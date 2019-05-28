The Merger: Buy Nexstar Media And Hold Tribune Media

Investors could buy Nexstar for its future growth potential, but I think Tribune is a hold as its shares are trading close to its merger cash offer.

The merger will make Nexstar the largest broadcasting company, with more than 200 stations reaching 39% of U.S. television households.

Nexstar will Merge Tribune into its Operations

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will merge Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) into Nexstar’s operations. Nexstar will acquire all of Tribune’s outstanding shares for $46.50 per share in a cash transaction.

Management for Nexstar stated in their press release:

Nexstar has long viewed the acquisition of Tribune Media as a strategically, financially and operationally compelling opportunity that brings immediate value to shareholders of both companies.

Management for Tribune stated in their press release,

We're extremely pleased with today's vote. It confirms that our stockholders clearly recognize the significant value we expect to be delivered by this merger.

The shareholders of Tribune voted on March 12, 2019 and approved the merger which is now subject to regulatory approval. Nexstar states that the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Management of both companies feel that the merger is beneficial and I tend to agree from the viewpoint of an investor. Now unfortunately, shareholders and television viewers don't always share the same view. Television viewers are understandably concerned with issues that affect them, and investors are concerned about the stock price and the dividends.

The merger will combine two leading media companies with complementary national coverage and will reach 39% of U.S. television households, with 39% being the maximum that the FFC (Federal Communications Commission) allows. I suspect that this limit is in force to stop any one company dominating the market. I think that having a limit is a good idea, but I would have preferred a lower limit, say 25%. With 39% you could get another company also owing 39% of the market, which would give two dominant companies 78% of the market.

There have been suggestions that the cap should be lifted to 50%. Personally, I think the cap should be lowered to 25%. As television stations are losing their audience to internet TV, the argument for a higher cap is that a large dominate TV company is in a stronger position to negotiate the fees paid for broadcasting programs and the prices charged for ads. While this would increase the profitability, I think this could affect the quality of the material that's broadcast. Despite what the TV company might say, without a decent amount of competition, I think it's too easy for them to screen lower quality programs.

To satisfy the FFC and speed up the regulatory approval process, Nexstar has identified three stations it plans to sell and another 11 markets of significant overlap with Tribune. Even with the 39% limit, the merger will make Nexstar the largest TV station owner in the United States. This is beneficial to Nexstar as it provides improved operating efficiencies, but not everyone is happy with the merger.

While the quality of broadcast shows could fall, there's concerns that the quality of news presentations will have the greatest impact. I can see their point of view. When watching the news I tend to be more interested in local events, rather than something that's happening in other states (especially when those states are nowhere near where I live).

While there's concerns over broadcasting quality due to industry consolidation, there's another issue that supports a higher market cap. It's well-established that the younger generation favours internet-based TV such as Now TV and Netflix, and they mainly own a television set to watch internet TV. Now this causes a real issue over time. When these millennial's get older, they are likely to continue their internet TV habits, but they will represent a higher portion of the population. So as the millennials age, the free-to-air TV audience shrinks.

This makes a sound argument for increasing the FFC cap. While there's concern over a decline in broadcasting quality, I think the broadcasting quality would also drop if these TV companies are faced with a smaller viewing audience. As free-to-air TV relies solely on ad revenue, a smaller audience means that their revenue will drop. This means that they have less money to pay for quality programs and then are forced to use cheaper programming material to cut costs and remain profitable. If they can't remain profitable, then they face bankruptcy and programming quality will then really drop.

With the merger, Nexstar will certainly become the largest broadcasting company. While this is good for investors, it's not necessarily bad for television viewers. A lot of the resentment over the merger is due to the loss of programming quality, but another view on this is that the merger will help free-to-air TV maintain programming quality heading into the future, as free-to-air TV will continue to shrink with internet TV increasing their market share.

The good news for investors is that the merger will nearly doubling Nexstar's revenue. For the 2018 fiscal year, Nexstar generated $2.8 billion in revenue and Tribune generated $2.0 billion in revenue. Also, Nexstar currently has a market-cap of $4.9 billion and Tribune currently has a market-cap of $4.1 billion. The merger will essentially double Nexstar’s market-cap.

As an investor I'm interested in capital gains, which is what I think the merger will bring for Nexstar's shareholders. As for Tribune shareholders, anyone who bought below the $46.50 merger offer will profit, but they won't own any Nexstar shares after the merger is completed (as the offer is a cash payment without any Nexstar shares).

The next step is that I will have a look at the stock charts of both companies.

The Stock Charts for Nexstar and Tribune

The stock charts for Nexstar and Tribune are shown below.

Nexstar Media chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Nexstar’s stock price surged higher in 2013 and then continued higher increasing at a moderate rate until late 2018. The merger was made public on December 03, 2018 which saw the stock price surge 40% higher. The stock price has pulled back slightly since peaking this year.

Tribune Media chart by StockCharts.com

Since emerging from bankruptcy in late 2012 Tribune’s stock price initially surged higher, but then declined from 2014 to bottom in early 2016. The stock then recovered and traded higher through to early 2018 where it pulled back for most of that year. Following the merger announcement the stock shot up to $45 and has traded around $46 since.

Considering that Tribune’s stock price has traded well above the $46.50 merger offer in the past, I suspect there will be some unhappy investors. As for investors who own the stock and want to stay with Tribune, their only option is to use the $46.50 they will receive when the merger is approved and use this to buy Nexstar shares. Of course this will give rise to capital gains tax issues if their Nexstar shares where bought for less than $46.50.

Conclusion

The shareholders of Tribune have approved the merger into Nexstar, which is subject to regulatory approval. Management for Nexstar have stated that they plan to divest overlapping markets in an effort to satisfy the regulators. management expects the merger to be completed by the third quarter of 2019. The merger will combine two leading media companies, with Nexstar becoming the largest broadcasting company in the U.S. with more than 200 stations.

The stock price of Tribune is unlikely to change by much as it’s tied to the merger offer of $46.50 and would only change if the merger was disproved by the regulators. At present, both companies are reasonably priced and investors can still buy either until the merger is completed.

I think that Nexstar would suit investors with a long-term view looking for growth. As for Tribune, I don't see any reason to buy this now as investors would only receive $46.50 in cash when the merger is approved (they will not own any Nexstar shares after the merge).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.