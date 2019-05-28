With A Fort Knox Balance Sheet, Macy's Is A Safe, Conservative, High Dividend Investment Choice

Macy's real estate holdings alone are worth more than 3 times their market value.

In the past 3 years, I have only recommended 2 retail stocks: Macy's (M) and Signet Jewelers (SIG). In both cases, they achieved substantial gains in less than a year, Macy's going from $19 to $36 in about 10 months and Signet going from $38 in March 2018 to $67 in August 2018 where I recommended selling. See Macy's here and see Signet here.

Since those high-flying days, both have fallen on hard times at least price wise. As of May 23, 2019, Macy's is at less than $22 and SIG has dropped all the way to under $21.

With Macy's, you have a diversified retailer with $20 billion worth of unmortgaged property.

Per Starboard Value:

"We estimate the real estate assets are worth $21 billion (in excess of the Company's current enterprise value)" See here.

The Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) online threat has been met with closing weak stores, establishing a viable online presence that continues to grow at double digits annually and a fast-growing chain of beauty stores called Blue Mercury. And on top of that, they have continued to monetize their vast real estate holdings with sales, leases, and joint ventures.

Sales have leveled off at between $25 and $26 billion per year for the last 3 years. Free cash flow has varied somewhat but is still over $1 billion per year. That $1 billion is more than double the big, fat 6.2% dividend.

In addition, Macy's has paid down debt by 35% over the last 4 years from $7.3 billion at the end of FY 2015 to $4.7 billion now. And, they are not done yet:

CFO Paula Price (Q4 Earnings Call Transcript):

"(we) plan to use excess cash in 2019 to further reduce our debt "

I love that about Macy's. Pay that debt down and everything gets better.

Here's Macy's debt track:

In FY 2019, which just ended Jan. 31, they made about $100 million profit from selling real estate. And, they plan on doing that in the future too:

Lorraine Hutchinson:

" First, is this $100 million for this year what we should think about is an ongoing run rate for real estate gains? "

CEO Jeff Gennette (Q4 Earnings Call Transcript):

" So, Lorraine - so the $100 million that we've got to build into our guidance for 2019 is a - I think about that as an ongoing rate for us. "

Here is the amazing thing about that $100 million/yr. real estate profits: Macy's could continue to do that $100 million for the next 130 years!

That's because their property and land are booked on the Balance Sheet at only about $7 billion while their real estate portfolio is conservatively valued at $20 billion, meaning there is a $13 billion potential profit or $100 million a year for 130 years. And, that does not include future property value increases over the next 130 years.

And, that $13 billion equals over $42 a share just for owned real estate.

Starboard Value thinks its $21 billion estimate is conservative.

" We believe Macy's real estate is worth $21 billion. Along with a leading third party real estate valuation and advisory firm, we used a highly detailed property-by-property valuation methodology and conservative assumptions. "

Herald Square itself is estimated to be worth between $3 and $5 billion meaning they could conceivably sell that one property and completely pay off their debt.

Compare that $21 billion with Macy's market cap of $7 billion.

And, Blue Mercury is growing at 20% per year and could possibly be IPO'd sometime in the next few years for billions more. Store numbers have grown from 101 at the end of 2016 to 163 at the end of 2018. Chief competitor Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has a market cap of $21 billion with 1,174 stores.

So, all in all, Macy's is a safe conservative investment with a safe 6% plus dividend. Management seems to know what it is doing, and as the comparisons to other failed and failing department stores (Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ), J. C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), etc.) fade, I think the price will slowly rise just like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have. It will not be a 4-bagger, but it is very safe for the foreseeable future.

