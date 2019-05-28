Offshore Drilling: Jack-Up Fundamentals May 2019 Edition

In previous articles on the fundamentals of the offshore drilling market, we have discussed drillships (here) and semi-subs (here). Now, it's time to look at the last piece of the offshore drilling puzzle and dive into the world of jack-ups. The situation in this market is important for investors and traders in drillers with jack-up presence: Ensco Rowan (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). As usual, Bassoe Offshore database was used to get the data. I also used numbers from my previous articles on the topic published in December 2018 (here) and March 2019 (here).

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Currently, there are 556 jack-ups in the world. The number of jack-ups has slightly decreased in comparison with December 2018, while the number of working rigs increased as some warm-stacked and newbuild jack-ups were picked for new jobs. Just like in the case of drillships and semi-subs, utilization is on the rise, but the pace of this increase does not provide material support for dayrate upside. However, it is worth noting that the jack-up field is not homogenous. Jack-ups have seen two big construction waves: in the 1970s-80s, and in the 2010s. The last construction wave was a speculation that older jack-ups will leave the scene and that the constructed newbuilds will take their place. This speculation proved to be very wrong with timing, but the thesis is slowly playing out. Let's divide jack-ups into two big groups (built before 1990 and after that time) and look at the numbers.

Built before 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

The number of older jack-ups decreased since December 2018. More importantly, the number of working older jack-ups decreased. This means that oil companies prefer newer jack-ups over older ones. Cold-stacked older jack-ups are destined for scrapyard - no one will invest in them in a situation when many modern rigs are available. Warm-stacked older jack-ups are also in a dangerous position. If they stay without work for any material period of time, their next destination is the scrapyard. Slowly but surely, older jack-ups are leaving the scene. This process will surely continue.

Built after 1990

Source: Bassoe Offshore, author's work

Meanwhile, the utilization of modern rigs is increasing. There are still many rigs under construction, but they have unequal chances to appear in the marketplace. One can fully expect that Borr Drilling and Shelf Drilling rigs that are currently listed as newbuilds (a total of 12 rigs) will appear in the market, but the timing of other rigs' appearance is under question.

Conclusion

The jack-up market is going in the right direction. Unlike drillship and semi-sub market segments, the jack-up segment has an ace up its sleeve - older rigs are guaranteed to leave the market (although the process will take some years), paving way for good utilization and solid dayrates. Borr Drilling, which is a modern jack-up pure play, has had a rough few weeks but remains the most interesting bet on the segment. I'd also note Ensco Rowan, which solidified its jack-up position with the Rowan merger and which also has great access to Saudi Arabia market via a joint venture with Saudi Aramco.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESV, NE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.