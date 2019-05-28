Tesla: Theories Of Gravity

A look into the bases upon which different evaluations of Tesla are formed can be helpful in understanding the current slide and future prospects of Tesla shares.

Evaluations of Tesla's future prospects are often shaded to align with the outlook of the investor or analyst doing the evaluating.

There are many opinions as to the coming fate of Tesla (TSLA). Looking into the theories underlying this range of Tesla evaluations can help investors, both long and short Tesla shares, in understanding what it is they (and their money) are up against.

There are at least four classes of valuation theory currently being applied to Tesla, and they can be usefully understood by analogy to the four fundamental theories of gravity - Chicken Little, Newton, Einstein, and F-B theory. Let's begin.

Chicken Little - The sky is falling! The sky is falling!

One day when walking under a mighty oak, Chicken Little was struck on the head by a falling acorn. She proceeded to hurry forth and tell the world about how the entire sky is falling, a piece of it having already hit me on the head.

Investors and analysts who seize on a single number, event, statement or Tweet and from said single datum proclaim Tesla's future for all time are employing the Chicken Little theory of investing. An example from the short side might be seeing in an SEC defying Tweet the imminent demise, receivership or at barest minimum inability to raise capital for Tesla. Longs following Chicken Little's approach might find a YouTube video of Model 3 lapping Nuremberg to be proof all German carmakers are doomed, or at least likely to buy a Tesla battery Gigafactory in the next six weeks.

We should not deride or ignore those whose views liken to Chicken Little's. After all, a single asteroid did in the dinosaurs, and they didn't see it coming until it was too late...

Newton - That which goes up will come down

One day while sitting under an apple tree, Isaac Newton (later Sir Isaac Newton) did chance to observe an apple descend under the influence of gravity. Deftly catching said apple and tossing it upward only to have it fall into his grasp once again declared that that which goes up will come down.

Investors who observe Tesla shares to be priced above the "fundamentals" are applying this Newtonian principle and believe that a "fair value", especially if that "fair value" is lower than the current market price, is where the shares are destined to settle. More optimistic investors following Newton will observe that should the shares fall, only a bit of upward impetus will cause the price to rise once more.

As with any stock exhibiting volatility, Tesla shares regularly offer affirmation to Newtonian investors, both long and short.

Einstein - Big things warp space and time

In his general theory of relativity, Einstein showed that if the acceleration of gravity is the same thing as acceleration of any other kind, then there is no gravitational "force", but rather heavy objects distort space and time in their vicinity such that stuff tends to sort of slide their way. Or, put another way, there is no gravity the earth sucks.

Tesla is led by Elon Musk who can fairly be said to have really, really big ideas - moving a million people to Mars, killing off the internal combustion engine, putting the Internet into outer space - that sort of thing. Long investors with an Einsteinian view see Mr. Musk's really, really big ideas distorting the financial, political and customer space such that every good policy, every necessary investment dollar and eventually every customer buying or even wishing to ride in a car will be delivered to Tesla's doorstep. Short side Tesla investors on the other hand frequently cite the Schwarzschild corollary that posits if enough money is poured into an enterprise as fundamentally dense as Tesla, that enterprise will eventually collapse into a black hole and vanish from the known universe.

An advantage of using Einstein's approach to analyzing Tesla is that an unlimited number of factors from politics, finance, and marketing can be considered simultaneously. Analysts are thus able to write pieces about Tesla that are at once erudite, entertaining, and obscure. It may, in fact, be possible using an Einstein approach to conclusively prove that Tesla is both prospering and bankrupt, but just like the case of Schrodinger's cat, we don't yet know.

F-B: Feline - Butterology

The F-B or Feline Butterology theory is based on two widely appreciated properties of the universe. A cat tossed in the air always lands on its feet, and dropped toast always lands buttered side down. Should one strap a piece of buttered toast to the back of a kitty then throw the combination out a window an epistemological paradox is created and of course, the combination does not fall.

Followers of F-B theory measure Tesla's prospects against strongly held beliefs about how the world functions, or at least how it should function. For F-B investors, no formal analysis is required to predict the fate of the company. It is only necessary to observe how Tesla either aligns with or defies their chosen beliefs.

F-B shorts often see Tesla as arisen from the union of climate change pseudoscience and political correctness, nurtured in the steamy swamp of politics and fed subsidies wrongfully diverted from the pockets of taxpayers, often themselves particularly. F-B longs, on the other hand, see the company as a white knight bravely challenging a thuggish establishment bent on greedy self-enrichment and defense of an evil, destructive status quo. Surely the good, the righteous will win through in the end. The process is painful for the company and shareholders from time to time only because no good deed goes unpunished...

While F-B evaluations of Tesla frequently lack rigor, investors ought not to ignore them. Values held on the basis of faith alone can be powerful motivators. Look at the civilizations extinguished by religious zealots or politicians imperiled by evangelical voters.

Conclusions

Tesla shares have fallen dramatically, and investors need to understand why. Short investors seek to know if the stock will further descend. Longs would like to know if it will recover. There is no dearth of analysis available to help Tesla investors figure this out. The difficulty is not all of the analyses agree.

Tesla sales in 1Q19 were dramatically less than in 4Q18 and while tax credit 'pull forward', filling of distribution for China and Europe and seasonal factors would all but guarantee lower 1Q19 sales, the dip was a large one, and the market has not taken it well. Add to the 1Q sales drop the fact that Tesla has cut staff and instituted 'cost cutting', and some are certain doom is about to envelop the company.

On the brighter side, Tesla's production of Model 3 has been acknowledged to be over-staffed compared to traditional carmakers, and if Tesla has gone about fixing that, staff reduction would not only be inevitable, it would be a positive sign progress is being made.

Many factors are in play for Tesla, and there are many analyses and evaluations for investors to look to at this point. It is a temptation to pick such evaluations of the company that either suit one's preconceptions, or that align with one's long or short position in the shares. This confirmation bias is best avoided.

What investors need perhaps most to do is 1) appreciate that there is a plurality of bases upon which and whereby evaluations of Tesla obtain. 2) recognize that it is not their opinion alone that will move the market but rather the collective opinion of investors together that sets the market price of shares. It's not what I think the shares are worth, or what you think the shares are worth, or what some other investor thinks the shares are worth that matters. The market will set the price based on what we all collectively think of Tesla and its prospects going forward.

To grasp overall market sentiment investors should consider the range of Tesla evaluations and that is probably helped along by considering the bases various evaluators are using.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: These writings about the technical aspects of Tesla, electric cars, components, supply chain and the like are intended to stimulate awareness and discussion of these issues. Investors should view my work in this light and seek other competent technical advice on the subject issues before making investment decisions.