Gentex Needs More Top Line Growth

As we can see from the weekly chart, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) (auto products supplier) rallied hard out of its July lows in 2017. Shares rallied for almost a year until they printed a top in June of last year. Since then, shares have been making lower lows. However, we also have higher highs on the chart over this time period, which means we are dealing with a symmetrical triangle.

Symmetrical triangles usually end up as continuation patterns. This means that we would expect a resumption of the previous trend that is bullish. Moreover, it is perfectly normal to have seen buying volume dry up somewhat over the past 11 months. This does not mean, however, that the technicals are bearish. In fact, we should only see a sharp increase in volume if shares can close above that upper trend line.

Symmetrical triangles offer ample opportunities to trade the respective stock because of the time element involved. Because we are dealing with two converging trend lines, the closer price gets to the apex, the more likely the share price will undergo a convincing move in either direction.

Gentex at present is trading with an earnings multiple of 13.8, which is about 15% below its average price-to-earnings ratio over the past 5 years. We always become interested in companies which have impressive track records with respect to their financials. Gentex has experienced strong revenue and earnings growth over the past decade, although growth has stagnated somewhat since 2016. To confirm if we have a possible long candidate here, we like to look at how the dividend has been trending. Gentex pays out a forward dividend of $0.46, which equates to a dividend yield of just under 2.1%.

Although Gentex's yield may only be around what the inflation rate is at present, its growth rate looks an awful lot healthier. Over the past 12 months, management has grown the annual payment by 8.5%, although the most recent increase to $0.115 per share was a 5% increase. The 8.5% number is only slightly down from the firm's 5-year annual average dividend growth rate of 9.35%. Interestingly enough, operating profit has grown by almost 11% on average per year over the past 5 years. Therefore, even with these solid growth rates and recent growth challenges in the automotive market, management is still being conservative with how much it is growing the payout.

We can see this trend in the payout ratio. At present, when the dividend payment is calculated off net income, the payout ratio comes in at 27%. Back in 2014, for example, this ratio was approximately 34%, and it has been on a steady decline since then. Suffice it to say, in terms of dividend safety, there seems to be no risk to the dividend here at present.

Gentex has a really strong balance sheet. The firm only has $224 million of combined liabilities, as opposed to $1.86 billion of shareholder equity. Again, what is more important here though is the trend. Gentex's liabilities are getting smaller, while its asset base is growing. Suffice it to say, if an earnings contraction were to enter the equation here, the company clearly looks like it has the financials to be able to weather the storm.

Although earnings growth is predicted to be pretty flat this year, Gentex is expected to do close to $1.80 in earnings per share in 2020. This number would be very close to a double-digit growth rate and would most certainly help in keeping dividend growth elevated.

Therefore, to sum up, although dividend growth has been retracting of late, there is nothing to suggest that the lower growth rates will become a sustained trend. In fact, Gentex announced an additional 25 million shares to its stock buyback scheme recently, which is encouraging. The cash flow is there. and more buybacks is simply another way for shareholders to get paid. As long as we see sustained investment in product development, we would back the firm here to be able to get back to strong top line growth rates. Stability in operating margins as well as top line growth is crucial in the quarters to come. We will report once more after Q2 if we do not get long beforehand.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.