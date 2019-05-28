Can-Fite And Namodenoson In Advanced Liver Cancer: The Innovative Approach

Namodenoson, an Adenosine A3 receptor agonist, is also in Phase 2 clinical trial for NASH/NAFLD with the top-line data readout expected in Q3/2019.

In Q2/2019, Can-Fite announced that a Phase 3 clinical study of Namodenoson as first and second line therapy for advanced Liver cancer would be initiated following regulatory approval.

Concurrently, investors demonstrated their displeasure at the news as reflected in the ~25% depreciation in the stock price.

In Q1/2019, Can-Fite reported that Namodenoson didn’t achieve the primary endpoint in the Phase 2 liver cancer study, but achieved superiority in median overall survival in a subgroup.

The Phase 2 Clinical Data

Can-Fite (CANF) is an Israeli small market-cap ($9.65M) clinical stage biopharma founded by CEO, Dr. Pnina Fishman, a leading expert on Adenosine A3 receptor biology. Its scientific forte is the clinical development of Adenosine A3 receptor agonists, Piclidenoson (CF101) and Namodenoson (CF102; Cl-IB-MECA), for therapeutic application in chronic autoimmune and oncological indications as well as NASH and advanced liver cancer, liver diseases with high unmet needs.

In Q1/2019, Can-Fite announced that the study of Namodenoson as second-line therapy in patients with advanced liver did not meet its primary clinical outcome. Can-Fite noted in the press release:

announced today that the Phase II advanced liver cancer study did not achieve its primary end point of overall survival in the whole population (n=78). At the same time, superiority in overall survival was found in the largest study subpopulation of CPB7 (n=56) and in secondary end points in the whole population, including objective response measured by CT or MRI. These data strongly support the progression into Phase III. For the whole population (n=78), median OS was 4.1 months for Namodenoson vs. 4.3 months for placebo (HR: 0.82). Pre-planned subpopulation analysis of the CPB7 patients (n=56), revealed that the Namodenoson treated group (n=34) showed median overall survival of 6.8 months vs 4.3 months in placebo (n=22) [HR: 0.77 (95% CI 0.49-1.40)]. Similarly, for this subgroup of patients, PFS was 3.5 months for the Namodenoson treated group vs 1.9 (HR: 0.87) in the placebo group. 32.0% of patients treated with Namodenoson completed at least 12 months of treatment vs 14.3% who were treated with placebo (p=0.058). As of today, two patients in the Namodenoson group are ongoing after 19 and 28 months of treatment, respectively. These patients will continue to receive Namodenoson.

The Targeted Approach

Can-Fite Phase 2 study focused exclusively on patients with CPB stage liver cancer, with CPB7, CPB8 and CPB9 denoting increasing disease severity. In Q2/2019, Can-Fite announced its clinical rationale for making preparations for a Phase 3 clinical study of Namodenoson as first and second line therapy in patients with advanced liver cancer. Specifically, Can-Fite highlighted:

superiority in overall survival was found in the largest study subpopulation of CPB7 (n=56) and in secondary end points in the whole population, including objective response measured by CT or MRI.

To understand why a subset of patients were responsive to Namodenoson, I provide an overview of Namodenoson’s mechanism of action. Namodenoson is an orally bioavailable highly selective agonist of Adenosine A3 receptor, a receptor highly prevalent in the liver.

CEO Fishman and colleagues have demonstrated in a series of elegant studies that Namodenoson selectively binds to and activates the A3 receptor on surface of pathological/disease cells but not normal cells (see Fig. 1) to induce anti-apoptotic, anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer responses via de-regulation of the WNT and NF-κB signalling transduction pathways (Fishman et. al. Discovery Drug day. 2012; Ohana et. al. Mol. Med. Reports 2016; Cohen et. al. J Cell Physiol. 2011).

Fig. 1: A3 receptor cell surface expression in normal and diseased cells (source; Can-Fite)

Can-Fite’s technology platform emphasizes using A3 receptor expression on cells as a putative biochemical marker to predict a patient’s response to A3 receptor agonist, namodenoson. For this reason, there is a clinical case to be made that the response of CPB7 subpopulation (n=56) to Namodenoson could potentially be associated with enhanced expression of A3 receptor on liver cancer cells that was activated by Namodenoson.

There is an alternate case to be made that non-responsive patients, CPB8 and CPB9 (n=22), have low expression of A3 receptor on the liver cancer cells that made them unresponsive to Namodenoson treatment.

Actionable Event, Financials And Risks

Can-Fite has a diverse pipeline with Namodenoson currently in NAFLD/NASH Phase 2 trial. Piclidenoson is in 2 Phase 3 trials for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriasis.

In Q2/2019, Can-Fite initiated a reverse split that changed the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to ordinary shares from one ADS representing two ordinary shares to a new ratio of one ADS representing thirty ordinary shares.

At the end of Q4/2018, Can-Fite had cash and cash equivalents of $3.6M. Can-Fite had a cash burn of $2.1M in Q4/2018 versus Q3/2018. Since the last earnings Q4/2018 call, Can-Fite has raised almost $11M from stock offerings and upfront license fee. With 3 clinical trials currently in progress by end of 2019, funding is always going to be an issue. A Phase 3 clinical trial for Namodenoson in liver cancer would require significantly more than $11M, possibly $30M-50M.

The recent $75M license agreement does not come into effect until regulatory approval of Piclidenoson and Namodenoson. Suggesting that, Can-Fite may need a partner for further development of Namodenoson or could go solo as it has done with Piclidenoson.

Some of the risks associated with Can-Fite are : (i.) a previous involvement in a paid promotion campaign and (ii.) volatility associated with the low trading volume and low float. Understandably, this could be problematic for some investors. However, as a micro-cap and a clinical-stage biopharma without revenues, financial challenges are its greatest risks. There is ongoing significant progress in its clinical program that could alleviate some of these financial challenges in the next 12 months.

CEO Fishman on the Phase 2 data:

We are encouraged by the advantage shown by Namodenoson in the CPB7 HCC population, a group for which there are no drugs with proven effectiveness,”

Epilogue

The last word on the lack of therapeutic options for advanced liver cancer:

Dr. Josep Llovet, a Key Opinion Leader in the field of liver cancer, said: “Considering that patients with advanced HCC and severe liver dysfunction do not have any accepted standard of care, the current data from this Phase II trial suggest a signal of efficacy that supports continuing the development of Namodenoson with a Phase III study in this population. ”Dr. Salomon Stemmer, the Israeli principal investigator, added: “Given the evidence of clinical benefit of Namodenoson, I plan on offering it to selected HCC CPB patients with the drug in the compassionate use setting.”

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.