth Is Dead

The bigger the company gets, the harder it is to grow its top line.

Source: Barron's

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported quarterly revenue of $864.41 million, GAAP EPS of $0.31 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.31. The company beat on revenue and EPS. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Growth Stalled

Revenue of $864 million was a record for the company. However, the bigger the company gets the more difficult it is to grow its top line. Revenue was up 1% Y/Y. This was a sharp departure from the high single-digit growth the company previously enjoyed. Revenue from the retail operations was up 1%, while wholesale revenue grew 2%.

On a brand basis, comparable stores sales were not much to write home about; comparable sales increased 2% at Free People, 1% at Anthropologie Group and were flat at the Urban Outfitters. Headwinds in Europe stymied the Urban Outfitters brand. Sans Europe, comparable sales for the Urban Outfitters brand was up 1%.

Comparable sales for the direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel increased by double-digits. DTC is key to future sales efforts as the company has to reach consumers via multi-channels, wherever they prefer to buy. It is also important to grow the DTC channel without cannibalizing sales through physical locations. The fact that retail brands showed positive comparable sales amid strong DTC growth is still a positive sign. Who is to say the political and economic uncertainty ailing Europe will not metastasize to North America?

Margins Improved

If revenue growth stalls then management must improve margins in order to generate acceptable earnings growth. The company's gross margin was 68.9%, a 170-basis point improvement over that of the year-earlier period. Management's ability to reduce the number of markdowns in a given quarter is key to improving gross margin. SG&A costs of $229 million was up 1%, Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 26.5%, the same as that of the year-earlier period.

Operating income of $366 million grew 5% Y/Y. Its growth outstripped the 1% growth in revenue, mainly due to the improvement in gross margin. The levers for Urban Outfitters appear to be clear. First of all, management must limit the amount of markdowns. This can be achieved by remaining close to the customer, understanding customer trends and ensuring its products are fashion-forward. This is a lot easier said than done. Secondly, the company must contain SG&A costs; this could prove difficult as Urban Outfitters has to invest in technology in order to continuously improve its online presence.

On the earnings call management intimated gross margin for next quarter could decline and SG&A could spike due to investments in the DTC channel:

Based on our quarter-to-date performance, we believe URBN retail segment comp sales could come in a low single-digit negative range for the quarter. If comp sales do come in low single-digit negative, we believe URBN gross margin rate for the second quarter could be leveraged by more than 300 basis points. The decrease in gross profit margin could be due to higher markdown rates to clear underperforming products as well as de-leverage in delivery, logistics and store occupancy expenses resulting from higher penetration of digital sales and negative store comps. Based on our current sales performance and financial plan, we believe SG&A could grow by approximately 2% for the quarter. The growth in SG&A could primarily relate to digital marketing investments to support our digital channel sales growth.

A lot depends on the company's top-line growth. Urban Outfitters currently has inventory of $408 million. It can clear inventory with strong sales growth. Otherwise, it may have to increase mark-downs, which hurts gross margin. Management must invest in technology to keep pace with other retailers. This could mean flat to declining revenue amid sliding margins next quarter.

Conclusion

URBN is down by over 9% after its earnings report. Stagnant revenue growth and margin pressure could hurt earnings and sentiment for the stock. Sell URBN.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.